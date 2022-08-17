U.S. markets closed

MASS Group Applauds the Passage and Signing of the CHIPS and Science Act

MASS Group
·3 min read

President Biden recently signed bipartisan legislation to provide a $280 billion package to the domestic semiconductor industry that aims to boost U.S. competitiveness and solve supply chain challenges.

America Semiconductor Industry Graphic

America Semiconductor Industry Graphic
America Semiconductor Industry Graphic

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Biden recently signed The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law. It will boost American semiconductor research, development, and production to ensure U.S. leadership in the semiconductor industry. This bipartisan legislation, which includes a $52 billion subsidy for semiconductors, will strengthen the domestic production and supply chain of semiconductors while increasing competitiveness with other countries like China.

The new act will also increase the United States' efforts to combat climate change by significantly increasing investment in clean-energy innovation and zero-carbon technology. The CHIPS Act is estimated to direct $67 billion toward the growth of zero-carbon industries and climate-relevant research.

The CHIPS and Science Act will provide the U.S. with the opportunity to compete against other economic leaders in the world and advance its global leadership in future technologies. The new bill will embolden manufacturers from across the United States to drastically upscale their operations and improve their automated systems and processes.

MASS Group, Inc.'s Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) software is one of the many solutions that play an integral role in the escalation of the United States' competitiveness in the semiconductor arena. By incorporating a comprehensive Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Warehouse Management System (WMS) software solution, semiconductor fabrication plants can vastly improve their ability to collect data, report product genealogy, and track inventory and Front Opening Unified Pods (FOUPs), asset performance, quality control, and compliance management. There's never been a better opportunity or environment to install software solutions to automate, streamline, and enhance operations and analytic reporting.

In addition, MASS Group provides a powerful impact that aligns with the U.S.' efforts in supporting clean energy and zero-carbon technology. Our suite of digital transformation software products has integrated components that enable efficient energy and sustainable manufacturing. TME® EBS is an emerging solution that will provide semiconductor and manufacturer fabricators the ability to track energy usage per wafer or created chip, machine, room, and/or building. TME® delivers visibility to organizations to show how efficient their manufacturing process is in terms of their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc., dba MASS Group is on a mission to deliver a cost-effective and comprehensive solution that provides visibility and manufacturing operation management from raw materials to finished goods. The Company's TME® Software Suite is a cloud-hosted solution that offers end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain by allowing global manufacturing companies to manage all aspects of their operations, including product management (MES/WIP), equipment uptime, maintenance, warehouse inventory, quality, RFID/barcode tracking, data collection, and traceability and genealogy from a single platform.

Contact MASS Group via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

