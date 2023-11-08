Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.27, expectations were $-0.31.

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Mersana Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Fredette, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Jason Fredette: Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, please note that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to those related to our platforms, product candidates, business strategy, clinical trial execution and results, business development efforts and cash runway. Each of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2023, and in subsequent SEC filings.

Our filings are available at sec.gov and on our website, mersana.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements publicly even if new information becomes available in the future. On the call today, we have Mersana's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Marty Huber, and our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Brian DeSchuytner. With that, let me turn the call over to Marty to begin our discussion.

Martin Huber: Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be speaking with you about 8 weeks into my tenure as Mersana's CEO. Over the course of these 2 months, many investors and analysts have asked why I chose the role. So let's start there. It's really because of our people, platforms, product candidates and our financial position. Having served as a Mersana Board member since 2020 and having worked with several of our executives in a prior role, I knew this was a high-caliber high-functioning team that was driven by a mission to make a real difference for patients. In addition, my role as a director provided a clear view that from an innovation standpoint, we had advanced well beyond Dolaflexin, our first-generation ADC platform and that we were making meaningful progress with our next-generation platforms, Dolasynthen and Immunosynthen.

Story continues

Not only that, but thanks in part to the difficult decisions that were made in the wake of uplift, we also have a balance sheet providing an opportunity to accomplish our objectives. My time in the CEO role has only strengthened my conviction about these factors and my excitement about Mersana's potential. Now let's move on to our core areas of focus. The first is XMT-1660, which was developed utilizing Dolasynthen, our next-generation cytotoxic ADC platform. Our preclinical work has shown that Dolasynthen has numerous potential advantages over Dolaflexin, our first-generation ADC platform that was utilized to develop [indiscernible]. Like many first-generation platforms, Dolaflexin produced a heterogeneous population of ADCs. Published data from other platforms have shown that some species within heterogeneous ADC mixtures, specifically hydrophobic high DAR sub-populations can negatively impact safety and tolerability while having limited to no contribution in terms of efficacy.

We spent years developing a technology that improved upon both first-gen platforms and Dolaflexin. Specifically, we wanted the ability to identify an ADC outperformer and then produce that outperformer in a completely homogeneous fashion. We believe this would result in improved drug-like properties, the potential for enhanced efficacy and further reductions in off-target toxicity. Additionally, we wanted the ability to optimize both drug-to-antibody ratios and site-specific conjugation approaches. Dolasynthen is the result of that effort. Across preclinical models, when we compare Dolasynthen ADCs to those from Dolaflexin and first-gen platforms like BC and MAE, we see clear benefits in terms of pharmacokinetics, tumor delivery, efficacy and toxicity.

XMT-1660, our lead Dolasynthen ADC, now provide a near-term opportunity to demonstrate these advantages clinically. XMT-1660 is a DAR 6 ADC targeting B7-H4, a member of the B7 family of immune checkpoint markers that's been shown to have limited expression in healthy tissue and overexpression in multiple tumor types with high unmet medical need, including breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers. At ESMO last month, initial clinical data were shared by others in the field, helping to validate B7-H4 as an intriguing target. In light of these early data, we believe there are opportunities to differentiate XMT-1660 from others in this space. We continue to advance 1660 in the dose escalation portion of our Phase I trial. Additionally, we have begun to enroll patients in backfill cohorts at clinically relevant doses as part of our dose escalation design.

A biotechnologist in a lab coat closely observing a glass beaker of a newly formulated drug.

By the end of this year, we expect to complete dose escalation with dose expansion planned for 2024. It also is worth noting that we have been making good progress in our collaboration with Janssen that focuses on discovering novel Dolasynthen ADCs for up to 3 targets. Janssen has shared publicly that it chose Dolasynthen, offering a comprehensive review of the ADC landscape. Now let's move on to XMT-2056 and Immunosynthen. As many of you know, the ADC field has focused almost exclusively on attacking tumors with cytotoxic payloads for the past 2 decades. Several years ago, we began to explore how we might be able to leverage the benefits of an ADC approach to activate and innate immune response selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Immunosynthen is a result of this effort.

