McCarthy's debt ceiling speech, US-China tensions, reporter detained in Russia: This week in politics

Congress returns to Washington this week, and that means lawmakers will have a lot to grapple with on their return.

Here are three things to watch in politics:

McCarthy ratchets up debt ceiling debate

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pressed Democrats to tie spending cuts with raising the debt ceiling in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

The speech will likely do little to move stalled talks between the Republican Speaker from California and President Biden, who has called for raising the debt ceiling — which totals more than $31 trillion — without linking it to spending cuts.

"Let me be clear: A no-strings-attached debt-limit increase will not pass," McCarthy said during his speech. "This will restore discipline to Washington."

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to a reporter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The White House and Democrats pushed back, accusing McCarthy and Republicans of holding the nation's debt ceiling hostage. Washington's failure to raise the debt ceiling would roil markets and add turbulence to an already uneasy economy that is bracing for a potential recession.

“Make no mistake: The longer President Biden waits to be sensible, to find agreement, the more likely it becomes that his administration will bumble into the first default in our nation’s history," McCarthy added.

FBI arrests two in New York over alleged ties to Chinese police activity

The FBI announced on Monday that it arrested two individuals in New York City and charged them with operating a "secret police station" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

"It is simply outrageous that China’s Ministry of Public Security thinks it can get away with establishing a secret, illegal police station on U.S. soil to aid its efforts to export repression and subvert our rule of law," Kurt Ronnow, the acting assistant director for the FBI Counterintelligence Division, said in a public statement.

The arrests occurred amid escalating tensions between the US and China. And they also follow increasing bipartisan support for crackdowns in the United States against China's surveillance efforts.

US ambassador visits detained WSJ reporter in Russia

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited imprisoned WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in a Moscow prison by Russia, prompting global outrage.

"I visited @WSJ’s Evan #Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison — the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago," Tracy tweeted. "He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release. #FreeEvan."

#AmbTracy: I visited @WSJ’s Evan #Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison - the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release. #FreeEvan — Посольство США в РФ/ U.S. Embassy Russia (@USEmbRu) April 17, 2023

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 40 countries have called for Russia to release the journalist, who was detained on March 30.

The US and other NATO members have issued warnings about Russia's egregious human rights abuses, particularly since it launched its war with Ukraine. There is also growing scrutiny of Russia's relationship with China, whose defense minister is set to visit Russia this week.

