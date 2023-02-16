U.S. markets closed

Mercer International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075

Mercer International Inc.
·22 min read
Mercer International Inc.
Mercer International Inc.

Selected Highlights

  • Fourth quarter net income of $20.0 million and Operating EBITDA* of $96.1 million

  • Full year 2022 record net income of $247.0 million and record Operating EBITDA* of $536.5 million

  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported fourth quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA of $96.1 million a decrease from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $140.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net income was $20.0 million (or $0.30 per share) compared to $74.5 million (or $1.13 per basic share and $1.12 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $66.7 million (or $1.01 per basic share and $1.00 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022.

In 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by 12% to a record $536.5 million from $478.8 million in 2021. In 2022, net income was a record $247.0 million (or $3.74 per basic share and $3.71 per diluted share) from $171.0 million (or $2.59 per basic share and $2.58 per diluted share) in 2021.

Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our solid fourth quarter operating results reflect strong pulp sales, which were however more than offset by lower sales prices, higher planned maintenance and fiber costs and the negative impact of the weaker US dollar compared to our third quarter operating results.

Total pulp production increased approximately 6% compared to the third quarter primarily due to improved production at our Stendal mill as they ramped up production following the third quarter shut down caused by a fire in its wood yard. The Stendal mill is currently running at or about capacity and the repairs related to the fire are expected to be completed in the second quarter. Pulp sales volumes also increased relative to the third quarter in proportion to the pulp production increase.

Our solid wood segment’s fourth quarter operating results include the results of our recently acquired Torgau mill. Overall, this segment’s operating results were negatively impacted by lower sales prices, which were partially offset by improved lumber and energy sales volumes. During the quarter we achieved approximately $6 million of synergies on an annualized basis from our Torgau operations. These primarily came in the form of optimizing fiber utilizations among our mills. Our integration efforts are ongoing as we work to capture all available synergies.

Lower energy prices and the impact of the German energy windfall tax negatively affected our fourth quarter results by approximately $49 million compared to the prior quarter. The decline is the result of lower energy prices in Germany in the fourth quarter as warm weather and strong natural gas storage levels took significant pressure off the market electricity price. Effective December 1, 2022, Germany implemented a windfall tax which taxes revenues at 90% above a “base threshold”. Energy prices in Germany ended the year at about such base threshold level.

In the fourth quarter we also experienced significant fiber cost increases as demand for low quality pulp wood in Germany was being driven by the energy sector and in Western Canada there was lower fiber availability due to sawmill curtailments. In the fourth quarter our fiber costs increased roughly $21 million compared to the prior quarter. Planned major maintenance negatively impacted EBITDA by almost $20 million in the current quarter compared to the third quarter.

In China we currently expect modestly higher NBSK pulp prices in the first part of 2023 due to China's reopening after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the seasonal demand increase after the lunar new year. We currently expect modestly declining NBSK pulp prices in Europe and North America in the first half of 2023 as a result of lower demand due to inflationary pressures negatively impacting paper demand. For NBHK pulp we currently expect prices to decrease in the first half of 2023 due to additional supply coming online.

In our solid wood segment, we currently expect lumber prices to modestly increase in the first half of 2023 due to producer curtailments, low customer inventory levels and the start of the construction season. These positive impacts will be partially offset by lower demand caused by continued economic uncertainty due to inflation and higher interest rates. ”

Mr. Bueno concluded: “As I look to 2023, I am excited about Mercer’s strong operational foundation and the many options it gives us as we look to continue to grow and diversify our solid wood and bio-products revenues. Last year Mercer Mass Timber built up the engineering and design team and enhanced the operations to position it to bid on major construction projects and fill out its order book. We will continue to run the Company based on continuous improvement to enhance efficiency, lower costs and manage our liquidity prudently to enhance value.”

____________________

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

(1)

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Revenues

$

583,056

 

 

$

532,814

 

 

$

518,957

 

 

$

2,280,937

 

 

$

1,803,255

 

 

Operating income

$

47,263

 

 

$

108,723

 

 

$

129,963

 

 

$

392,368

 

 

$

346,583

 

 

Operating EBITDA

$

96,128

 

 

$

140,867

 

 

$

164,925

 

 

$

536,521

 

 

$

478,782

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(30,368

)

(2)

Net income

$

20,024

 

 

$

66,746

 

 

$

74,522

 

 

$

247,039

 

 

$

170,988

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

3.74

 

 

$

2.59

 

 

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

3.71

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

______________
(1) Results of Torgau included from the date of acquisition on September 30, 2022.
(2) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.


