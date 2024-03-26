Meatable Wants to Save the Planet AND Let People Enjoy Their Sausages

Meatable, cultivated meat company based in Amsterdam, has secured $100 million in funding

By Jarrett Banks and Karen E. Roman

Imagine not feeling guilty about eating sausage—no animals were slaughtered and CO2 emissions were significantly reduced.

The cultivated meat industry has captured significant investor and media attention, driven by the quest for alternatives that mitigate the environmental and animal welfare impacts of industrial farming.

While plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) have garnered attention, they often fall short of replicating the full meat experience. Meet Meatable, a cultivated meat company based in Amsterdam that can producemeat products in a record-breaking four days, from cell to sausage.

This success has attracted substantial funding, with Meatable securing $100 million in financing in 2023, surpassing all other cultivated meat companies. The company has further solidified its position by hosting tastings in Singapore and aiming to offer the first approved cultivated meat tasting in Europe. With plans to enter the U.S. market in 2025, Meatable is poised for significant growth and market penetration.

The potential impact of Meatable’s approach is profound, spanning environmental, social, and economic spheres. By offering a sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional meat production, Meatable is not only reshaping the food industry but also contributing to a more sustainable future for the planet.

In the bustling landscape of alternative proteins, Meatable stands out as a visionary pioneer, spearheading the global development of cultivated meat products at an unprecedented scale. With a steadfast commitment to satisfying the world’s meat cravings without compromising on human health, animal welfare, or environmental sustainability, Meatable is carving a unique path in the food industry.

Companies like Upside Foods, approved by U.S. regulators, have faced challenges in scaling up production cost-effectively, highlighting the complexities of bringing cultivated meat to market. In contrast, Meatable has adopted a cautious approach, prioritizing the development of a robust cultivated process.

While plant-based meat alternatives have faced challenges in meeting consumer taste expectations and investor growth demands, cultivated meat presents a novel solution. Meatable’s approach promises to deliver for those seeking the authentic taste of meat, setting it apart as a frontrunner in the industry.

At the heart of Meatable’s vision is the goal to provide high-quality, flavorful meat in a cost-effective and sustainable manner, minimizing the environmental and ethical impacts associated with traditional farming practices. Unlike many of its competitors, Meatable has adopted a meticulous and transparent approach to product development and commercialization, ensuring the viability of its technology and industrial processes before scaling up.

Central to Meatable’s process is its use of pluripotent stem cells, enhanced by its patented opti-ox technology. This innovation enables the cells to proliferate and differentiate into mature muscle and fat cells—the essential components for real, savory meat. Notably, Meatable’s process excludes the use of microcarriers, fetal bovine serum, or any steps involving immortalization (i.e., no cancer cells).

Meatable’s industry-leading cultivation speed, coupled with its proven safety—validated by regulators in Singapore—sets the company apart as a trailblazer in the cultivated meat space.

Meatable anticipates substantial environmental benefits from its technology, projecting to save 130 million tons of carbon emissions, 300 billion liters of water, and approximately 14 million animal lives by 2040. These ambitious goals, coupled with Meatable’s strategic financing and board appointments, position the company for significant growth and market entry by 2025.

Moreover, with its recent Life Cycle Assessment showcasing a 75% lower carbon intensity than pork and a 97% lower intensity than beef, Meatable’s commitment to sustainability is beyond doubt. Additionally, independent assessments indicate that cultivated meat could substantially reduce the industry’s environmental footprint, further highlighting the potential impact of Meatable’s approach.

As the global meat industry continues to expand, projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2027, Meatable is poised to capture a significant share, particularly in the U.S. market, which is expected to make up more than 15% of the total.

While some conservative U.S. states have taken up the issue of banning cultivated meat as a culture war issue, it’s important that the cultivated meat industry presses on with its innovations, and Meatable is certainly pushing past it.

With cultivated meat anticipated to outpace plant-based meat by a 53% CAGR (2025-2035), according to Jefferies, Meatable’s innovative strides are not only reshaping the food industry but also redefining the future of sustainable and ethical meat production.

Meatable, where technology meets cuisine, is one to watch – as a trailblazing company and on the dinner table.

