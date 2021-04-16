U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,939.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,979.00
    -35.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.30
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.48
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1983
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    -0.33 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    +0.1640 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,051.30
    -1,851.41 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.68
    -23.26 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.91
    +29.41 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Meet the branding experts guiding businesses to success in 2021

Bloom Communications
·7 min read

London, Apr. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) // Whether right at the start of your business journey or well-established and looking to take things to the next level — the right branding can be instrumental in helping you to achieve your goals. That’s why finding a branding expert to guide you to success is of the utmost importance according to Bloom Communications.

Take a look at the top branding experts guiding businesses to success in 2021.

Brittany Good (@goodhause + @bisousbrit)

Los Angeles-based Brittany Tran leads a standout team of problem solvers with a myriad of creative talents at her branding and marketing agency, Good Hause.

Brittany said: “I truly believe we all thrive when we rise together. That’s why I started Good Hause in 2019 with a dream to uplift and innovate through emotionally-driven marketing experiences, leveraging the power of emotions and stories to amplify women and Asian American visionary voices.

“It’s so much more than just marketing — it’s about taking action towards doing something for the good of our generation and the next.”

Brittany and her team provide their clients with creative growth and retainer marketing services, including consulting, campaign planning, content creation and strategy. They aim to grow their clients’ brands and leave them free to focus on results by using their collective agency expertise to take intentional and curated creative risks, pulling inspiration from the traditional and the contemporary — all at a fraction of the cost for even the most experienced marketing director.

Brittany added: “At Good Hause, we work with women and Asian American business owners across a number of sectors including food, tech and wellness who are looking to elevate their idea into something with huge impact, and each and every one of the team brings deep experience in transforming established businesses into digital forward brands that speak to a younger generation of potential customers while remaining true to their core values. Our clients are thought leaders who believe in taking creative risks, social change and well-being for everyone. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together and can’t wait to see what’s yet to come.”

Ariel Garcia (@theblogstop)

Ariel Garcia is on a mission to help her clients build obsession-worthy brands and campaigns through artful design backed by meaningful strategy, courtesy of her creative design agency, The Blog Stop.

Ariel said: “We work with businesses that are rebranding, repositioning or ready to rise to the top of their industry. It starts with identifying how and why they stand out in the market, and then building a strategy and visual identity that makes their customers obsessed with what they do.

“Each of our clients get visual design and creative services that are totally unique to them. Every single project we create is different! It’s our signature blend of strategy with the coolest, most creative design we can think of — and we love it!”

The team at The Blog Stop caters for creative business with a big vision at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey, with a downloadable website template shop for those just getting started as well as bespoke, done-for-you creative design services.

Diana Rocca (@drerocmarketing)

Diana Rocca uses her impressive background as a corporate brand strategist to help her clients build a clear brand and marketing roadmap for their businesses so they can thrive efficiently — by saving valuable time, money and energy in the long run.

Diana said: “I’m a classically trained brand strategist from the corporate marketing world — working at great companies like Pepsi, Dare Foods, and Loblaws. My purpose shifted into now changing the lives of business owners by helping them build a brand customers easily say ‘yes’ to. I empower businesses by making meaningful impacts on their brands so they can in turn do the same for those they serve, and so I launched DREROC Marketing Strategy in January 2019.

“I’ve seen first hand just how transformative effective branding can be for businesses at any stage of their journey — as well as how damaging it can be if the process is done incorrectly. That’s why I’m so passionate about providing my clients the right steps and tools to build their brand first (who you are) and then move onto marketing execution (how you do it). Rushing into marketing before establishing your fundamentals, like your brand identity and positioning, is putting the cart before the horse — it doesn’t work.”

Diana offers consulting and coaching programs in both private and group settings, as well as self-paced online courses. She also hosts workshops, masterclasses, and a Facebook community where brand bosses can get her expert advice and connect with other ambitious entrepreneurs.

Diana said: “Nothing compares to seeing the look on my clients’ faces when they start seeing the positive results from their new strategy. I help move them from feeling stuck to unstuck and from frustrated to encouraged through proven methods that put the consumer first because this is how brands truly win. It’s a big shift yet so effective and I can’t wait to share it with as many people as possible!”