Consolidated – Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 12% to $583.1 million from $519.0 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher pulp sales realizations and the inclusion of the Torgau facility from September 30, 2022 partially offset by lower sales volumes and lumber sales realizations.

Costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 38% to $535.8 million from $389.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the inclusion of Torgau, higher per unit fiber and chemical costs and maintenance costs partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses and a lower pulp sales volume.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 42% to $96.1 million from $164.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber and chemical costs and higher maintenance costs partially offset by higher pulp sales realizations and the positive impact of a stronger dollar.

Segment Results

Pulp

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

Pulp revenues

$

425,421

 

 

$

400,379

 

 

Energy and chemical revenues

$

37,804

 

 

$

35,966

 

 

Operating income

$

68,972

 

 

$

113,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, pulp segment operating income decreased by approximately 39% to $69.0 million from $113.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber and chemical costs and higher maintenance costs partially offset by higher realized prices and the positive impact of a stronger dollar.

Pulp revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 6% to $425.4 million from $400.4 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to higher sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes. In the fourth quarter of 2022, third party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of low customer inventory levels. Our average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 16% to $913 per ADMT in the fourth quarter of 2022 from approximately $784 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021, we had a positive impact of approximately $27.4 million in operating income due to foreign exchange, primarily as a result of the effect of the stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

Costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 22% to $394.3 million from $323.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber and chemical costs and higher maintenance costs partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar and lower pulp sales volumes. In the fourth quarter of 2022, our pulp mills had 21 days of annual maintenance downtime compared to no annual maintenance downtime in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 43% from the same quarter of 2021 due to higher per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. Our German mills had higher per unit fiber costs as a result of strong demand from other wood consumers such as heating pellet manufacturers. For our Canadian mills, per unit fiber costs increased due to strong demand in the mills' fiber baskets and for our Celgar mill a decrease in the availability of wood chips due to regional sawmill curtailments. In the first quarter of 2023, we currently expect modestly lower per unit fiber costs in Germany due to lower demand for wood for energy purposes and generally flat per unit fiber costs in Canada.

Solid Wood

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

Lumber revenues

$

45,041

 

 

$

71,965

 

 

Energy revenues

$

7,310

 

 

$

4,940

 

 

Manufactured products revenues

$

5,583

 

 

$

2,391

 

 

Pallet revenues

$

36,063

 

 

$

 

 

Biofuel revenues

$

17,691

 

 

$

 

 

Wood residual revenues

$

6,722

 

 

$

2,027

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

(14,281

)

 

$

17,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the solid wood segment had an operating loss of $14.3 million compared to operating income of $17.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower sales realizations.

Average lumber sales realizations decreased by approximately 34% to $454 per Mfbm in the fourth quarter of 2022 from approximately $689 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2021 due to lower demand in both the European and U.S. markets. Demand in both the European and U.S. markets was negatively impacted by rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and an uncertain economic outlook.

Fiber costs were approximately 75% of our lumber cash production costs in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, per unit fiber costs for our Friesau sawmill were flat when compared to the same quarter of 2021. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to modestly decrease in the first quarter of 2023.

Consolidated – Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues in 2022 increased by approximately 26% to a record $2,280.9 million from $1,803.3 million in 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations, higher pulp sales volumes and the inclusion of revenues from our Torgau facility since September 30, 2022. These increases were partially offset by the negative impact of a stronger dollar on our euro denominated energy and European lumber revenues.

Costs and expenses in 2022 increased by approximately 30% to $1,888.6 million from $1,456.7 million in 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber, freight, chemical and energy costs, the inclusion of Torgau's results and a higher pulp sales volume partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 12% to a record $536.5 million from $478.8 million in 2021 as higher sales realizations, the positive impact of a stronger dollar and higher pulp sales volumes were only partially offset by higher per unit fiber and other production and freight costs.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $354.0 million and approximately $281.6 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $635.6 million.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on April 5, 2023 to all shareholders of record on March 29, 2023. Future dividends are subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call

In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for February 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9vbapy7e or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 17 million pallets and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:
Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099


-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

Summary Financial Highlights

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

(1)

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Pulp segment revenues

$

463,225

 

