When Will Marley Spoon SE (ASX:MMM) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Marley Spoon SE's (ASX:MMM) future prospects. Marley Spoon SE provides subscription-based weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands. On 31 December 2022, the AU$91m market-cap company posted a loss of €40m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Marley Spoon's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Marley Spoon, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €15m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 80%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Marley Spoon's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Marley Spoon is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

