Maximus Inc (MMS) Reports Strong Q1 FY2024 Earnings and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Revenue: Increased by 6.2% to $1.33 billion in Q1 FY2024, with organic growth of 6.9%.

Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS rose to $1.04, with adjusted diluted EPS at $1.34, marking significant increases from the prior year.

Guidance: Adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow guidance raised for FY2024.

Dividend: A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share announced, payable on February 29, 2024.

Margin Outlook: Improved margins across segments, with U.S. Federal Services Segment operating margin at 10.2% and U.S. Services Segment at 13.5%.

Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $104.2 million, with a healthy debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.1x.

On February 7, 2024, Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS), a leader in providing government services globally, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, known for its business solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government-sponsored programs, reported a revenue increase of 6.2% to $1.33 billion, up from $1.25 billion in the prior year period. This growth was primarily organic, driven by expanded programs and the resumption of Medicaid redeterminations.

Operational Excellence and Financial Highlights

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) demonstrated operational excellence with a focus on delivering critical programs, which translated into robust financial performance. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.04, and adjusted diluted EPS climbed to $1.34, compared to $0.65 and $0.94, respectively, in the prior year period. The improvement in margins, attributed to higher transactional volumes, has led the company to raise its earnings and free cash flow guidance for the fiscal year 2024.

President and CEO Bruce Caswell remarked on the company's performance, stating:

"Our operational performance was excellent this quarter as we focused on delivery of programs critical to the wellbeing of individuals and families... The improved outlook for fiscal 2024 signifies the business is in great health and benefiting from scale."

Segment Performance and Future Outlook

The U.S. Federal Services Segment saw a 9.5% revenue increase, primarily due to volume growth on expanded programs like the VA's Medical Disability Exam contracts. The U.S. Services Segment also grew by 11.5%, with the resumption of Medicaid redetermination activities. However, the Outside the U.S. Segment experienced a 16.4% decline in revenue, partly due to business disposals and currency impacts.

Looking ahead, Maximus expects the U.S. Services Segment to moderate slightly after a strong first quarter, while the U.S. Federal Services Segment is anticipated to see increasing margins throughout the year. The company is also focused on shaping the Outside the U.S. Segment to reduce volatility and improve profitability.

Financial Position and Capital Allocation

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) maintains a strong balance sheet with $104.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's debt, net of allowed cash, to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.1x. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, reinforcing the company's commitment to shareholder returns.

With a solid financial foundation and strategic focus on growth, Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) is well-positioned to navigate the current economic climate and capitalize on government spending priorities. The company's raised guidance reflects confidence in its ability to deliver sustained value to shareholders and clients alike.

For more detailed information on Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS)'s financial results, including the full income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Maximus Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

