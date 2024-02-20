Revenue: $8.1 billion, a 4.7% increase as reported and 4.6% organic growth.

GAAP EPS: $0.99, an 8% increase; non-GAAP diluted EPS was flat at $1.30.

Guidance: FY24 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance raised.

Product Approvals: Received U.S. FDA approval for PulseSelect PFA system and Percept RC neurostimulator with BrainSense technology.

Diabetes Segment: Revenue increased by 12.3% as reported and 10.2% organic, with U.S. business returning to growth.

Portfolio Management: Medtronic to exit ventilator product line, focusing on profitable growth in Acute Care and Monitoring.

International Markets: Demonstrated strength, particularly in Diabetes, Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, and Cardiac Pacing.

On February 20, 2024, Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions, reported a revenue of $8.1 billion, marking a 4.7% increase as reported and a 4.6% organic growth. The company's GAAP net income and diluted EPS both saw an 8% increase, with GAAP EPS at $0.99. Despite facing challenges such as foreign currency translation impacts and competitive market pressures, Medtronic's commitment to innovation and strategic portfolio management has led to significant product approvals and a return to growth in its U.S. Diabetes business.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) Raises FY24 Guidance on Strong Q3 Results

Financial and Operational Performance

Medtronic's performance this quarter reflects continued momentum across the company, driven by strong growth in Diabetes, Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, and Cardiac Pacing, as well as strength in international markets. The company's Cardiovascular Portfolio reported a 6.1% increase in revenue, while the Neuroscience Portfolio saw a 4.8% increase. The Medical Surgical Portfolio increased by 3.9%, and the Diabetes segment showed a notable 12.3% increase in revenue.

Story continues

The company's operational achievements are underscored by recent major product approvals, including transformative products in diabetes, cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, hypertension, and pulsed field ablation spaces. These approvals are expected to drive reliable growth over the coming quarters and years.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

Medtronic's strategic focus on portfolio management is evident in its decision to exit the ventilator product line, which has become increasingly unprofitable. Instead, the company will concentrate on profitable growth in the Acute Care and Monitoring (ACM) business unit. This move is expected to allow for increased investment in ACM and drive durable category leadership.

With a solid financial performance in Q3 and improvements to margins through cost efficiency programs, Medtronic has raised its full-year guidance for FY24. The company now expects organic revenue growth in the range of 4.75% to 5% and has increased its diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $5.19 to $5.21.

"Were building momentum, with another quarter of solid execution on our commitments. We continue to deliver durable revenue growth, with particular strength in multiple businesses, as well as in international markets as we expand access to our innovative healthcare technologies around the globe," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer.

"In addition to delivering durable sales growth, we also drove improvements to our margins, as our cost efficiency programs helped to offset the impact of inflation, tax, and currency, contributing to our EPS and cash flow performance in the quarter," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic EVP & chief financial officer.

Medtronic's next earnings release is scheduled for May 23, 2024, which will provide further insights into the company's performance and strategic initiatives.

For detailed financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, investors and analysts can view the full earnings presentation by visiting Medtronic's investor relations website.

As Medtronic continues to navigate the complexities of the global healthcare market, its focus on innovation, strategic portfolio management, and operational efficiency positions the company for sustained growth and shareholder value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Medtronic PLC for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

