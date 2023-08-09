Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Maximus' shares before the 14th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Maximus has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $80.02. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Maximus can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Maximus paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Maximus's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Maximus's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.4% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Maximus has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Maximus for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Maximus for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Maximus and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

