Mawson Drills 0.4m @ 145.5 g/t gold and 20% Antimony within 21.7m @ 4.7 g/t gold and 1% Antimony in Deepest Hole Drilled at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from seven diamond drill holes (MDDSC016A-22) drilled at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.
Highlights:
21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq) from 274.7 metres in hole MDDSC021, including :
0.4 metres @ 145.5 g/t Au and 20.0% Sb (165.4 g/t AuEq) from 277.0 metres;
1.1 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 7.5% Sb (26.7 g/t AuEq) from 280.4 metres;
0.4 metres @ 14.7 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (17.9 g/t AuEq) from 287.4 metres;
The deepest drill hole drilled at Sunday Creek (225 metres vertical depth), and highest-grade gold-stibnite mineralization to date on the project (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3):
77.6 metres @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.0 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 meters in hole MDDSC016A, including:
23.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (1.9 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 metres
Drilling continues with twenty-five diamond drill holes (MDDSC001-025) for 6,005 metres have been now completed at the Sunday Creek gold project.
Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman, states:"As we start to take bolder and larger step-outs, our deepest hole at Sunday Creek intersected the highest grades we have seen to date and is the seventh intersection exceeding 100 g/t * width on the project. Sunday Creek continues to deliver with continuity of mineralization over larger strike distances in multiple drill holes and grades improving at depth. Notwithstanding, all mineralization remains open at depth and the system continues 10 kilometres to the east covering historic mines, without a single drill hole test ."
MDDSC016A intersected 77.6 metres @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb 1.0 g/t AuEq (no lower cut) from 109.4 metres at the Apollo Mine area, drilled 80 metres below VCRC007 (28 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au 0.3% Sb 3.2 g/t AuEq). Higher grade zones included:
23.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (1.9 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 metres including:
0.4 metres @ 53.3 g/t Au and 3.5% Sb (56.8 g/t AuEq) from 124.7 metres
11.9 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb (1.2 g/t AuEq) from 157.5 metres including:
0.4 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au and 12.1% Sb (12.9 g/t AuEq) from 167.8 metres
7.6 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (2.4 g/t AuEq) from 174.6 metres
MDDSC017, also at Apollo intersected:
0.7 metres @ 14.1 g/t Au and 0.0% Sb (14.1 g/t AuEq) from 242.7 metres
Interpreted to have clipped the southern edge of the broader north-dipping mineralized zone 50 metres below MDDSC0015A (15.3 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 2.1% Sb (4.3 g/t AuEq) from 231.4 metres)
MDDSC018 Mawson's first drill hole to test immediately below the Golden Dyke workings, intersected:
12.2 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.8 g/t AuEq) from 199.8 metres;
Including 1.0 metre @ 12.5 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (13.5 g/t AuEq) from 202.3 metres
Golden Dyke is located 600 metres west of the Apollo Mine. The Golden Dyke workings consisted of 20 individual stopes over 200 metres strike, down to 180 metres vertical depth (Figure 2). It is estimated a total of 15,000 ounces @ 12.6 g/t Au were extracted during the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Free gold recoveries were reported to be around 50% due to metallurgical complications (at the time) with stibnite.
MDDSC019 also at Golden Dyke, drilled 95 metres ENE of MDDSC018 intersected:
1.0 metre @ 3.5 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb (3.5 g/t AuEq) from 52.0 metres;
4.0 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au and 0.0% Sb (1.0 g/t AuEq) from 159.0 metres
MDDSC020 testing below the Rising Sun Mine, located 240 metres ENE from the Golden Dyke area intersected:
15.0 metres @ 1.3 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (1.8 g/t AuEq) from 207.0 metres including:
1.0 metre @ 8.4 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (8.7 g/t AuEq) from 207.0 metres;
0.7 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au and 3.5% Sb (6.2 g/t AuEq) from 216.7 metres
Drilled 120 metres below MDDSC003 (6 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 1.4% Sb (3.0 g/t AUEQ) and historic drill hole VCRC022 (19 metres @ 6.5 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (6.8 g/t AuEq)
MDDSC021 drilled 90 metres below MDDSC020 and the deepest intersection drilled to date at on the project intersected:
21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq) from 274.7 metres including:
0.4 metres @ 145.5 g/t Au and 20.0% Sb (165.4 g/t AuEq) from 277.0 metres;
1.1 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 7.5% Sb (26.7 g/t AuEq) from 280.4 metres;
0.4 metres @ 14.7 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (17.9 g/t AuEq) from 287.4 metres
Located 600 metres west from the channel samples recently announced (14.0 metres at 11.5 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony including 8.0 metres @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony).
