Mastech Digital, Inc. (AMEX:MHH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Mastech Digital, Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Greetings and welcome to the Mastech Digital, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jennifer Ford Lacey, Manager of Legal Affairs for Mastech Digital. Thank you. You may begin.

Jennifer Ford Lacey: Thank you, operator and welcome to Mastech Digital's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. If you have not yet received a copy of our earnings announcement, it can be obtained on our website at www.mastechdigital.com. With me on the call today are Vivek Gupta, Mastech Digital's Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Cronin, our Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial growth and liquidity projections as well as statements about our plans, strategies, intentions, and beliefs concerning the business, cash flows, costs, and the markets in which we operate.

Without limiting the foregoing, the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects, and similar expressions are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those posted in the company's 2022 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, management has elected to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis.

Story continues

Specifically, we will provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share data, which we believe will provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating the business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings announcement, which can be obtained from our website at www.mastechdigital.com. As a reminder, we will not be providing guidance during this call nor will we provide guidance in any subsequent one-on-one meetings or calls. I will now turn the call over to Jack for a review of our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

Jack Cronin: Thanks Jen and good morning everyone. Our fourth quarter 2023 financial results were impacted by economic uncertainty and our current and prospective clients responses to these challenging market conditions. Fourth quarter revenues totaled $46.1 million, representing a 20% year-over-year revenue decline. Both of our business segments contributed to this decline. Our Data and Analytics Services segment reported revenues of $8.2 million in Q4 2023 compared to $9.1 million in the 2022 fourth quarter as customers continue to reduce resources on existing projects, albeit at a lower rate in Q4 when compared to Q2 and Q3 of 2023. Also, Q4 order bookings totaled $19 million, which was one of our best performances since we acquired the Data and Analytics Services segment.

Accordingly, we achieved a modest tick up in revenues on a sequential basis over the third quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 revenues in our IT Staffing Services segment totaled $37.9 million compared to $48.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. During the quarter, our billable consultant base declined, again, at a slower rate when compared to Q2 and Q3 of 2023 and in a quarter where consultants headcount declines are the norm in the industry as clients historically seek to complete existing projects and resources prior to the start of the new year. Consolidated gross profits as a percent of revenues in Q4 2023 totaled 24.6% compared to 24.8% in Q4 2022. In our Data and Analytics Services segment, gross margins improved materially to 44.7% compared to 37% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This improvement reflects higher utilizations in the 2023 quarter and reduced margins on several significant assignments in the fourth quarter of 2022. In our IT Staffing Services segment, gross margins were down compared to Q4 of 2022, largely due to a year-over-year reduction in to direct hire revenues and unusually high medical claim expenses related to our self-insured healthcare program. GAAP net income for Q4 2023 totaled a loss of $5.4 million or negative $0.46 per diluted share compared to a profit of $1.5 million or $0.13 per diluted share in Q4 2022. These GAAP numbers do include a $5.3 million goodwill impairment charge. Non-GAAP net income for Q4 2023 was $1.3 million profit or $0.11 per diluted share compared to $2.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A data analytics engineer visualizing data points on a large screen.

SG&A expense items not included in non-GAAP financial measures net of tax benefits are detailed in our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release, for all periods presented, which is available on our website. Addressing our full year 2023 results, revenues were $201.1 million, which were down 17% on a year-over-year basis. Again, both business segments contributed to this decline. Gross margins for the full year 2023 totaled 25.4% compared to 26.1% in 2022. Our Data and Analytics Services segment gross margin percent increased by 200 basis points year-over-year on improved utilization and our IT Staffing Services segment gross margin percent declined by 140 basis points due to lower direct hire revenues and higher healthcare expenses. GAAP diluted earnings per share was a loss of $0.61 in 2023 compared to a profit of $0.72 in 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share totaled a profit of $0.44 in 2023 compared to a profit of $1.13 in 2022. Throughout 2023, our liquidity and overall financial position remains solid. Today, we're 100% debt-free with no borrowings outstanding under our PNC facility. Also, we have $21.1 million of cash balances on hand and have cash availability of another $22.5 million under our revolving credit facility. I should also point out that our day sales outstanding measurement on December 31st, 2023, improved to 53 days from 59 days a year earlier. Thus, despite challenging economic conditions, we prudently managed our accounts receivable credit risk and incurred no bad debt expense in 2023. I'll now turn the call over to Vivek for his comments.

Vivek Gupta: Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Jack, for the detailed financial review of our 2023 operating results. In 2023, macroeconomic headwinds clearly had a significant impact on our financial performance, concerns over a possible recession, high inflation, increased interest rates, as well as geopolitical events, led many of our clients to take a conservative posture with respect to spending on new projects and on new IT initiatives. While the US economy seems to be entering a recovery mode with positive data points in job growths and GDP expansion, concerns still exist with respect to inflation, high interest rates, and the possible escalation of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Notwithstanding these potential economic issues, we are starting to see some signs of increased customer demand in both of our business segments.

In our Data and Analytics Services segment, Q4 order bookings totaled approximately $19 million, which was one of our best performances on record. Additionally, we had a modest revenue increase on a sequential basis over Q3 of 2023. In our IT Staffing Services segment, we saw positive billable headcount growth for the first time in October and November after 15 consecutive months of declines. In December, we did see high year end project ends but they were largely in line with the seasonal decreases we experienced at year end. Overall, the Q4 billable headcount decline was less than the declines we experienced in the fourth quarter of the prior two years. We are encouraged by these positive indicators as we enter 2024. During the quarter, Michael Fleishman resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer of the Data and Analytics Services segment.

We thank Michael for his service, and we wish him success in his future endeavors. Until his successor is appointed, the functional heads of this segment are directly reporting to me. Also, during January 2024, we engaged Pimenta, Inc. as a strategic advisory consultant. Pimenta is a firm deep experience and knowledge of the broad IT services industry and an impressive track record of strategy and business process improvements for a number of notable clients. We are excited about this engagement and the opportunities that it presents for Mastech Digital. Finally, despite 2023's difficulties, we believe that our businesses remain fundamentally sound, both operationally and financially and we are optimistic that we are positioning our businesses for an improved financial performance in 2024.

And that concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we can take questions now.

Operator: Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Tim Call with Capital Management Corporation. Please proceed with your question.

See also 15 Highest Quality Flours for Any Type of Recipe and 15 Top Rated Bourbon Whiskeys Under $100.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.