Is Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Potentially Undervalued?

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$130 and falling to the lows of US$95.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Medifast's current trading price of US$95.41 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Medifast’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Medifast Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Medifast is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Medifast’s ratio of 7.17x is below its peer average of 17.69x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Personal Products industry. However, given that Medifast’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Medifast generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Medifast, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -10%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MED is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MED, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MED for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Medifast (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Medifast, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

