Matterport's Stock Is Down 17%, but There's Good News Today

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) reported earnings this week, and the market didn't like what it saw. Revenue isn't growing as quickly as hoped, and the company is struggling to get to profitability.

But there's upside for investors in Matterport -- that's what Travis Hoium highlights in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 21, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2024.