Heather Roma (@turningscenes)

Atlanta-based screenwriter and branding strategist, Heather Roma, helps small business owners to develop and clarify their brand so they can connect with and attract their ideal clients.

Heather said: “My clients are usually either right at the beginning or in the early stages of their business journey — but all of them are lacking a clear direction for their brand and messaging. Effectively communicating their vision for their business is a struggle for them and as a result all of their marketing efforts feel disjointed and aren’t producing the results they need.

“For me, the answer lies in storytelling. Stories create connection, build credibility and trust, and they sell! My background in screenwriting means I know exactly how to structure and tell engaging entrepreneurial stories that connect with ideal clients on a deeper level — just like in the cinema. When you tell your business story with all the elements that comprise an exciting film, you can attract your ideal client with ease.”

Heather offers a series of 1:1 and group workshops for clients looking to create a cohesive foundation for their brand — from writing your business story in three acts like a screenplay for a film, to turning this into a visual representation which becomes the foundation of the brand aesthetic and creating brand kits.

McKenna Bristol (@mckennamanagementservicesllc)

California-based McKenna Bristol helps online coaches, VAs and service providers to level up from doing everything themselves to create a strong and cohesive brand strategy — attracting more ideal clients and skyrocketing their sales.

McKenna said: “Branding is so much more than just the basic visual elements of your business — it’s the entire experience that potential, current and past clients have with you. A strong strategy is absolutely essential to be seen as an authority in your niche and can make all the difference for entrepreneurs who are unclear on their vision and are tired of endlessly tracking down new leads.”

Whether revamping their existing branding or starting from scratch, clients can work with McKenna on the design of their brand — from logo and palette design to customizable IG templates and fully-managed social media channels — through to a strategic deep dive and full brand strategy in her Brand Makeover package.

McKenna added: “So many of my clients come to me in the exact same position — completely overwhelmed, disorganized and rushing to pull posts together so they can keep up with their posting schedule.

“This often looks like using the same Canva templates as every other coach on Instagram, switching between colors every other week, and randomly creating graphics just for the sake of having something to post — and all of this adds up to a pretty chaotic feed that means
they’re missing out on crucial leads for their business. I’m here to change that!”

You can keep up with each of these inspirational coaches curated by Bloom Communications on their journeys by following them on Instagram.

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • Technology stocks lead S&P 500, Dow to record highs

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Thursday as easing inflation concerns boosted demand for richly valued technology stocks, while upbeat earnings reports and strong March retail sales raised hopes of a broader economic rebound. The S&P information technology and communication services indexes, which include Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc, led gains after underperforming last month.

  • Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks, hits Bitcoin price

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets to purchase goods and services, citing possible "irreparable" damage and significant transaction risks in a move that cooled global bitcoin prices. In legislation published in the Official Gazette on Friday, the central bank said cryptocurrencies and other such digital assets based on distributed ledger technology could not be used, directly or indirectly, as an instrument of payment. Turkey's growing crypto market has gained momentum in recent months as investors joined a global rally in bitcoin, seeking to hedge against lira depreciation and inflation, which topped 16% last month.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Surge as Crude Inventories Plunge Amid Jump in Refining Activity

    U.S. gasoline stocks rose 309,000 barrels in the week to 234.9 million barrels, less than analysts’ expectations for a 786,000-barrel rise.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at record highs of $64,500 as cryptocurrency fever spreads amid the listing of Coinbase on Nasdaq.

