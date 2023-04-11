RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Could Be 29% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

RE/MAX Holdings' estimated fair value is US$25.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

RE/MAX Holdings' US$18.04 share price signals that it might be 29% undervalued

Analyst price target for RMAX is US$21.00 which is 17% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$60.7m US$65.7m US$69.4m US$72.7m US$75.5m US$78.0m US$80.2m US$82.4m US$84.5m US$86.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.71% Est @ 4.61% Est @ 3.85% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.50% Est @ 2.37% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$54.6 US$53.2 US$50.6 US$47.6 US$44.5 US$41.4 US$38.3 US$35.4 US$32.7 US$30.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$429m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$86m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (11%– 2.1%) = US$974m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$974m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$339m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$768m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$18.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RE/MAX Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.525. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RE/MAX Holdings

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For RE/MAX Holdings, we've put together three additional factors you should further research:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for RE/MAX Holdings (1 is significant!) that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for RMAX's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

