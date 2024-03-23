Marshalls' (LON:MSLH) Dividend Will Be £0.057

The board of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.057 per share on the 1st of July. This payment takes the dividend yield to 3.0%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

Marshalls' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 113% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 35%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 193.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0525 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.083. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Marshalls' EPS has declined at around 22% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Story continues

Marshalls' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Marshalls is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Marshalls that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