  • Huarong Debacle Highlights Problems at Hundreds of Chinese Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was found guilty of accepting $277 million in bribes, as well as bigamy, crimes serious enough to see him summarily executed in January.Such extreme behavior -- and consequences -- are rare in any country. But in China, more modest but still flagrant mismanagement is common in the $54 trillion financial industry.In 2020 alone, the country’s top banking regulator issued almost 3,200 violations against institutions and 4,554 against individuals ranging from senior executives to rank-and-file staff; it levied fines totaling 2.3 billion yuan ($352.2 million). In the U.S., which has a much longer history of bank regulation, the Federal Reserve took 58 enforcement actions in total.Among the infractions, Chinese investigators found fabricated financial statements, executives’ nannies and chauffeurs installed as controlling shareholders, and favorable rates and sweetheart deals for investors and relatives.The state has also bailed out three poorly-run small lenders and merged dozens more since its first crackdown three years ago. Still, out of 4,400 financial institutions, 12.4% are designated at high risk for failure by the central bank. Now, the government is rewriting the commercial banking law and will have “zero tolerance” for transgressions.“Poor governance is obviously a risk for financial stability,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia economist of Natixis SA. If it’s contained within the country’s smallest institutions, the potential for damage is minimal, she added.“The issue is that we don’t really know whether governance problems are really contained and this is the big risk.”The past week offered a fuller picture of the costs of mismanagement and unchecked corruption. Huarong, which has around $42 billion in outstanding debt at home and abroad, delayed its earnings report in early April, beginning a spiral that’s seen its bonds fall to a record low of about 52 cents on the dollar. Its shares are down 67% since the 2015 debut and currently suspended.A China Huarong spokesperson said Thursday the company “learned the lesson from Lai Xiaomin’s case, firmly implemented central government policies, continued to eliminate the toxic influence, restored our corporate governance, accelerated business transformation and management reform, and enhanced corporate governance to move toward stable and better development.”It’s the second time in two years that creditors have been left at the mercy of bad actors. In 2019, China jolted global markets with a surprise seizure of Baoshang Bank Co., once seen as a model for funding regional economies. Triggered by the misappropriation of funds by its controlling shareholder, the takeover and eventual bankruptcy of Baoshang also called into question long-held assumptions of a perpetual government backstop.In general, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has placed the blame for problems in the financial system on bank directors, shareholders and executives, saying in a December statement that “ineffective corporate governance is the root cause.”In one example, a rural bank lent the equivalent of 95% of its net capital to its shareholders and affiliates, according to the CBIRC, which didn’t name the bank. Most of those loans defaulted or are non-performing.The largest shareholder at one bank inflated revenues by 80 million yuan to make the institution look profitable. Elsewhere, one person and 22 of what the regulator described as his “shadow affiliates” held stakes in 17 banks, far exceeding the limits on banking ownership.The regulator has also identified bad behavior in its own ranks, putting its official in charge of oversight of the rural banks under investigation for severe disciplinary and law violations.Social media, too, has allowed employees to air grievances and reports of wrongdoing. Earlier this year, a whistle-blower at China Life Insurance Co. claimed on the social network Sina Weibo that the branch head fabricated client signatures and pocketed millions of dollars of non-existent marketing expenses. Following a CBIRC investigation, the company said in a statement that it was fined 510,000 yuan for inadequate internal controls broadly and pledged to enhance compliance education.In response to the rising risks, the central bank is revising its commercial bank law. The proposed changes include a new chapter on corporate governance, which for the first time specifies the responsibilities of shareholders and the key role of the board of directors. It also bars entities from using borrowed money to invest in banks and prohibits directors from holding posts at more than one affiliated institution.Unlike in the U.S. and Europe where misconduct and mismanagement often lead to public outcry, regulatory probes, and even high-profile firings, top leaders have been so far insulated in China. Senior executives are rarely held responsible for branch-level violations, and the financial penalties pale compared with the 1.9 trillion yuan of profit the industry earned last year.“This is work in progress,” said James Stent, author of China’s Banking Transformation and a former banker who’s spent more than a decade on the boards of two Chinese lenders. “Governance is generally good at priority large banks, but problems remain at lower level financial institutions. Addressing them will take time, and governance will always be imperfect.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Bank of Japan official played down the potential for China’s digital yuan to threaten the dollar’s position as the world’s main reserve currency.“The dollar’s status as the key global currency won’t change so easily,” said Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the BOJ’s payment systems department and the person in charge of looking into a virtual Japanese currency. “In fact, the dollar’s advantage may strengthen further if the U.S. goes with digitalization.”A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward a digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The People’s Bank of China has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in cities across the country.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates.The pandemic has also accelerated the use of cashless payments, even in Japan where banknotes and coins are still used in a majority of transactions.Kamiyama said the BOJ had no specific plans for a pilot test at this point, but he denied that the central bank was lagging its peers.“The BOJ isn’t behind” in the study of a digital currency, Kamiyama said.The BOJ started the first phase of its own technical experiments on digital currencies last week and is participating in group studies on them with the Bank for International Settlements and six major central banks including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.The group in October said the introduction of digital currencies shouldn’t undermine the stability of the current financial system.“No single digital currency from a central bank is likely to conquer the world as long as everyone continues to work on improving their settlement systems,” Kamiyama said.(Updates with more comments from Kamiyama)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Use Yields as Your Trading Guide, Not Inflation Expectations

    Gold may have risen following the release of the CPI data, but it was not because of concerns over inflation.

  • Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

    Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co rose 2.3% and 5.5% respectively on bumper first-quarter profits. Goldman capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity, and Wells reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on costs tied to its sales practices scandal.

  • Bank Fines, Suspensions Weighed by Zimbabwe for Currency Gouging

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering penalizing domestic banks, telecommunications operators and other businesses over what the government describes as profiteering off the hard currency it makes available at auctions.Lenders could face fines and suspensions, while companies that charge a premium for foreign exchange may be banned from participating in the auctions, central bank Governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview from the capital, Harare.“All the malpractices will be targeted,” he said. “There’s no need to chase foreign currency as if it will run out.”President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday threatened unspecified actions against “sharks in the financial sector,” according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, which said unidentified entities are profiteering at the public’s expense. The president’s comments were made during a wide-ranging interview he gave to state-owned television that will be aired on April 17 on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, the paper said.Exchange ClosedMnangagwa has previously issued warnings to private companies he blames for undermining his efforts to turn around an economy plagued by annual inflation of 241% and foreign-currency shortages.Last year, his government closed the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange for five weeks and singled out the largest mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd., for undermining the nation’s currency through its mobile-money service. Econet denied the allegations.The impending action is an attempt to prevent manipulation of the foreign-currency auction system, according to the Herald. The system has provided over $800 million to companies since its introduction in June, though high demand for U.S. dollars by importers means that there is only a limited supply.Monetary authorities met with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on April 12 to discuss “due diligence and know-your-customer requirements” in order to ensure economic stability, Mangudya said.Ralph Watungwa, president of the Banker’s Association of Zimbabwe, didn’t immediately answer two calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.Zimbabwe reintroduced its own currency in 2019 after a 10-year hiatus and has been battling bouts of high inflation and shortages of everything from foreign currency to food. The local unit, which was pegged at parity to the U.S. dollar as recently as February 2019, has plunged to 84 per U.S. dollar.The gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market has widened by 36%, with a U.S. dollar selling for 115 Zimbabwean dollars on the streets of Harare.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • As Sanjeev Gupta Rose From Trader to Tycoon, Several Banks Backed Away

