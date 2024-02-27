Marine Products And Two Additional Solid Dividend Stocks To Consider

The United States market has shown resilience, climbing 1.8% in the last week and boasting a robust 25% increase over the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 13% annually. In this environment, investors may find particular value in solid dividend stocks that offer potential for steady income and growth prospects.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 7.12% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 6.43% ★★★★★★ AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) 5.73% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.55% ★★★★★★ Sierra Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BSRR) 5.03% ★★★★★★ Ennis (NYSE:EBF) 4.99% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 4.84% ★★★★★★ Burnham Holdings (OTCPK:BURC.A) 6.58% ★★★★★★ ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) 5.02% ★★★★★★ Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) 5.26% ★★★★★★

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Marine Products Corporation is a global company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and sale of recreational fiberglass powerboats for sportboating and sportfishing enthusiasts, with a market capitalization of approximately $366.04 million.

Operations: Marine Products Corporation generates its revenues primarily through the production and sale of recreational fiberglass powerboats, amounting to $383.73 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Marine Products Corporation's dividend yield stands at a competitive 5.27%, outpacing the US market average, and has shown growth over the past decade despite some volatility in payments. Trading significantly below estimated fair value, it also boasts a sustainable payout with earnings and cash flows comfortably covering dividends (payout ratio of 46.3% and cash payout ratio of 41.4%). However, recent earnings reflect a decline with Q4 sales dropping to US$70.87 million from US$108.51 million year-over-year, alongside a decrease in net income to US$5.42 million from US$11.86 million, indicating potential challenges ahead for maintaining dividend growth and stability.

NYSE:MPX Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services across North America and the United Kingdom, with a market capitalization of approximately $5.66 billion.

Operations: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. generates its revenue primarily from the distribution of metalworking and MRO products and services, totaling $4.01 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

MSC Industrial Direct maintains a steady dividend, currently at US$0.83 per share, reflecting a yield of 3.31%, which is modest relative to the top US dividend payers. The company's dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios indicating room for sustainability. Recent share buybacks totaling US$236.65 million suggest confidence in future performance, although Q1 sales dipped slightly to US$953.97 million from last year's US$957.75 million, and net income saw a decrease to US$69.35 million from the previous year's US$81.31 million, signaling potential areas for vigilance in dividend prospects.

NYSE:MSM Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Garmin Ltd. is a global company specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of various wireless devices, with a market capitalization of approximately $25.93 billion.

Operations: Garmin Ltd.'s revenue is diversified across several segments, with Fitness generating $1.34 billion, Outdoor contributing $1.70 billion, Marine adding $916.91 million, Aviation bringing in $846.33 million, and Auto OEM providing $423.22 million.

Dividend Yield: 2.2%

Garmin's robust financial performance, with Q4 sales up to US$1.48 billion and net income surging to US$542.13 million, underpins a solid foundation for dividend payouts. The company plans a US$3.00 per share annual dividend, evidencing confidence in its fiscal health and commitment to shareholder returns. Garmin's strategic product launches and share repurchase program further reflect a proactive approach in sustaining growth and shareholder value, though the dividend yield of 2.16% trails the top quartile of US market payers, suggesting room for enhancement in attractiveness to income-focused investors.

NYSE:GRMN Dividend History as at Feb 2024

