Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

MACAU, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were US$716.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 51% from US$474.9 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments primarily due to the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau during the quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was US$0.4 million, compared with operating loss of US$135.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$190.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$56.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the first quarter of 2023 was US$81.3 million, or US$0.18 per ADS, compared with US$183.3 million, or US$0.39 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$19.4 million and US$38.6 million during the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have seen a very encouraging start to the recovery in Macau during the first quarter of 2023, following the relaxation of border restrictions in early January. We continued to see improving momentum into April and Golden Week in May, with mass market table games drop and mass gross gaming revenue during the Golden Week period exceeding the same period in 2019.

“We launched some exciting new initiatives in April. We started Macau’s first ever residency concert series at Studio City and opened Studio City Phase 2, starting with our Epic hotel tower and the indoor water park. These initiatives reinforce our long-standing commitment to bring unique, world class entertainment and hotel offerings to Macau. We have a diverse range of events that are being planned for the future that, we believe, will continue to drive international tourism and position Macau as a leading destination for leisure and entertainment.

Story continues

“We’ve seen strength in the Philippines with a solid recovery underway. Adjusted Property EBITDA at City of Dreams Manila for the first quarter of 2023 surpassed that of the first quarter of 2019. Performance in Cyprus has also been strong with both gross gaming revenue and Adjusted Property EBITDA exceeding 2019 levels. With this proven demand, we are excited to open City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-June and showcase our expertise with the first integrated resort of its kind in the region.

“Environmental sustainability remains a key pillar of our strategy. Our latest 2022 Sustainability Report highlights our achievements to date as we work towards reaching our 2030 goals. We have expanded climate related risk assessment to provide further guidance as we implement our carbon-neutral resort commitments across our properties. We are also continuing our work towards achieving BREEAM certification for Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean following construction completion.”

City of Dreams First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$358.3 million, compared with US$256.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$94.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$44.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume was US$4.04 billion for the first quarter of 2023 versus US$2.45 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 2.41% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 3.93% in the first quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.02 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$552.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 27.0% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 30.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$655.7 million, compared with US$380.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.9% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 3.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2023 was US$58.3 million, compared with US$37.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Altira Macau First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$23.8 million, compared with US$13.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$9.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$82.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus US$44.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 25.0% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 26.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$74.3 million, compared with US$50.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.6% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 4.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the first quarter of 2023 was US$3.7 million, compared with US$2.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Mocha and Other First Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$21.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Mass market table games drop was US$37.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and the mass market table games hold percentage was 16.8% for the first quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$519.0 million, compared with US$478.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 4.7% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 4.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

Studio City First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$142.2 million, compared with US$71.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$20.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$17.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment and non-gaming operations.

Studio City's rolling chip volume was US$718.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus US$439.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 1.59% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 1.66% in the first quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%- 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$480.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$191.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 24.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 31.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$431.7 million, compared with US$233.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 3.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the first quarter of 2023 was US$25.1 million, compared with US$13.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

City of Dreams Manila First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$133.3 million, compared with US$86.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$60.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$33.0 million in the comparable period of 2022.The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$655.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus US$647.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 5.43% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 1.09% in the first quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$177.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$127.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.2% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 29.8% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$979.5 million, compared with US$776.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 5.4% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 6.0% in the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the first quarter of 2023 was US$28.6 million, compared with US$22.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cyprus Operations First Quarter Results

The Company is licensed to operate a temporary casino, which is the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos (collectively, the “Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

Total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was US$27.8 million, compared with US$16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market segment.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 32.91% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with negative 3.40% in the first quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$42.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$26.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 21.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 16.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$384.9 million, compared with US$247.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 4.9% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 4.9% in the first quarter of 2022.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were US$103.3 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$109.0 million, net of amounts capitalized, partially offset by interest income of US$6.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$121.5 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2023 of which US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2023 referred to above is US$11.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated May 10, 2023 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2023 aggregated to US$1.46 billion, including US$124.5 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.86 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities, as of March 31, 2023, was US$2.08 billion.