    (Bloomberg) -- British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s companies seemed to be prospering until his main lender, Greensill Capital, imploded last month. But long before Greensill collapsed, several banks had cut off the commodity trading business of Gupta’s Liberty House Group.Four banks stopped working with Gupta’s commodity trading business, starting in 2016, after they became concerned about what they perceived to be problems in bills of lading – shipping receipts that give the holder the right to take possession of a cargo – or other paperwork provided by Liberty, according to interviews with 18 people directly involved in the trades, as well as internal communications seen by Bloomberg News. The banks include Sberbank PJSC, Macquarie Group Ltd., Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ICBC Standard Bank. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped working with Gupta’s companies around that time.In 2018, Sberbank sent a team to scour the brightly colored containers stacked in the port of Rotterdam, looking for the ones full of nickel that the bank had financed on behalf of Liberty. Yet each time investigators located one of the containers, they found it had already been emptied, according to two people involved in the matter. After checking about 10 of them, they gave up, the people said. Sberbank confronted Gupta at a meeting weeks later. He promised that his company would pay back the roughly $100 million it owed, the people said.“At some point certain discrepancies were spotted within documentation and logistical data, which made Sberbank discontinue all operations with the company,” the bank said in an emailed statement. “The issue was settled in pre-trial format. Thanks to the existing control systems, we incurred no financial losses through these operations and managed to unwind all transactions in the spring of 2019.”GFG Alliance, which is made up of the companies controlled by Gupta and his family, including Liberty, said in an emailed statement sent by a spokesman that it refutes any suggestion of wrongdoing.“An internal investigation was conducted in 2019 by Liberty Commodities Limited (LCL)’s external legal advisors following enquiries regarding alleged rumours of double pledging,” GFG Alliance said in the statement. “The investigation found no evidence to substantiate the rumours, nor was LCL ever subject to further complaints or proceedings.”Double pledging is the practice of improperly raising funds more than once using the same collateral. As several banks dropped Gupta’s commodity trading unit, GFG Alliance came to rely more on Greensill Capital for loans – ultimately racking up debts of nearly $5 billion to Lex Greensill’s trade finance company by March 2021, according to a presentation seen by Bloomberg News. Gupta’s commodity trading business alone has $1.04 billion of debt, of which $846 million is owed to Greensill, according to the presentation. “LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” GFG Alliance said in the statement. “Its reliance on Greensill was a natural consequence of the competitive nature of the trade finance market, which has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years.”Now, with Greensill in insolvency and its German subsidiary under a criminal complaint after the regulator said it found irregularities in how the banking unit booked assets tied to GFG Alliance, Gupta is trying to find new financing. But it’s been tough. After Gupta searched for would-be financial backers for weeks, Credit Suisse Group AG – which became a major lender to Gupta’s companies by buying debt packaged by Greensill – moved last month to push Liberty Commodities Ltd. into insolvency. Gupta said in interviews on BBC Radio 4 and Sky News on April 1 that the action made no sense and that he’d litigate it if needed.Lending RisksTraders in the world of commodities have long relied on banks to help finance the flow of goods on their journey from origin to destination. From the banks’ point of view, this type of financing is generally considered low risk. Should the trader run into financial difficulties, the bank can seize its collateral – the cargo – and easily recoup its money. That holds true so long as the shipping paperwork used, such as a bill of lading, is accurate.ICBC Standard Bank stopped financing Liberty’s commodity trading unit by early 2016, after discovering it had presented the bank with what seemed to be duplicate bills of lading, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pulled the plug on lending to Gupta’s trading business the same year after the bank financed a cargo of metal for Liberty, only to be presented with what appeared to be the same bill of lading a short time later by another trader seeking a loan, according to three people directly involved.Then, in late 2016, Goldman Sachs, which had extended a credit line of about $20 million to Liberty to finance its nickel trade, stopped dealing with Gupta’s trading company after being warned of alleged paperwork problems by a contact in the warehousing industry, according to three people familiar with the matter.Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ICBC Standard Bank all declined to comment.“No financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL,” GFG Alliance said in the statement, referring to Liberty Commodities Ltd. “On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”By 2016, Liberty had already become one of the world’s largest traders of nickel, according to an interview with Gupta in Metal Bulletin. Still, Liberty’s containers of nickel would sometimes take an unusually long time to travel between Europe and Asia – instead of the normal sailing time of about one month, the voyage would take several months, stopping off at ports along the way for weeks at a time, six people said.Metals trader Red Kite Capital Management, which also cut ties with Liberty, did so because it had become “uncomfortable” with some of the trades, said Michael Farmer, the company’s founder who is also a member of the U.K’s House of Lords. “It was difficult to work out the commercial sense of some of the shipments, which resulted in our decision to err on the side of caution and discontinue such trades,” said Farmer, who is one of the world’s best-known metal traders. “We had no proof of any misdoings.”Savior of SteelGupta was born in Punjab, India, the son of a bicycle manufacturer. He moved to the U.K. as a teenager to attend boarding school and set up Liberty House, his commodities trading business, in 1992 while he was still an undergraduate student at Trinity College, Cambridge. He first hit the headlines in Britain in 2013 when he bought a troubled steel mill in Newport, South Wales, and restarted production at a time when many other steel plants were being closed down. He went on to buy a string of other struggling steelworks, earning him the nickname “the savior of steel.”Gupta’s GFG Alliance isn’t a consolidated group, but a loose conglomerate of more than 200 different entities. The common thread running through both sides of his business, according to six former employees, was a chronic shortage of cash and intense pressure to find new ways to generate financing.On the industrial side of the business, that meant buying one asset after another in rapid succession, including unloved aluminum and steel plants in Yorkshire, England, northern France and South Australia, then borrowing against the business’s own inventory, equipment and customer invoices, often from Greensill.On the trading side of the business, that often meant nickel. Used as an alloying element in the production of stainless steel, nickel is among metals deliverable on the London Metal Exchange, which means that its price can easily be hedged and that banks are usually willing to lend against it; and nickel is expensive, meaning a relatively small amount of space in a ship can hold a valuable cache of metal.The commodity trading business grew rapidly. Revenue rose to $8.41 billion in the 15 months to March 2019, from $1.67 billion in 2012, according to the accounts of Liberty Commodities Group Pte, a Singapore holding company for the trading operations.Delayed DeliveryMacquarie became concerned about the paperwork underpinning some of Liberty’s trades some four years ago, according to four people with direct knowledge of the events as well as written communications seen by Bloomberg News.In one instance, the bank realized that nickel that it was supposed to have received in Antwerp, according to the shipping documentation, wasn’t at the port, according to two people. Liberty eventually delivered the nickel to Macquarie, but at a different port and about two weeks later than was listed in the paperwork.It wasn’t the only time Macquarie’s team had discovered discrepancies in Liberty’s paperwork, the people said.At a meeting in Macquarie’s London offices, executives from the bank grilled Gupta and his top lieutenants about the inner workings of the commodity trading business, three of the people said. Macquarie remained unsatisfied with the explanations, and by mid-2017, the bank had made the decision to stop all financing for Liberty, the people said.A spokesman for Macquarie declined to comment on the matter.After that banking relationship ended in acrimony, Gupta’s companies turned to Sberbank. When that link, too, soured, they became even more reliant on Greensill.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $12.5 Billion Deal Shows Saudi Oil Still Eclipses All Else

