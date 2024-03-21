Memecoins, NFT Sent to BlackRock’s Ethereum Address After Firm Deposits $100M USDC On-chain

Blockchain analysts discovered one of BlackRock’s wallets after a deposit of $100 million in USD Coin (USDC) on the Ethereum blockchain, coinciding with the firm's filing to offer the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund in partnership with asset tokenization firm Securitize.

This led to crypto users sending approximately 40 different coins and 25 NFTs to the wallet associated with BlackRock. Notably, the wallet also received 500,000 unshETHing_Token (USH) and 10,000 Realio Network (RIO) tokens, which hold respective values of $13,400 and $12,300. The asset manager's wallet also received significant amounts of Mog Coin (Mog) and notable NFTs like Chungos and KaijuKingz. The wallet now holds at least $40,000 worth of memecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The BlackRock wallet initially made a $200 USDC deposit on March 5, followed by a $10 test deposit on March 15. Shortly after, a deposit of $99,999,960 was recorded. BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink, has undergone a notable shift in his stance on Bitcoin and the blockchain industry. Previously, he referred to Bitcoin as an "index of money laundering" in 2017. However, Fink recently expressed his belief that the future involves the tokenization of all financial assets on a single general ledger.

The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, tickered as "BUIDL," will enable eligible investors to earn U.S. dollar yields by subscribing to the fund through Securitize Markets, LLC.