Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the EU Parliament

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting with lawmakers from the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday, over a month after he testified for hours in front of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill.

The testimony comes at a pivotal time for both Facebook and Europe. Facebook has been dealing with scandals tied to the spread of fake news, political ads paid for by foreign powers like Russia, and the amount of data that Facebook wields.

For Europe, the visit from the Facebook CEO comes a just a few days before its landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect (see Yahoo Finance’s post for more about this), a move that will restrict how Facebook and other tech companies use data.

The meeting with Zuckerberg will be streamed live (see above) at roughly 12:15 p.m. ET.

With plenty of Congressional footage to draw from after Zuckerberg’s appearances across the pond in Washington, as well as a sharper appreciation for privacy than their American counterparts, the dozen-or-so EU officials will likely provide a challenge to the CEO.

Zuckerberg is expected to apologize, speak to compliance to GDPR, and commit to further improve Facebook.