MDDSC022 drilled 115 metres east of MDDSC0020 below the Root Hog Mine area did not intersect significant mineralization within a zone of structural complexity.
Mawson has now completed twenty-five drill holes (MDDSC001-025) for 6,005 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling continues and assays from 22 out of the 25 finalized holes have been released. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) and detailed LiDAR surveys have been completed. A 1,600-point soil sampling program at Sunday Creek extending east-northeast from drilling areas to test the 11-kilometre trend of historically mined epizonal dyke-hosted mineralization within Mawson's tenured areas has also been completed. The integration of the LiDAR, soil sampling data, rock chips and geophysics is key to the expansion of the project along strike.
At Sunday Creek, historic gold mining occurred between 1880 and 1920 over a greater than 11-kilometre strike length. Drilling during 1990-2000s focused on shallow, previously mined surface workings, covering an area of 100 metres in width and 800 metres in length but only to 80 metres average depth. As such, the entire field remains open along strike and to depth. Apollo was the first deep shaft to 100 metres in the late 1800s in a series of sheeted stibnite-rich veins, predominately hosted within a zone of felsic dykes and related alteration that broadly controls gold distribution.
Mineralization at Sunday Creek is hosted in late-Silurian to early-Devonian-aged shales and siltstones containing a series of dykes of felsic-intermediate composition. Gold is concentrated mainly in and around the north dipping and EW to NE-SW striking felsic dykes and the halo of associated pre-mineralization dyke-related sericite-pyrite alteration. The mineralization generally lies within brittle multiple sheeted veins and cataclastic zones. Individual NW striking high-grade quartz-stibnite veins at Apollo and Golden Dyke, and cataclastic zones at Gladys were the focus of historical mining at Sunday Creek. These zones have been proven to continue to depth by Mawson. Broader vein-hosted and cataclastic mineralization grading less than 15 g/t gold appears untouched by the historic miners.
Technical and Environmental Background
Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre applied unless otherwise stated.
A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Gold Equivalent Calculation
It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEq formula is as follows: AuEq(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.
Qualified Person
Dr Nick Cook (FAusMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTC PINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, timing and successful completion of drill programs planned at Sunday Creek, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling.
Figure 2: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Golden Dyke to Apollo Mine Area highlighting Mawson drillholes MDDSC0016 and MDDSC0022 reported here.
