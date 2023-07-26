Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Merit Medical (MMSI) reported $320.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $310.24 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention : $125.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $117.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention : $93.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Revenue- Endoscopy : $8.78 million compared to the $9.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM : $42.21 million versus $40.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

Revenue- Cardiovascular : $311.28 million versus $300.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $49.38 million compared to the $49.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

Shares of Merit Medical have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

