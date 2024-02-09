Merck & Co Inc EVP, Chief Info & Digital Officer David Williams Sells 1,451 Shares

David Williams, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer of Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK), has sold 1,451 shares of the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $127.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $185,104.07.

Merck & Co Inc is a global healthcare company that provides prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company's primary focus is on pharmaceutical products to treat conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infectious diseases, and women's health.

Over the past year, David Williams has sold a total of 8,960 shares of Merck & Co Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Merck & Co Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Merck & Co Inc were trading at $127.57, giving the company a market cap of $318.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 896.79, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 22.14 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $127.57 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $107.72 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, suggesting that Merck & Co Inc is modestly overvalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

