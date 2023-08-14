Materials Sector Fund Down Over Half Of A Billion - ETF Winners And Losers: Medium-Cap Fund Flows

We performed a screening of medium-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest change in net assets on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: PULS)

PULS added $522.56 million in AUM over the trailing week.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF offers exposure to the shorter end of the corporate bond maturity market.

The fund has $5.14 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.15%.

PULS has added $1.23 million in AUM, YTD.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA: EMXC)

EMXC added $266.11 million in AUM over the trailing week.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF offers exposure to companies from emerging markets around the world, while excluding Chinese equities. For investors wary of China’s economic outlook, this offers an attractive opportunity.

The fund has $5.07 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.25%. EMXC has holdings in 1000 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 29.50% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TPE: 2330) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930) making up 9.04% and 5.19% of the fund, respectively.

EMXC has added $1.75 billion in AUM, YTD.

Losers

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLB)

XLB lost $504.13 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to the US materials sector. This is often a small portion of larger broad based US market ETFs, but a sector with large potential upside and an attractive option for those looking to indirectly access commodity markets.

XLB has $5.83 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.10%. The fund has holdings in 31 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 65.37% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Linde plc. (NASDAQ: LIN) and Sherwin-Williams Company (NASDAQ: SHW) making up 20.14% and 6.89% of the fund, respectively.

XLB has added $288.5 billion in net assets YTD.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: SHYG)

SHYG lost $185.87 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF provides exposure to short term, high yield corporate bonds. It is closely related to HYG, iShares' longer termed alternative.

SHYG has $5.28 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.3%.

SHYG has lost $1.91 billion in net assets YTD.

