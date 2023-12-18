Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB)

There wouldn't be many who think Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.'s (TSE:CWEB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Pharmaceuticals industry in Canada is similar at about 0.9x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Charlotte's Web Holdings Performed Recently?

Charlotte's Web Holdings hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Charlotte's Web Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Charlotte's Web Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 17% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 27% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 15% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 5.0%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Charlotte's Web Holdings' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Charlotte's Web Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Charlotte's Web Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