nd
co
Figure 3: Cross Section of the Rising Sun Mine showing Mawson drillholes MDDSC020 and MDDSC021 reported here
Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project
Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)
Area
Hole_ID
Easting
Northing
Dip
Azimuth
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Date Reported
Central
MDDSC001
331080
5867769
-55.5
283.3
318
67
Central
MDDSC002
331085
5867771
-65.6
241.9
318
150.3
Rising Sun
MDDSC003
330776
5867892
-65.2
240.2
295
127.7
Golden Dyke
MDDSC004
330637
5867822
-44
240.5
321
280
Apollo
MDDSC005
331029
5867798
-45.5
89.6
311
160.1
Gladys
MDDSC006
331023
5867799
-39.4
237.1
311
99.6
Gladys
MDDSC007
330985
5867712
-42
70
321.5
150.8
Gladys
MDDSC008
331044
5867763
-52
253.2
320
99.2
Gladys
MDDSC009
331013
5867799
-50
260
311
105.9
Gladys
MDDSC010
331033
5867798
-60
214
310.5
151.3
Gladys
MDDSC011
331042
5867798
-55
270
310
215.8
Apollo
MDDSC012
331172
5867842
-60
252.4
309
262.9
Apollo
MDDSC013
331170
5867842
-68
223
309
43.4
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC013A
331170
5867842
-68
223
309
270
Apollo
MDDSC014
330985
5867712
-75
41.4
303.7
300
Apollo
MDDSC015
331191.6
5867860
-65
253
306.7
29.8
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC015A
331191.6
5867860
-65
253
306.7
423.2
Apollo
MDDSC016
331104.4
5867822
-66
236
308.3
15.74
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC016A
331104.4
5867822
-66
236
308.3
252.5
Here
Apollo
MDDSC017
331196.4
5867856
-72
260
307.6
450
Here
Golden Dyke
MDDSC018
330548
5867891
-55
195
307.6
300
Here
Golden Dyke
MDDSC019
330615.8
5867886
-57
195
300.39
196.4
Here
Rising Sun
MDDSC020
330755
5868012
-55
195
298.43
200
Here
Rising Sun
MDDSC021
330755
5868012
-65
200
298.43
321.4
Here
Root Hog
MDDSC022
330875
5868005
-55
200
307.19
282.5
Here
Gladys
MDDSC023
330981
5867845
-66
175
297.35
222.6
TBA
Gladys
MDDSC024
330981
5867845
-77
175
297.35
306.3
TBA
Apollo
MDDSC025
331154
5867964
-72
210
297.35
444.2
TBA
Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.
Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (1) (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
MDDSC001
0.0
15.2
15.2
3.7
0.2
3.9
including
2.0
2.8
0.8
9.4
0.4
9.7
including
6.0
6.2
0.1
15.8
0.1
15.9
including
8.0
8.7
0.7
5.7
0.1
5.8
including
10.0
11.6
1.6
11.3
0.3
11.5
MDDSC001
56.0
56.9
0.9
2.2
0.0
2.2
MDDSC001
64.0
65.4
1.4
0.6
0.1
0.7
MDDSC002
16.0
17.5
1.5
1.2
0.3
1.4
MDDSC002
26.0
26.3
0.3
6.3
0.2
6.4
MDDSC002
39.0
41.0
2.0
1.4
0.0
1.4
MDDSC002
50.0
59.0
9.0
3.2
0.5
3.7
including
54.0