Immunosynthen is an entirely unique platform that leverages a STING-agonist payload with the goal of activating STING signaling in both tumor-resident immune cells and in antigen expressing tumor cells. We initiated a Phase I clinical trial of XMT-2056, our first Immunosynthen ADC candidate earlier this year. This trial was placed on clinical hold following a Grade 5 adverse event in one of the initial patients that have been dosed. This served as an unfortunate reminder that when developing truly novel mechanisms, the translation from preclinical to clinical can sometimes be less predictable. We go deeply into cytokine, pharmacokinetic and other clinical data from the patients dosed in this trial. The findings from the initial patients dosed in our Phase I clearly indicated that XMT-2056 is a much more potent immune stimulator in humans than we've seen preclinically.

As a result, we developed a response to the FDA that included a lower starting dose in our Phase I dose escalation design. We were very pleased to share news last week that the clinical hold on the Phase I trial of XMT-2056 has been lifted by the FDA. Our attention has now turned to reengaging with clinical sites to reinitiate enrollment. And finally, I would also like to mention that our analysis of the results from uplift in ovarian cancer is mealing its completion. We plan to present the data at a medical meeting during the first half of 2024. In summary, I am proud of all the recent progress that has been made by the Mersana team and my excitement about what lies ahead to the company continues to build. With highly differentiated platforms and clinical stage molecules, strong collaborations, a great team and a healthy balance sheet, Mersana has an opportunity to make a difference for patients with a range of cancers.

And we are working hard to deliver on this promise. We look forward to sharing more with you about our outlook for 2024 and key upcoming milestones in January. With that, let's turn things over to you, Brian.

Brian DeSchuytner: Thank you, Marty. Let me begin this portion of the call with a brief update on the restructuring and reprioritization actions we've announced in July. These actions included a workforce reduction of approximately 50% and a wind down of [indiscernible] related development activities. I'm pleased to report that the vast majority of our workforce reduction is already complete and that the remainder of our restructuring and [indiscernible] bind down efforts will be substantially completed by the end of the year. This will set us up for a meaningfully simplified cost structure in 2024. We ended the third quarter of 2023 with approximately $241 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which compares with a balance of approximately $281 million as of the end of 2022.

Thanks in part to our restructuring and reprioritization efforts, we expect our available funds to support our operating plan commitments into 2026. Please note that our cash runway guidance does not assume any potential milestone payments from our current collaborations or proceeds that we may realize from future collaborations. Turning to the income statement. I would like to begin with a reminder that the third quarter was a time of transition from our previous business strategy that focused heavily on [indiscernible] to our current strategy that focuses on our next-generation platforms, XMT-1660, XMT-2056 and our collaborations. Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $46.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Collaboration revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.7 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2022.

The year-over-year increase was primarily related to a greater [Technical Difficulty] compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to a greater contribution from our Immunosynthen collaboration with Merck KGaA. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $30.5 million compared to $50.6 million for the same period of 2022. This decline was primarily related to reduced manufacturing and clinical costs related to [indiscernible] and XMT-2056 and reduced employee compensation. Noncash R&D-related stock-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.2 million. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $12.9 million compared to $14.6 million during the same period in 2022.

The year-over-year decline was primarily related to reduced consulting and professional service fees and reduced employee compensation. Noncash G&A-related stock-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million. During the third quarter, we incurred $8.2 million of restructuring charges related primarily to severance-related costs and contract termination expenses. Mersana's net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $41.7 million compared to a net loss of $59.8 million for the same period in 2022. That concludes our business update. Operator, will you please open the call to questions from the audience.

See also 11 Boring Stocks That Pay Dividends and 12 Best Low-Priced Growth Stocks To Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.