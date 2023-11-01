Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.75
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,083.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,467.75
    -22.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,664.90
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.16
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.70
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    -1.61 (-8.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2420
    -0.3650 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,497.91
    +148.46 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.21
    +5.27 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.72
    -5.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,464.45
    +605.60 (+1.96%)
     

Meritage (MTH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Meritage Homes (MTH) reported $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $5.98 for the same period compares to $7.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +4.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total: $443 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $442.50.

  • Order Backlog - Total: 3,608 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3,727.

  • Homes closed - Total: 3,638 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3,495.

  • Homes ordered - Total: 3,474 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3,458.

  • Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total: $432 versus $448.82 estimated by nine analysts on average.

  • Order Backlog Value - Total: $1.56 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion.

  • Active Communities - Ending - Total: 272 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 287.

  • Order Backlog - Central Region: 956 compared to the 919 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding): $1.61 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

  • Revenue- Home closing: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Financial Services: $6.11 million versus $6.44 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

  • Revenue- Land closing: $2.78 million versus $8.73 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -69% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Meritage here>>>

Shares of Meritage have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement