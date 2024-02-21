Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) most popular amongst individual investors who own 49% of the shares, institutions hold 23%

Key Insights

Medallion Financial's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

43% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insider ownership in Medallion Financial is 22%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Medallion Financial.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Medallion Financial?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Medallion Financial does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Medallion Financial's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 5.9% of Medallion Financial shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data suggests that Andrew Murstein, who is also the company's President, holds the most number of shares at 9.8%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Alvin Murstein is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Medallion Financial

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Medallion Financial Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$220m, and insiders have US$47m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in Medallion Financial. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Medallion Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Medallion Financial is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

