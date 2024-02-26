Materion Corp CFO Shelly Chadwick Sells 2,000 Shares

Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance & CFO of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN), executed a sale of 2,000 shares in the company on February 22, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Materion Corp is an advanced materials company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing highly engineered advanced materials for global customers across a wide range of markets, including consumer electronics, industrial components, aerospace, automotive electronics, defense, medical, energy, and telecommunications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Materion Corp indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Materion Corp were trading at $132.6, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.700 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.56, which is above the industry median of 15.83 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $132.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $96.06, Materion Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.38, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