 

$

456,657

 

 

$

436,345

 

 

$

1,866,117

 

 

$

1,483,093

 

 

Solid wood segment revenues

 

118,410

 

 

 

74,266

 

 

 

81,323

 

 

 

408,458

 

 

 

313,472

 

 

Corporate and other revenues

 

1,421

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

6,362

 

 

 

6,690

 

 

Total revenues

$

583,056

 

 

$

532,814

 

 

$

518,957

 

 

$

2,280,937

 

 

$

1,803,255

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp segment operating income

$

68,972

 

 

$

109,985

 

 

$

113,172

 

 

$

340,664

 

 

$

251,724

 

 

Solid wood segment operating income (loss)

 

(14,281

)

 

 

2,896

 

 

 

17,852

 

 

 

70,642

 

 

 

106,092

 

 

Corporate and other operating loss

 

(7,428

)

 

 

(4,158

)

 

 

(1,061

)

 

 

(18,938

)

 

 

(11,233

)

 

Total operating income

$

47,263

 

 

$

108,723

 

 

$

129,963

 

 

$

392,368

 

 

$

346,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp segment depreciation and amortization

$

29,199

 

 

$

28,174

 

 

$

30,298

 

 

$

112,058

 

 

$

115,293

 

 

Solid wood segment depreciation and amortization

 

19,451

 

 

 

3,733

 

 

 

4,288

 

 

 

31,170

 

 

 

15,784

 

 

Corporate and other depreciation and amortization

 

215

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

1,122

 

 

Total depreciation and amortization

$

48,865

 

 

$

32,144

 

 

$

34,962

 

 

$

144,153

 

 

$

132,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating EBITDA

$

96,128

 

 

$

140,867

 

 

$

164,925

 

 

$

536,521

 

 

$

478,782

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(30,368

)

(2)

Income tax provision

$

(8,608

)

 

$

(31,294

)

 

$

(43,706

)

 

$

(98,264

)

 

$

(89,579

)

 

Net income

$

20,024

 

 

$

66,746

 

 

$

74,522

 

 

$

247,039

 

 

$

170,988

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

3.74

 

 

$

2.59

 

 

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

3.71

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

66,167

 

 

 

66,167

 

 

 

66,037

 

 

 

66,167

 

 

 

66,037

 

 

______________
(1) Results of Torgau included from the date of acquisition on September 30, 2022.
(2) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.


Summary Operating Highlights

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

(1)

2021

 

 

Pulp Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBSK

 

390.9

 

 

 

362.9

 

 

 

476.2

 

 

 

1,607.6

 

 

 

1,671.2

 

 

NBHK

 

80.6

 

 

 

82.1

 

 

 

48.8

 

 

 

271.0

 

 

 

192.7

 

 

Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs)

 

39.5

 

 

 

17.3

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

111.0

 

 

 

253.7

 

 

Annual maintenance downtime (days)

 

21

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

188

 

 

Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBSK

 

393.4

 

 

 

356.6

 

 

 

465.6

 

 

 

1,660.8

 

 

 

1,616.9

 

 

NBHK

 

72.0

 

 

 

69.3

 

 

 

50.7

 

 

 

257.0

 

 

 

195.8

 

 

Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe

 

1,442

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,302

 

 

 

1,427

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

China

 

920

 

 

 

969

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

949

 

 

 

850

 

 

North America

 

1,745

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

1,472

 

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

1,478

 

 

Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

China

 

837

 

 

 

855

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

661

 

 

North America

 

1,608

 

 

 

1,620

 

 

 

1,262

 

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBSK

 

913

 

 

 

911

 

 

 

784

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

779

 

 

NBHK

 

896

 

 

 

990

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

869

 

 

 

615

 

 

Energy production ('000 MWh)(4)

 

515.8

 

 

 

484.2

 

 

 

480.9

 

 

 

2,028.1

 

 

 

1,826.5

 

 

Energy sales ('000 MWh)(4)

 

183.4

 

 

 

174.3

 

 

 

184.2

 

 

 

751.7

 

 

 

702.0

 

 

Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(4)

 

156

 

(5)

 

339

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

214

 

(5)

 

123

 

 

Solid Wood Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lumber

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production (MMfbm)

 

117.3

 

 

 

97.1

 

 

 

111.3

 

 

 

442.2

 

 

 

447.9

 

 

