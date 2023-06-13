MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MeridianLink, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$21m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, MeridianLink has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.9%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured MeridianLink's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MeridianLink here for free.

So How Is MeridianLink's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MeridianLink doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.7% over the last three years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that MeridianLink is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 34% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for MeridianLink that we think you should be aware of.