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is celebrating one of the biggest foreign-investment windfalls in its history after netting more than $12 billion by selling off a stake in the oil pipelines that traverse the desert kingdom.But the country may also be facing an uncomfortable reality as a result. As carefully cultivated relationships with firms such as BlackRock Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have yet to draw in the desired investment, it’s turning to the jewels of its energy industry to attract new money.Last week’s sale of the stake to EIG Global Energy Partners LLC shows how reliant Saudi Arabia is on its traditional mainstay and the challenges Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces in diversifying the country away from oil and gas to achieve his Vision 2030 goal. The likes of BlackRock and SoftBank haven’t invested back into the country as much as the government might have hoped, while foreigners favor revenue-rich energy assets over tourism and entertainment.“Entertainment and tourism might have had a better year of foreign direct investment in 2020 if Covid had not happened,” Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said via e-mail. “But all the same, the core investors who see value in Saudi will be interested in the largest and most profitable sector, and that is still very much oil and energy.”Though EIG, the Washington-based private equity firm led by Chief Executive Blair Thomas, is a prominent investor in North America and Europe, it barely resonates in Saudi circles. It hasn’t made a single equity purchase in the Middle East until now, let alone the kingdom itself, and its management team has never showed at Saudi Arabia’s marquee “Davos in the Desert” conference, an event attended routinely by investment leaders from The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman to Ray Dalio of BridgeWater Associates LP and the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein.Saudi Arabia attracted $5.5 billion in net FDI flows in 2020, equivalent to about 1% of its economic output, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which means the EIG deal brings more than twice last year’s total. The government’s goal is 5.7% by 2030, hence the temptation to offer up prized energy assets such as parts of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned energy giant.“This is the latest milestone in an ongoing shift,” said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. “Mohammed bin Salman and his advisers keep finding novel ways to coax cash out of Aramco without disrupting its operational capability. Right now it’s cash that the kingdom needs and Aramco controls the spigot.”EIG beat out rivals including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to buy the stake. It’s now putting together a consortium of other investors to join the deal.While several global investors have forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years, most of them see it more as a source of capital than an investment destination. The kingdom’s flagship Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is the largest investor in Softbank’s $100 billion technology vehicle, with an allocation of $45 billion. The PIF has also pledged as much as $20 billion to help Blackstone Group LP build the world’s largest infrastructure fund.The reasons are manifold, ranging from the inconsistency of the Saudi legal system to an economic slump as the country adjusts to lower oil prices. The 2017 arrest and incarceration of scores of Saudi businessmen at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel and the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi the following year have hardly helped.FDI into Saudi Arabia peaked between 2008 and 2012, averaging more than $26 billion. During those years, it was mostly driven by large refinery and petrochemical projects developed with foreign partners including Total SE and Sumitomo Chemical Co. at a time when oil averaged over $90 a barrel. The subsequent slide in oil has seen average FDI into Saudi drop to about $6 billion a year.“Despite the measures to liberalize and open the economy for investment into new industries, FDI has not come in the way originally planned,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.FDI may be set to pick up further this year. The kingdom signed agreements with developers including Electricite de France SA and Marubeni Corp. to build solar power plants last week, and later this year it is likely to complete the sale of the world’s largest desalination plant. In 2020, FDI rose 20%, in part driven by deals with Alphabet Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to develop cloud-computing hubs that Saudi Arabia said were worth a combined $1.5 billion.In selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer, Saudi Arabia is following a model successfully implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi. Instead of pursuing an initial public offering of its state-owned energy firm Adnoc, the emirate has raised more than $20 billion in recent years by bringing international investors into some of its key assets. EIG studied some of the Adnoc assets that were on offer but couldn’t reach an agreement. Hence, it didn’t want to lose out on the Aramco transaction, a person familiar with the matter said.Saudi Aramco is encouraged by the valuation and the interest generated for the pipelines deal, meaning the oil giant may pursue more disposals in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said. It has already entrusted boutique investment bank Moelis & Co with formulating a strategy for selling stakes in some subsidiaries, people familiar with the matter said in December.“It’s a great deal for Aramco, but also a new kind of investment strategy, in that it is “giving up” much more in terms of investor access to information, control over operations than an IPO does,” said Young of the American Enterprise Institute. “It is a real partnership, a long-term effort with outsiders, which is an entirely new level of trust outside of the firm and the government.”Founded in 1982, EIG has committed more than $34 billion to the energy sector, according to its website. Its portfolio includes holdings in Spanish solar developer Abengoa SA, Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., natural-gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. and storage and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc.(Adds details on previous Saudi refinery investments in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi to Exit Retail Banking in 13 Markets Across Asia, Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.The bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said Thursday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month.“This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said in the statement.Citigroup will exit its consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment-banking and trading businesses.The New York-based bank has already been building out a wealth-advisory hub in Singapore. The 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square-meter) space is the largest of its kind for the bank and has room for more than 300 relationship managers and product specialists.The withdrawal came as Citigroup reported record quarterly profit, boosted by the flurry of blank-check companies it helped take public in the first three months of the year.“While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete,” Fraser said. “We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after bank earnings, Coinbase falls below debut price

