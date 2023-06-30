Medifast Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$529k

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Medifast Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Jeffrey Brown made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$499k worth of shares at a price of US$127 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$91.55). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Medifast insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Medifast Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Medifast over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out US$12k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Medifast Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.8% of Medifast shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Medifast Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Medifast insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Medifast. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Medifast (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

