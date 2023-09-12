MasTec (MTZ) is Benefiting from Multiple Tailwinds

Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned 4.20% compared to a 3.18% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The Fund returned 4.93% in the first half compared to 2.50% for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Coral Gables, Florida, MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) operates as an infrastructure construction company. On September 11, 2023, MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stock closed at $90.33 per share. One-month return of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was -3.69%, and its shares gained 10.21% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has a market capitalization of $7.123 billion.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is a contractor that builds and repairs infrastructure for telecoms, electric utilities, oil and gas pipelines and the clean energy industry. The Mas brothers have an impressive history of rolling up smaller players and growing earnings, most recently in the electrical and clean energy spaces. The company is benefiting from strong spending for 5G in telecom and government support (including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) for clean energy and the electrical grid."