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is unclear. The Biden administration has sought to engage more constructively with trading partners and allies, and currency experts say that Yellen could veer from the aggressive approach applied by the Trump administration in the currency report, taking into account the trade and capital flow distortions of the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing the structure of the report.

  • Pigs Are Seen as Next Big Thing in Xinjiang as Cotton Dims

    (Bloomberg) -- China should build more pig farms in Xinjiang as its cotton industry is under threat from declining soil fertility, according to a government researcher, commenting after some international companies avoided fiber produced in the region over allegations of forced labor.Hog farming could become a pillar industry in the region and supply 10% of the nation’s output, up from 1% now, wrote Mei Xinyu, a think-tank researcher at the commerce ministry. Xinjiang already grows more than 80% of the country’s cotton, and some of those pig farms would replace fields sown to the fiber that have been degraded.The suggestion comes after the U.S. banned imports of textile products containing cotton from Xinjiang in protest over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority, and several western countries slapped sanctions on China over the same issue.Cotton is the most profitable crop in the region, and rotation to other crops is not in the interests of growers and hard to achieve on a large scale, Mei said on the WeChat account of Beijing News, a government-run newspaper. The only feasible option is to build more hog farms, he said, and they can use local grain to feed the pigs or import supplies from neighboring countries.Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a military-affiliated entity, and other groups have already started building several large-scale pig farms, which will increase output significantly in the next two years. In the meantime, animal waste from the farms could be used to boost soil fertility, which has been exhausted by extensive use of chemical fertilizer, said Mei.“The most desirable way to solve this problem is to raise pigs and grow cotton simultaneously, and return a large amount of manure from pig farms to the fields after treatment to enhance soil fertility and increase profits,” Mei said.China should expand hog farms in areas like Xinjiang and Heilongjiang, which are less population-intensive than the inland provinces like Sichuan, Hunan and Henan which dominate the country’s pork production, Mei said. Outbreaks of African swine fever that started in 2018 slashed hog herds by as much as half and sent meat imports spiraling to a record.(Updates with details from the report throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Profit Nears $30 Billion on Coupang