54.3
0.3
82.8
13.8
96.5
MDDSC002
76.0
76.5
0.5
1.0
0.0
1.1
MDDSC002
96.0
96.6
0.6
2.2
0.3
2.5
MDDSC002
109.0
110.1
1.1
21.4
3.3
24.7
MDDSC002
113.0
113.3
0.3
10.6
1.1
11.7
MDDSC002
116.0
130.3
14.3
2.9
0.5
3.3
including
116.0
116.3
0.3
25.6
0.0
25.6
including
117.0
117.4
0.4
18.0
2.8
20.8
including
119.0
119.6
0.5
7.0
7.3
14.3
including
123.0
124.1
1.1
5.2
0.8
6.0
including
128.0
128.2
0.2
7.1
0.0
7.1
MDDSC002
135.0
136.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC002
143.0
144.0
1.0
1.8
0.0
1.8
MDDSC003
72.0
73.5
1.5
3.6
0.3
3.9
including
72.0
72.9
0.9
5.3
0.5
5.7
MDDSC003
76.0
81.5
5.5
1.6
1.4
3.0
including
79.0
79.6
0.6
5.9
10.0
15.8
MDDSC003
84.0
84.9
0.9
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC003
91.0
92.4
1.3
0.4
0.6
1.0
MDDSC003
116.0
119.1
3.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC005
15.0
15.3
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
MDDSC005
88.0
92.2
4.2
3.4
0.1
3.5
including
89.0
89.2
0.1
7.1
0.7
7.9
MDDSC005
99.0
99.2
0.2
1.3
0.4
1.6
MDDSC005
107.0
112.7
5.7
0.6
0.6
1.2
including
109.0
109.2
0.2
3.0
11.2
14.1
MDDSC005
120.0
135.7
15.7
2.6
1.0
3.6
including
124.0
124.1
0.1
52.6
7.5
60.0
including
128.0
128.6
0.6
13.0
2.0
15.0
including
131.0
131.4
0.4
8.3
5.1
13.4
including
133.0
134.7
1.7
8.6
4.9
13.5
MDDSC006
29.0
30.0
1.0
2.3
0.0
2.3
MDDSC006
33.0
33.8
0.8
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC006
57.0
57.6
0.6
0.0
4.4
4.4
MDDSC007
76.0
81.8
5.8
2.2
0.4
2.6
MDDSC007
76.0
76.3
0.3
7.8
2.4
10.2
MDDSC007
79.0
79.4
0.4
22.8
3.2
26.0
MDDSC007
85.0
90.4
5.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC007
96.0
96.8
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC008
13.0
14.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC008
26.0
26.9
0.9
1.3
0.0
1.3
MDDSC008
32.0
33.8
1.8
1.2
0.0
1.2
MDDSC008
68.0
68.7
0.7
20.6
5.0
25.6
MDDSC008
95.0
95.2
0.2
8.4
3.9
12.3
MDDSC009
26.0
26.4
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
MDDSC009
29.0
30.7
1.7
0.6
0.4
1.0
MDDSC009
51.0
53.0
2.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC009
67.0
68.7
1.7
2.5
0.0
2.5
MDDSC009
84.0
85.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC010
41.0
41.6
0.6
20.6
0.0
20.6
MDDSC010
47.0
48.9
1.9
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC010
59.0
59.5
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC010
70.0
79.0
9.0
4.7
0.1
4.8
including
74.0
76.0
2.0
18.6
0.5
19.1
MDDSC010
82.0
84.3
2.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC010
93.0
95.5
2.5
0.9
0.1
1.0
MDDSC010
98.0
101.1
3.1
10.8
1.6
