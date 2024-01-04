Merck seeks GLP-1 drugs with benefits beyond weight loss - CEO

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Merck & Co's Chief Executive Officer Robert Davis said on Thursday the company is seeking GLP-1 treatments with benefits beyond weight loss. The drugmaker is looking for therapies aimed at providing benefits for diabetes and other disorders along with weight loss, Davis said at a conference.

Bloomberg was the first to report on the news on Thursday.

Merck's experimental drug efinopegdutide, which is being developed as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), also showed a "compelling" weight-loss benefit. (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)