Medical Facilities Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$445.6m (up 5.0% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$18.5m (up from US$4.41m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.2% (up from net loss in FY 2022).

EPS: US$0.73 (up from US$0.15 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Medical Facilities Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 11%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Healthcare Facilities & Services contributing US$445.6m. Notably, cost of sales worth US$282.9m amounted to 63% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$74.0m (51% of total expenses). Explore how DR's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 8.6% growth forecast for the Healthcare industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Healthcare industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Medical Facilities that we have uncovered.