12.4
including
100.0
101.2
1.2
25.7
4.1
29.8
MDDSC010
120.0
121.4
1.4
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC011
55.0
56.0
1.0
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC011
79.0
82.0
3.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
MDDSC011
99.0
101.0
2.0
2.0
0.0
2.0
MDDSC011
184.0
187.8
3.8
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC012
74.0
74.7
0.7
0.9
0.2
1.1
MDDSC012
76.0
78.2
2.2
0.4
0.3
0.7
MDDSC012
141.0
141.6
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.8
MDDSC012
155.0
155.3
0.3
0.2
0.8
1.0
MDDSC012
178.0
180.8
2.8
4.0
0.3
4.3
including
178.0
178.8
0.8
11.4
0.9
12.3
MDDSC012
184.0
189.9
5.9
1.7
0.1
1.8
including
185.0
186.0
1.0
4.3
0.8
5.1
MDDSC012
196.0
200.3
4.3
2.2
0.2
2.4
including
196.0
197.0
1.0
5.9
0.3
6.2
MDDSC012
203.0
213.4
10.4
5.4
1.0
6.4
including
207.0
207.2
0.2
37.3
12.0
49.2
including
209.0
211.2
2.2
15.8
3.3
19.2
MDDSC012
226.0
227.1
1.1
1.4
0.0
1.4
MDDSC013A
111.1
116.3
5.3
3.08
1.13
4.21
including
111.1
111.7
0.6
14.40
9.64
24.00
including
113.5
114.1
0.6
8.39
0.01
8.40
MDDSC013A
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.39
0.00
0.39
MDDSC013A
182.7
183.7
1.0
0.43
0.00
0.43
MDDSC014
8.2
9.2
1.0
0.58
0.00
0.58
MDDSC015A
202.0
204.7
2.7
0.49
0.01
0.50
MDDSC015A
222.0
226.5
4.6
1.62
0.07
1.69
including
222.7
223.3
0.6
5.50
0.34
5.84
MDDSC015A
231.4
246.7
15.3
2.16
2.10
4.25
including
232.3
233.2
0.8
1.11
6.76
7.84
including
238.1
238.6
0.5
6.63
15.30
21.86
including
241.3
244.1
2.8
5.70
5.46
11.14
including
245.6
246.1
0.5
10.10
0.65
10.75
MDDSC015A
259.8
260.6
0.8
0.53
0.01
0.54
MDDSC016A
109.4
132.9
23.5
1.6
0.30
1.9
including
124.7
125.1
0.4
53.3
3.48
56.8
MDDSC016A
157.5
169.4
11.9
0.7
0.50
1.2
including
167.8
168.2
0.4
0.9
12.10
12.9
MDDSC016A
174.6
182.2
7.6
2.2
0.23
2.4
including
177.2
177.8
0.6
4.6
0.75
5.4
MDDSC017
242.7
243.4
0.7
14.1
0.01
14.1
MDDSC018
199.8
212.0
12.2
1.6
0.18
1.8
including
202.3
203.3
1.0
12.5
1.07
13.5
MDDSC019
52.0
53.0
1.0
3.5
0.06
3.5
MDDSC019
151.6
156.0
4.4
0.8
0.02
0.8
MDDSC019
159.0
163.0
4.0
0.9
0.03
1.0
MDDSC020
207.0
222.0
15.0
1.3
0.43
1.8
including
207.0
208.0
1.0
8.4
0.23
8.7
including
216.7
217.4
0.7
2.8
3.46
6.2
MDDSC021
274.7
296.4
21.7
4.7
0.95
5.6
including
277.0
277.4
0.4
145.5
20.00
165.4
including
280.4
281.5
1.1
19.2
7.50
26.7
including
287.4
287.8
0.4
14.7
3.29
17.9
MDDSC021
298.4
299.2
0.8
0.3
0.02
0.3
MDDSC022
194.4
194.7
0.3
0.5
0.00
0.5
Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.
Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.3 g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.