US$169.8 million of ADSs were repurchased in the first quarter of 2023 through a privately-negotiated transaction with Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023 were US$69.8 million, which primarily related to the construction projects at Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Recent Developments

On April 6, 2023, the Company announced the opening of an indoor water park and the Epic hotel tower, at Studio City Phase 2. The indoor water park spans nearly 10,000 square meters with 16 waterslides and attractions. The outdoor water park at Studio City opened for the season on April 28, 2023. The Epic hotel tower has a total of 338 suites in eight room types including two villas.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.

Online Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2b5302de12dd4dfc9ccd5719a54aa3e3

An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) COVID-19 outbreaks, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the newly adopted gaming law in Macau and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs and property charges and other, net of non-controlling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:

Jeanny Kim

Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer

Tel: +852 2598 3698

Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Casino $ 599,000 $ 395,075 Rooms 58,588 36,509 Food and beverage 36,755 24,328 Entertainment, retail and other 22,137 19,033 Total operating revenues 716,480 474,945 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (398,869 ) (307,383 ) Rooms (14,351 ) (12,964 ) Food and beverage (27,514 ) (23,821 ) Entertainment, retail and other (6,026 ) (5,988 ) General and administrative (110,004 ) (101,223 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (13,348 ) (7,215 ) Pre-opening costs (13,112 ) (2,355 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession - (14,254 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,658 ) (5,682 ) Depreciation and amortization (115,801 ) (121,356 ) Property charges and other (11,442 ) (8,601 ) Total operating costs and expenses (716,125 ) (610,842 ) Operating income (loss) 355

(135,897 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 6,794 990 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (108,958 ) (87,087 ) Other financing costs (934 ) (1,343 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (819 ) 2,778 Other income, net 660 688 Total non-operating expenses, net (103,257 ) (83,974 ) Loss before income tax (102,902 ) (219,871 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,241

(1,973 ) Net loss (100,661 ) (221,844 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,373 38,560 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (81,288 ) $ (183,284 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.061 ) $ (0.129 ) Diluted $ (0.061 ) $ (0.129 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.184 ) $ (0.387 ) Diluted $ (0.184 ) $ (0.388 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,325,716,287 1,422,175,108 Diluted 1,325,716,287 1,422,175,108





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,338,558 $ 1,812,729 Restricted cash 22 50,992 Accounts receivable, net 69,043 55,992 Receivables from affiliated companies 654 630 Inventories 26,216 26,416 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,901

119,410 Assets held for sale 8,372 8,503 Total current assets 1,575,766 2,074,672 Property and equipment, net (3) 5,820,049 5,870,905 Intangible assets, net (3) 274,383 43,610 Goodwill 81,188 81,606 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 159,983 159,697 Receivables from an affiliated company - 216,333 Restricted cash 124,483 124,736 Deferred tax assets, net 362 638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,921 58,715 Land use rights, net 661,781 670,872 Total assets $ 8,764,916 $ 9,301,784 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,516 $ 6,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3) 869,782

809,305 Income tax payable 9,999

11,610 Operating lease liabilities, current 17,398 12,761 Finance lease liabilities, current 36,045 34,959 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 322,500 Payables to affiliated companies 322 761 Total current liabilities 942,062

1,198,626 Long-term debt, net 7,862,705 8,090,008 Other long-term liabilities (3) 257,509 33,712 Deferred tax liabilities, net 37,914 39,677 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 59,374 55,832 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 201,318 198,291 Total liabilities 9,360,882

