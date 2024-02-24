Sean Salmon, Executive Vice President & President Cardiovascular at Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), executed a sale of 30,695 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Medtronic PLC is a global healthcare solutions company that operates in segments including Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company specializes in medical technology, services, and solutions, with a mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life for millions of people around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,695 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Medtronic PLC shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Medtronic PLC were trading at $85.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $113.911 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.28, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 27.49 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $85.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.54, Medtronic PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Medtronic PLC Executive Vice President & President Cardiovascular Sean Salmon Sells 30,695 Shares

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling pattern over the past year, with the absence of insider purchases and a consistent presence of insider sales.

Medtronic PLC Executive Vice President & President Cardiovascular Sean Salmon Sells 30,695 Shares

The GF Value image illustrates the stock's valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate, supporting the assessment that Medtronic PLC's stock is Fairly Valued at the current market price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

