Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mercury Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$35m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$220m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Mercury Systems has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Mercury Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mercury Systems.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mercury Systems doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.6% from 4.9% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Mercury Systems is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 11% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Mercury Systems has the makings of a multi-bagger.