9,616,146 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,404,679,067 and 1,445,052,143 shares issued; 1,299,279,721 and 1,335,307,327 shares outstanding, respectively 14,047 14,451 Treasury shares, at cost; 105,399,346 and 109,744,816 shares, respectively (290,076 ) (241,750 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,105,273 3,218,895 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (122,068 ) (111,969 ) Accumulated losses (3,811,240 ) (3,729,952 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,104,064 ) (850,325 ) Noncontrolling interests 508,098 535,963 Total deficit (595,966 ) (314,362 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 8,764,916 $ 9,301,784 (3) On December 16, 2022, the Macau government awarded a ten-year concession to operate games of fortune and chance in casinos in Macau (the “Concession”) to Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited (“Melco Resorts Macau”), a subsidiary of Melco. The term of the Concession commenced on January 1, 2023 and ends on December 31, 2032 and Melco Resorts Macau is authorized to operate the Altira Casino, the City of Dreams Casino and the Studio City Casino as well as the Grand Dragon Casino and the Mocha Clubs. Under the Concession, Melco Resorts Macau is obligated to pay the Macau government a fixed annual premium of Macau Patacas (“MOP”) 30,000 (equivalent to $3,730) plus a variable annual premium calculated in accordance with the number and type of gaming tables (subject to a minimum of 500 tables) and electronic gaming machines (subject to a minimum of 1,000 machines) operated by Melco Resorts Macau. The variable annual premium is MOP300 (equivalent to $37) for each gaming table reserved exclusively to certain kinds of games or players, MOP150 (equivalent to $19) for each gaming table not so exclusively reserved and MOP1 (equivalent to $0.1) for each electronic gaming machine.



On December 30, 2022, in accordance with the obligations under letter of undertakings dated June 23, 2022, Melco Resorts Macau and certain subsidiaries of Melco, which holds the land lease rights for the properties on which the Altira Casino, City of Dreams Casino and Studio City Casino are located, executed a public deed pursuant to which the gaming and gaming support areas comprising the Altira Casino, City of Dreams Casino and Studio City Casino with an area of 17,128.8 square meters, 31,227.3 square meters and 28,784.3 square meters, respectively, and related gaming equipment and utensils (collectively as referred to the “Reversion Assets”), reverted to the Macau government, without compensation and free and clear from any charges or encumbrances, at the expiration of the subconcession in accordance with the Macau gaming law. The Reversion Assets that reverted to the Macau government at the expiration of the subconcession are owned by the Macau government. Under the terms of the Macau gaming law and the Concession, effective as of January 1, 2023, the Reversion Assets have been transferred by the Macau government to Melco Resorts Macau for use in its operations during the Concession for a fee of MOP0.75 (equivalent to $0.09) per square meter of the casino for years 1 to 3 of the Concession, subject to a consumer price index increase in years 2 and 3 of the Concession and such fee will increase to MOP2.5 (equivalent to $0.3) per square meter of the casino for years 4 to 10 of the Concession, subject to a consumer price index increase in years 5 to 10 of the Concession (the “Fee”). As Melco Resorts Macau will continue to operate the Reversion Assets in the same manner as under the previous subconcession, obtain substantially all of the economic benefits and bear all of the risks arising from the use of these assets, as well as assuming it will be successful in the awarding of a new concession upon expiry of the Concession, the Company will continue to recognize these Reversion Assets as property and equipment over their remaining estimated useful lives.



On January 1, 2023, the Company recognized an intangible asset and financial liability of $239,588, representing the right to operate the Reversion Assets, the right to conduct games of fortunes and chance in Macau and the unconditional obligation to make payments under the Concession. This intangible asset comprises the contractually obligated annual payments of fixed premium and variable premiums, as well as the Fee without considering the consumer price index under the Concession. The contractually obligated annual variable premium payments associated with the intangible asset was determined at the rate using the total number of gaming tables not reserved exclusively to certain kinds of games or players and the total number of electronic gaming machines that Melco Resorts Macau is currently approved to operate by the Macau government. In the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, the noncurrent portion of the financial liability is included in “Other long-term liabilities” and the current portion is included in “Accrued expenses and other current liabilities”. The intangible asset is being amortized on a straight-line basis over the period of the Concession, being 10 years.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (81,288 ) $ (183,284 ) Pre-opening costs 13,112 2,355 Property charges and other 11,442 8,601 Income tax impact on adjustments (308 ) - Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (4,586 ) (2,166 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (61,628 ) $ (174,494 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.046 ) $ (0.123 ) Diluted $ (0.046 ) $ (0.123 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.139 ) $ (0.368 ) Diluted $ (0.139 ) $ (0.369 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,325,716,287 1,422,175,108 Diluted 1,325,716,287 1,422,175,108