hole_ID
from (m)
to (m)
width (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
MDDSC022
194.4
194.7
0.3
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC021
274.7
275.9
1.2
1.1
0.01
1.1
MDDSC021
276.3
277.0
0.7
1.0
0.17
1.1
MDDSC021
277.0
277.4
0.4
145.5
20.00
165.4
MDDSC021
277.4
278.4
1.0
1.9
0.06
1.9
MDDSC021
280.4
280.9
0.5
15.9
6.72
22.6
MDDSC021
280.9
281.2
0.3
29.3
3.90
33.2
MDDSC021
281.2
281.5
0.3
14.8
11.90
26.6
MDDSC021
281.5
282.1
0.6
1.3
0.30
1.6
MDDSC021
283.7
284.4
0.7
1.0
0.17
1.2
MDDSC021
285.8
286.4
0.6
1.3
0.59
1.9
MDDSC021
287.4
287.8
0.4
14.7
3.29
17.9
MDDSC021
287.8
288.4
0.7
0.5
0.18
0.7
MDDSC021
288.4
289.3
0.9
0.4
0.03
0.5
MDDSC021
292.9
293.7
0.8
1.0
0.40
1.4
MDDSC021
293.7
294.3
0.6
2.4
0.75
3.1
MDDSC021
294.3
294.8
0.5
1.0
0.25
1.2
MDDSC021
295.2
296.0
0.8
1.0
0.02
1.0
MDDSC021
296.0
296.4
0.5
0.4
0.17
0.5
MDDSC021
298.4
299.2
0.8
0.3
0.02
0.3
MDDSC020
207.0
208.0
1.0
8.4
0.23
8.7
MDDSC020
208.0
209.0
1.0
1.0
0.29
1.3
MDDSC020
209.0
210.0
1.0
0.4
0.02
0.4
MDDSC020
210.0
210.5
0.5
0.7
0.02
0.7
MDDSC020
212.0
213.0
1.0
0.4
0.02
0.4
MDDSC020
213.0
214.0
1.0
0.7
0.05
0.7
MDDSC020
214.0
215.0
1.0
1.1
0.96
2.1
MDDSC020
215.0
216.0
1.0
1.3
0.23
1.5
MDDSC020
216.0
216.7
0.7
0.5
1.01
1.5
MDDSC020
216.7
217.4
0.7
2.8
3.46
6.2
MDDSC020
218.0
219.0
1.0
2.2
0.14
2.4
MDDSC020
219.0
220.0
1.0
0.8
0.12
0.9
MDDSC020
220.0
221.0
1.0
0.3
0.54
0.8
MDDSC020
221.0
222.0
1.0
0.5
0.72
1.2
MDDSC019
52.0
53.0
1.0
3.5
0.06
3.5
MDDSC019
112.7
113.7
1.0
0.4
0.02
0.4
MDDSC019
113.7
114.3
0.6
0.3
1.31
1.6
MDDSC019
151.6
152.2
0.6
0.8
0.00
0.8
MDDSC019
152.2
152.9
0.7
2.1
0.01
2.1
MDDSC019
152.9
153.9
1.0
0.6
0.01
0.6
MDDSC019
153.9
154.6
0.7
0.3
0.01
0.3
MDDSC019
154.6
155.4
0.8
0.6
0.01
0.6
MDDSC019
155.4
156.0
0.6
0.6
0.05
0.7
MDDSC019
159.0
160.0
1.0
0.6
0.02
0.6
MDDSC019
160.0
161.0
1.0
1.4
0.01
1.4
MDDSC019
161.0
162.0
1.0
0.6
0.06
0.7
MDDSC019
162.0
163.0
1.0
1.2
0.05
1.2
MDDSC018
202.3
203.3
1.0
12.5
1.07
13.5
MDDSC018
203.3
204.1
0.8
2.7
0.62
3.3
MDDSC018
205.0
206.0
1.0
0.6
0.21
0.8
MDDSC018
206.0
207.0
1.0
0.7
0.06
0.8
MDDSC018
207.0
208.0
1.0
0.4
0.16
0.6
MDDSC018
208.0
209.0
1.0
2.4
0.03
2.5
MDDSC018
211.0
212.0
1.0
0.4
0.01
0.4
MDDSC018
284.0
285.0
1.0
0.4
0.00
0.4
MDDSC017
242.7
243.4
0.7
14.1
0.01
14.1
MDDSC017
250.0
251.0
1.0
0.7
0.01
0.7
MDDSC017
251.0
252.0
1.0
0.3
0.01
0.3
MDDSC017
262.0
263.0
1.0
0.4
0.03
0.5
MDDSC017
263.0
264.0
1.0
1.1
2.57
3.7
MDDSC017
264.0
265.0
1.0
0.4
0.03
0.4
MDDSC017
267.0
268.0
1.0
0.4
0.01
0.4
MDDSC017
336.0
337.0
1.0
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC016A
36.4
37.4
1.0
0.4
0.00
0.4
MDDSC016A
41.6
42.0
0.4
0.3
0.00
0.3
MDDSC016A
80.0
80.5
0.5
0.6
0.00
0.6
MDDSC016A
109.4
110.4
1.0
1.3
0.00
1.3
MDDSC016A
111.3
112.0
0.7
0.3
0.02
0.3
MDDSC016A
112.0
112.6
0.6
2.6
0.77
3.3
MDDSC016A
112.6
113.4
0.8
0.7
0.02
0.7
MDDSC016A
114.8
115.6
0.8
0.6
0.01
0.6
MDDSC016A
115.6
116.1
0.5
1.1
3.38
4.4
MDDSC016A
116.1
116.6
0.5
0.5
0.06
0.5
MDDSC016A
116.6
116.9
0.3
0.5
0.02
0.5
MDDSC016A
116.9
117.4
0.5
2.1
0.12
2.2
MDDSC016A
117.4
118.4
1.0
0.3
0.02
0.3
MDDSC016A
119.1
120.1
1.0
0.4
0.23
0.6
MDDSC016A
122.0
122.8
0.8
0.5
0.02
0.6
MDDSC016A
122.8
123.3
0.6
3.2
0.91
4.1
MDDSC016A
124.7
125.1
0.4
53.3
3.48
56.8
MDDSC016A
125.1
125.6
0.5
2.6
0.19
2.8
MDDSC016A
125.6
126.0
0.4
1.8
0.02
1.8
MDDSC016A
126.0
126.8
0.8
1.3
0.02
1.3
MDDSC016A
126.8
127.7
1.0
0.7
0.13
0.9
MDDSC016A
127.7
128.7
1.0
0.4
0.07
0.4
MDDSC016A
129.2
129.6
0.4
0.3
0.01
0.3
MDDSC016A
131.5
132.7
1.2
0.5
0.05
0.5
MDDSC016A
132.7
132.9
0.2
0.7
0.52
1.2
MDDSC016A
150.7
151.4
0.7
0.4
0.01
0.4
MDDSC016A
151.4
152.4
1.0
0.3
0.00
0.3
MDDSC016A
154.2
155.2
1.0
0.4
0.01
0.4
MDDSC016A
157.5
158.2
0.7
0.6
0.00
0.6
MDDSC016A
159.9
160.6
0.7
1.1
0.00
1.1
MDDSC016A
160.6
161.6
1.0
1.0
0.01
1.0
MDDSC016A
161.6
162.6
1.0
1.1
0.00
1.1
MDDSC016A
162.6
163.6
1.0
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC016A
163.6
164.6
1.0
0.6
0.00
0.6
MDDSC016A
164.6
165.6
1.0
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC016A
165.6
166.5
0.8
1.1
0.01
1.1
MDDSC016A
166.5
167.0
0.5
0.6
0.01
0.6
MDDSC016A
167.0
167.8
0.8
0.7
1.29
2.0
MDDSC016A
167.8
168.2
0.4
0.9
12.10
12.9
MDDSC016A
168.7
169.4
0.6
0.4
0.01
0.4
MDDSC016A
174.6
175.5
0.9
0.5
0.24
0.7
MDDSC016A
175.5
176.2
0.7
3.0
0.12
3.1
MDDSC016A
176.2
176.7
0.4
0.7
0.07
0.7
MDDSC016A
176.7
177.2
0.5
1.8
0.25
2.1
MDDSC016A
177.2
177.8
0.6
4.6
0.75
5.4
MDDSC016A
177.8
178.5
0.7
3.8
1.01
4.8
MDDSC016A
178.5
179.3
0.8
3.7
0.10
3.8
MDDSC016A
179.3
179.7
0.4
4.3
0.03
4.4
MDDSC016A
180.4
181.0
0.6
1.7
0.01
1.7
MDDSC016A
181.0
181.4
0.4
1.3
0.00
1.3
MDDSC016A
181.4
182.2
0.9
0.8
0.00
0.8
MDDSC016A
185.0
185.5
0.5
0.9
0.01
0.9
MDDSC016A
185.5
186.0
0.5
0.6
0.00
0.6
MDDSC016A
186.0
187.0
1.0
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC016A
189.7
190.0
0.3
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC016A
194.0
195.0
1.0
0.4
0.00
0.4
MDDSC016A
195.0
196.0
1.0
0.3
0.00
0.3
MDDSC016A
197.0
197.7
0.7
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC016A
232.1
232.8
0.7
0.3
0.00
0.3