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund profit may reach an unprecedented $30 billion in the March quarter, almost quadrupling the record it had just set, according to people familiar with the matter.Profit in the unit was supercharged by the successful initial public offering of Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce leader which debuted in New York last month. That will account for the lion’s share of what’s expected to be between $25 billion and $30 billion in reported gains for the three months ended March 31, the people said, asking not to be named because the details are not yet public. SoftBank is scheduled to report results on May 12.The markets are delivering their strongest validation yet for Masayoshi Son’s oft-criticized strategy of pouring massive amounts of cash into mature startups. The Vision Fund’s portfolio of over 160 investments will record its third straight quarter of record profits helped by a global IPO rush that has seen companies worldwide raise more than $200 billion in 2021.When Son takes the stage to report the latest results, he will probably have one more milestone to celebrate: group net income that’s the highest ever for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. SoftBank already holds the top spot, setting the current high of 1.26 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) in June.​Coupang’s $4.6 billion offering was the second biggest this year and marks SoftBank’s best return since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s listing in 2014. The coming months will also see some of Son’s largest and most controversial bets test the market, including ride-hailing giants Grab Holdings Inc. and Didi Chuxing as well as the troubled office-sharing company WeWork.“The markets are very encouraged and supportive of what the Vision Fund has been able to do with its investments,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Clearly there is still a lot of money out there that needs to find a home.”Coupang’s stock ended the quarter 41% higher than its mid-March IPO. The Vision Fund invested in November 2018 in a $2 billion deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion. The Japanese conglomerate’s 33% stake was worth close to $28 billion as of March 31.SoftBank will also book a valuation gain of about $2 billion on its stake in Uber Technologies Inc., which rose about 7% in the quarter, according to the people. The fund sold $2 billion worth of stock in the ride-hailing company in January, eking out a small profit. Another $1.2 billion gain will come from its stake in Auto1 Group SE, a German wholesale platform for used cars which went public in February.The Vision Fund will also book a gain on its stake in ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent of hit video app TikTok. SoftBank owns about 3% of the company, a stake it acquired mostly at a $63 billion valuation in secondary markets in addition to a direct investment at a $75 billion valuation, the people said. The company has since hit $140 billion, according to market researcher CB Insights, and traded at $250 billion in private transactions, Bloomberg News reported.Even WeWork, one of Son’s biggest missteps in recent years, will contribute to profit. After its failed IPO attempt and a bailout by SoftBank in 2019, the office-sharing company saw its worth tumble to $2.9 billion last year amid the pandemic, a far cry from its once-lofty $47 billion valuation. WeWork now plans to go public via a blank-check company in a deal that would value it at $9 billion.Some Vision Fund investments will see their value marked down, though gains will more than offset those losses, the people said. The fund will take a writedown of about $500 million on Greensill Capital, the supply-chain finance company owned by billionaire Lex Greensill that filed for insolvency last month. The valuation of Oyo Hotels will be reduced by several hundred million dollars too.“Coupang is a home run for the Vision Fund. And there is likely to be more good news around Didi, ByteDance, Grab and even WeWork,” said Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies. “But profits are meaningful when they recur. These gains are neither operating nor recurring.”SoftBank doesn’t have to sell equity holdings to book income, so its profits are often just on paper. It reports income when the value of companies like Coupang rise, boosting the value of its stock. Its accounting practices comply with industry standards.About half of the capital raised in the IPOs so far this year has gone to special purpose acquisition companies and SoftBank has joined the frenzy, listing several blank-check companies since the start of the year. The three SPACs created by the Vision Fund have a combined market capitalization of about $1.5 billion.At the previous earnings briefing in February, Son said SoftBank may see between 10 and 20 public listings a year. Grab said this week it will go public through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company, valuing the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant at about $40 billion. Its Chinese counterpart Didi has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO that could value the company as highly as $70 billion to $100 billion.“The wind will probably continue to be at Son’s back for some time,” said United First Partners’ Tang. “But matching last fiscal year’s performance would be quite a feat.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.