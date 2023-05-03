MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2023
RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, representing a decrease of 25.7 percent versus April 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,785, which is a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
Starting in May, Mazda's new flagship crossover, the CX-90, will arrive at retailers across the country. The all-new three-row CX-90 is available with seating for up to eight, and offers three electrified powertrain options, including Mazda's first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV.
APRIL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
MX-5 sales jumped 189.7 percent compared to April 2022.
With CX-90 primed to go on sale, CX-9 sales recorded third-best April ever, maintaining strong demand even in its final model year.
April
April
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Mazda3
633
1,038
-39.0 %
3,154
4,110
-23.3 %
MX-5
168
58
189.7 %
511
350
46.0 %
Passenger Car
801
1,096
-26.9 %
3,665
4,460
-17.8 %
MX-30
63
72
-12.5 %
208
316
-34.2 %
CX-3
0
451
-100.0 %
0
2,266
-100.0 %
CX-30
664
1,217
-45.4 %
3,958
2,424
63.3 %
CX-5
2,264
2,748
-17.6 %
5,569
8,190
-32.0 %
CX-50
277
0
0.0 %
1,015
0
0.0 %
CX-9
390
415
-6.0 %
1,370
1,262
8.6 %
Light Truck
3,658
4,903
-25.4 %
12,120
14,458
-16.2 %
MAZDA TOTAL
4,459
5,999
-25.7 %
15,785
18,918
-16.6 %