Sales (MMfbm)

 

99.2

 

 

 

89.8

 

 

 

104.4

 

 

 

409.9

 

 

 

419.7

 

 

Average sales realizations ($/Mfbm)

 

454

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

689

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

699

 

 

Energy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production and sales ('000 MWh)

 

39.0

 

 

 

20.6

 

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

109.6

 

 

 

74.6

 

 

Average sales realizations ($/MWh)

 

159

 

(5)

 

394

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

224

 

(5)

 

155

 

 

Manufactured products(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production ('000 cubic meters)

 

8.3

 

 

 

15.0

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

36.3

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

Sales ('000 cubic meters)

 

6.1

 

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

28.8

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

Average sales realizations ($/cubic meters)

 

561

 

 

 

677

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

580

 

 

Pallets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production ('000 units)

 

2,568.4

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,568.4

 

 

 

-

 

 

Sales ('000 units)

 

2,646.3

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,646.3

 

 

 

-

 

 

Average sales realizations ($/unit)

 

14

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

-

 

 

Biofuels(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production ('000 tonnes)

 

45.7

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

45.7

 

 

 

-

 

 

Sales ('000 tonnes)

 

49.8

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

49.8

 

 

 

-

 

 

Average realizations ($/tonne)

 

355

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

-

 

 

Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ / €(8)

 

1.0218

 

 

 

1.0066

 

 

 

1.1437

 

 

 

1.0534

 

 

 

1.1830

 

 

$ / C$(8)

 

0.7366

 

 

 

0.7659

 

 

 

0.7936

 

 

 

0.7691

 

 

 

0.7981

 

 

______________
(1) Results of Torgau included from the date of acquisition on September 30, 2022.
(2) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.
(3) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.
(4) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.
(5) Energy sales realizations for Q4 2022 and YTD 2022 are net of the German energy windfall tax of $6.7 million for the pulp segment and $1.1 million for the solid wood segment.
(6) Manufactured products includes finger joint lumber and cross-laminated timber.
(7) Biofuels includes briquettes and pellets.
(8) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Revenues

$

583,056

 

 

$

518,957

 

 

$

2,280,937

 

 

$

1,803,255

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

451,196

 

 

 

335,378

 

 

 

1,638,672

 

 

 

1,245,622

 

 

Cost of sales depreciation and amortization

 

48,841

 

 

 

34,942

 

 

 

144,064

 

 

 

132,117

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

35,756

 

 

 

18,674

 

 

 

105,833

 

 

 

78,933

 

 

Operating income

 

47,263

 

 

 

129,963

 

 

 

392,368

 

 

 

346,583

 

 

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(18,768

)

 

 

(17,016

)

 

 

(71,499

)

 

 

(70,047

)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30,368

)

 

Other income

 

137

 

 

 

5,281

 

 

 

24,434

 

 

 

14,399

 

 

Total other expenses, net

 

(18,631

)

 

 

(11,735

)

 

 

(47,065

)

 

 

(86,016

)

 

Income before income taxes

 

28,632

 

 

 

118,228

 

 

 

345,303

 

 

 

260,567

 

 

Income tax provision

 

(8,608

)

 

 

(43,706

)

 

 

(98,264

)

 

 

(89,579

)

 

Net income

$

20,024

 

 

$

74,522

 

 

$

247,039

 

 

$

170,988

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

3.74

 

 

$

2.59

 

 

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

3.71

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.075

 

 

$

0.065

 

 

$

0.300

 

 

$

0.260

 

 


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

354,032

 

 

$

345,610

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

351,993

 

 

 

345,345

 

 

Inventories

 

 

450,470

 

 

 

356,731

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

21,680

 

 

 

16,619

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,178,175

 

 

 

1,064,305

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

1,341,322

 

 

 

1,135,631

 

 

Investment in joint ventures

 

 

45,635

 

 

 

49,651

 

 

Amortizable intangible assets, net

 

 

61,497

 

 

 

47,902

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

30,937

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

15,049

 

 

 

9,712

 

 

Pension asset

 

 

4,397

 

 

 

4,136

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

48,025

 

 

 

38,718

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,725,037

 

 

$

2,351,232

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other

 

$

377,306

 

 

$

282,307

 

 

Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

 

 

755

 

 

 

817

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

378,061

 

 

 

283,124

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

1,346,508

 

 

 

1,237,545

 

 

Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

 