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Altira Macau Mocha and Other (4) City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (8,218 ) $ 6,564 $ 19,626 $ (19,455 ) $ 34,719 $ (580 ) $ (32,301 ) $ 355

Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 13,348 - - 13,348 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 486 - - 486 Pre-opening costs - - - 5,063 - 8,049 - 13,112 Depreciation and amortization 5,929 1,077 61,372 34,368 12,469 1,184 5,060 121,459 Share-based compensation (57 ) 37 2,817 323 293 26 7,373 10,812 Property charges and other 308 - 11,112 290 (403 ) 3 132 11,442 Adjusted EBITDA (2,038 ) 7,678 94,927 20,589 60,912 8,682 (19,736 ) 171,014

Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 19,736

19,736

Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (2,038 ) $ 7,678 $ 94,927 $ 20,589 $ 60,912 $ 8,682 $ - $ 190,750 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (15,721 ) $ 3,040 $ (23,194 ) $ (55,256 ) $ 8,166 $ (3,360 ) $ (49,572 ) $ (135,897 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 7,215 - - 7,215 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 658 - - 658 Pre-opening costs - - - 277 - 2,078 - 2,355 Depreciation and amortization 5,433 1,247 60,207 33,805 16,326 1,929 22,345 141,292 Share-based compensation 363 118 3,796 805 537 253 11,099 16,971 Property charges and other 573 (53 ) 3,614 3,066 94 - 1,307 8,601 Adjusted EBITDA (9,352 ) 4,352 44,423 (17,303 ) 32,996 900 (14,821 ) 41,195 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 14,821 14,821 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (9,352 ) $ 4,352 $ 44,423 $ (17,303 ) $ 32,996 $ 900 $ - $ 56,016





(4) Effective from June 27, 2022, the Grand Dragon Casino, which focuses on mass market table games and was previously reported under the Corporate and Other segment, has been included in the Mocha and Other segment





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (81,288 ) $ (183,284 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,373 ) (38,560 ) Net loss (100,661 ) (221,844 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,241 ) 1,973 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 103,257 83,974 Depreciation and amortization 121,459 141,292 Property charges and other 11,442 8,601 Share-based compensation 10,812 16,971 Pre-opening costs 13,112 2,355 Land rent to Belle Corporation 486 658 Payments to the Philippine Parties 13,348 7,215 Adjusted EBITDA 171,014

41,195 Corporate and Other expenses 19,736

14,821 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 190,750 $ 56,016

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Room Statistics(5): Altira Macau Average daily rate (6) $ 122 $ 105 Occupancy per available room 71 % 47 % Revenue per available room (7) $ 87 $ 49 City of Dreams Average daily rate (6) $ 212 $ 210 Occupancy per available room 72 % 40 % Revenue per available room (7) $ 153 $ 84 Studio City Average daily rate (6) $ 107 $ 127 Occupancy per available room 76 % 33 % Revenue per available room (7) $ 82 $ 41 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (6) $ 186 $ 192 Occupancy per available room 95 % 91 % Revenue per available room (7) $ 177 $ 176 Other Information(8): Altira Macau Average number of table games 46 98 Average number of gaming machines 158 132 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 4,983 $ 1,329 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 190 $ 173 Mocha and Other(4) Average number of table games 15 - Average number of gaming machines 883 931 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 4,688 $ - Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 305 $ 254 City of Dreams Average number of table games 430 460 Average number of gaming machines 643 685 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 9,635 $ 6,408 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 446 $ 211 Studio City Average number of table games 246 277 Average number of gaming machines 677 712 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 5,879 $ 2,725 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 272 $ 111 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 268 294 Average number of gaming machines 2,296 2,248 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 3,764 $ 1,696 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 255 $ 229 Cyprus Operations Average number of table games 35 35 Average number of gaming machines 447 457 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 2,962 $ 1,380 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 471 $ 292 (5) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members due to the COVID-19 outbreak (6) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms (7) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available (8) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation due to government mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded (9) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis (10) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis



