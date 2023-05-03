U.S. markets closed

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2023

CNW Group
·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, representing a decrease of 25.7 percent versus April 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,785, which is a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Mazda Canada logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
Starting in May, Mazda's new flagship crossover, the CX-90, will arrive at retailers across the country. The all-new three-row CX-90 is available with seating for up to eight, and offers three electrified powertrain options, including Mazda's first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV.

APRIL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • MX-5 sales jumped 189.7 percent compared to April 2022.

  • With CX-90 primed to go on sale, CX-9 sales recorded third-best April ever, maintaining strong demand even in its final model year.


April

April

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

633

1,038

-39.0 %

3,154

4,110

-23.3 %

MX-5

168

58

189.7 %

511

350

46.0 %

Passenger Car    

801

1,096

-26.9 %

3,665

4,460

-17.8 %

MX-30

63

72

-12.5 %

208

316

-34.2 %

CX-3

0

451

-100.0 %

0

2,266

-100.0 %

CX-30

664

1,217

-45.4 %

3,958

2,424

63.3 %

CX-5

2,264

2,748

-17.6 %

5,569

8,190

-32.0 %

CX-50

277

0

0.0 %

1,015

0

0.0 %

CX-9

390

415

-6.0 %

1,370

1,262

8.6 %

Light Truck

3,658

4,903

-25.4 %

12,120

14,458

-16.2 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,459

5,999

-25.7 %

15,785

18,918

-16.6 %

 

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

