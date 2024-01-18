Masimo CEO Says Users Are Better Off Without Apple’s Blood Oxygen Tool

(Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp. Chief Executive Officer Joe Kiani, waging a legal fight with Apple Inc. over a blood oxygen feature, said that consumers are better off without the iPhone maker’s version of the technology.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The remarks followed Apple’s decision to cease sales of smartwatches Thursday that had the tool — a gauge of blood oxygen saturation known as a pulse oximeter — which had been a heavily marketed health feature on the devices. The move stemmed from a ruling by the US International Trade Commission that found the technology violated Masimo patents.

Customers should buy pulse oximeters from Masimo or others instead, Kiani said in an interview Thursday on Bloomberg TV. “Apple is masquerading what they are offering to consumers as a reliable, medical pulse oximeter, even though it is not,” he said. “I really feel wholeheartedly that consumers are better off without it.”

Apple didn’t have an immediate comment on Kiani’s remarks. After a US federal appeals court denied Apple a reprieve, the company began selling tweaked versions of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches Thursday without the blood oxygen feature. Apple said it strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and is appealing the ITC ban.

Unlike Apple’s implementation of blood oxygen sensing, Masimo’s offering has been approved by the US Federal Drug Administration, Kiani said. He criticized the Apple feature for just taking two measurements a day and claimed the company only released the tool during the Covid pandemic to take market share from Fitbit, now part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

“Pulse oximetry is not useful unless it is a continuous monitor,” Kiani said. “That happens during sleep. During sleep, you could have a desaturation that might be related to apnea. You can have a dangerous desaturation to opioid pain relief you might have taken. That is where the value comes.”

Story continues

Read More: Masimo CEO Open to Settling Apple Rift But ‘They Haven’t Called’

Masimo’s CEO said he hasn’t spoken to Apple personally about a settlement, and that nobody from Apple has reached out about coming to an agreement.

“There are court-ordered mediations that I cannot get into that have been held before,” he said. “And there will be additional meetings probably in the future.”

Kiani added that he doesn’t consider those meetings to be steps toward settling litigation.

The executive also criticized the idea that his company is throwing everything it can at Apple to see what sticks, saying that none of his company’s patents have been invalidated.

Apple is living in a “fake reality,” he said. “This narrative is false.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.