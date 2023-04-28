U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.90
    +32.55 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,085.85
    +259.69 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,220.08
    +77.84 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.53
    +15.30 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    +1.87 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0760 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    +0.0074 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2070
    +2.3140 (+1.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,369.46
    -334.74 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.89
    -2.89 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Matson Boosts & Extends Share Repurchase Program

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • The Board of Directors of the U.S. carrier Matson Inc (NYSE: MATXapproved adding three million shares to the existing nine million share repurchase program.

  • The board has also extended the existing repurchase program to December 31, 2025.

  • As of April 26, 2023, the existing share repurchase program had approximately 0.7 million shares remaining.

  • The Board also declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.31 per common share.

  • The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2023.

  • "Since we commenced our share repurchase program in August 2021, we have repurchased approximately 8.3 million shares for a total cost of nearly $650 million," said chairman and CEO Matt Cox.

  • The company held cash and equivalents of $88.0 million as of March 31, 2023.

  • Price Action: MATX shares are trading higher by 7.6% at $68.88 on the last check Friday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Matson Boosts & Extends Share Repurchase Program originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.