 

12,178

 

 

 

21,252

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

9,475

 

 

 

6,574

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

14,072

 

 

 

13,590

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

125,959

 

 

 

95,123

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,886,253

 

 

 

1,657,208

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,167,000 issued and outstanding (2021 – 66,037,000)

 

 

66,132

 

 

 

65,988

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

354,495

 

 

 

347,902

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

598,119

 

 

 

370,927

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(179,962

)

 

 

(90,793

)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

838,784

 

 

 

694,024

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,725,037

 

 

$

2,351,232

 

 


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

247,039

 

 

$

170,988

 

 

$

(17,235

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

144,153

 

 

 

132,199

 

 

 

128,921

 

 

Deferred income tax provision (recovery)

 

 

7,003

 

 

 

18,791

 

 

 

(15,249

)

 

Inventory impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,998

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

30,368

 

 

 

 

 

Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense

 

 

1,708

 

 

 

2,831

 

 

 

3,053

 

 

Stock compensation expense

 

 

6,737

 

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

928

 

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

 

(519

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,540

)

 

Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains)

 

 

(16,802

)

 

 

(16,597

)

 

 

13,272

 

 

Other

 

 

(722

)

 

 

384

 

 

 

543

 

 

Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions

 

 

(2,942

)

 

 

(4,258

)

 

 

(4,164

)

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(20,476

)

 

 

(121,579

)

 

 

(6,269

)

 

Inventories

 

 

(63,184

)

 

 

(96,442

)

 

 

(11,430

)

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

66,796

 

 

 

75,589

 

 

 

(53,744

)

 

Other

 

 

(8,131

)

 

 

(12,454

)

 

 

(5,519

)

 

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

 

 

360,660

 

 

 

182,214

 

 

 

41,565

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(178,742

)

 

 

(159,440

)

 

 

(78,518

)

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(256,604

)

 

 

(51,258

)

 

 

 

 

Property insurance proceeds

 

 

8,616

 

 

 

21,540

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of amortizable intangible assets

 

 

(495

)

 

 

(1,385

)

 

 

(647

)

 

Purchase of investments

 

 

(75,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,370

)

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

 

75,519

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,910

 

 

Other

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

3,416

 

 

 

1,798

 

 

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

 

 

(425,677

)

 

 

(187,127

)

 

 

(59,827

)

 

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redemption of senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

(824,557

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

875,000

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net

 

 

115,330

 

 

 

(33,396

)

 

 

52,651

 

 

Dividend payments

 

 

(19,847

)

 

 

(17,167

)

 

 

(21,892

)

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(3,871

)

 

 

(14,483

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from government grants

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

9,333

 

 

 

362

 

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

 

 

(10,003

)

 

 

(7,850

)

 

 

(4,636

)

 

Other

 

 

(711

)

 

 

3,616

 

 

 

(168

)

 

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

 

 

81,965

 

 

 

(9,504

)

 

 

26,317

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(8,526

)

 

 

(1,071

)

 

 

1,958

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

8,422

 

 

 

(15,488

)

 

 

10,013

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

 

345,610

 

 

 

361,098

 

 

 

351,085

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

 

$

354,032

 

 

$

345,610

 

 

$

361,098

 

 


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income, including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income to Operating EBITDA:

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

(1)

2021

 

 

Net income

$

20,024

 

 

$

66,746

 

 

$

74,522

 

 

$

247,039

 

 

$

170,988

 

 

Income tax provision

 

8,608

 

 

 

31,294

 

 

 

43,706

 

 

 

98,264

 

 

 

89,579

 

 

Interest expense

 

18,768

 

 

 

17,935

 

 

 

17,016

 

 

 

71,499

 

 

 

70,047

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,368

 

 

Other income

 

(137

)

 

 

(7,252

)

 

 

(5,281

)

 

 

(24,434

)

 

 

(14,399

)

 

Operating income

 

47,263

 

 

 

108,723

 

 

 

129,963

 

 

 

392,368

 

 

 

346,583

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization

 

48,865

 

 

 

32,144

 

 

 

34,962

 

 

 

144,153

 

 

 

132,199

 

 

Operating EBITDA

$

96,128

 

 

$

140,867

 

 

$

164,925

 

 

$

536,521

 

 

$

478,782

 

 

______________
(1) Results of Torgau included from the date of acquisition on September 30, 2022.


