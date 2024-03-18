Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC), a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Vice President and Controller Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company on March 14, 2024.Stacy Mills has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 1,461 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period.The insider transaction history for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc's Vice President and Controller Stacy Mills Sells 1,461 Shares

On the valuation front, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc were trading at $209.16 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to $101.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.48, which is above both the industry median of 12.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $194.93, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc's Vice President and Controller Stacy Mills Sells 1,461 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For more detailed information, the SEC Filing can be viewed here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

