U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,850.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,233.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,045.75
    -8.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +0.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.34 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +1.90 (+9.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7100
    +0.3580 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.36
    -0.61 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.38
    +1.18 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.62
    -5.66 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Meta Agrees to Pay $725 Million to Settle Privacy Lawsuit

Joel Rosenblatt
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit that claimed Facebook illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s “the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action,” the plaintiffs said in a court filing late Thursday.

The settlement brings Meta a step closer to resolving the 2018 suit brought by Facebook users after it was revealed that the UK research firm connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president gained access to the data of as many as 87 million of the social media network’s subscribers. The agreement requires the approval of a federal judge overseeing the suit.

Lawyers for the consumers had steadily gained leverage to pry into the company’s internal records to back up their claims that Facebook failed to safeguard their personal data. Facebook’s parent company could have been on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars more had it gone to trial and lost the case.

“We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” Meta said in an emailed statement. “Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program. We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront.”

Since the case was filed, Facebook has stopped allowing third parties to access data about users through their friends, plaintiffs said in a court filing detailing the settlement. The company has also strengthened its ability to restrict and monitor how third parties acquire and use Facebook users’ information, and improved its methods for telling users what information Facebook collects and shares about them, according to the filing.

Last month, Google agreed to pay a total of $391.5 million to 40 US states to resolve a probe into controversial location-tracking practices in what state officials called the largest such privacy settlement in US history. Separately, a judge last month approved a $90 million Meta deal to settle a suit over the use of browser cookies and Facebook’s “Like” button to track user activity.

Meta said in an August court filing that it had agreed to settle the Cambridge Analytica suit, but no terms were revealed at the time. A filing a month earlier showed Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg would have to sit for as long as six hours of questioning by plaintiffs’ lawyers. The same filing indicated former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg would have to testify as well.

Facebook had argued it disclosed its practices in user agreements. It had also said that anyone sharing their information on a social network shouldn’t count on holding onto their privacy.

Read more: Zuckerberg to Testify in Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit

The case is In Re Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, 18-MD-02843, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

(Updates with Meta statement in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthU

  • 80% of Americans plan to spend ‘more or same on travel’ as this year in 2023: Economist

    Hopper Lead Economist Hayley Berg outlines travel delays expected due to the oncoming arctic blast storm, trends in travel destinations, the outlook for 2023 travel demand, and the most popular domestic U.S. locations.

  • How Long Does It Take for Electric Cars to Pay for Themselves?

    Electric cars don't come cheap. You can shell out less than $20,000 for a cheap electric vehicle (EV) with low mileage, but most folks like being able to drive more than 100 miles before filling the tank (or charging the battery). Electric cars are generally more expensive to purchase than their gas counterparts.

  • Tech Stocks Head for Worst December Since 2002 as Fed Optimism Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are headed for their worst December since the bursting of the dotcom bubble two decades ago as optimism about potential relief from Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes fades on signs of labor-market strength.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travel

  • Lack of immigration is a contributing ‘cause of the labor market shortage’: Economist

    There are now 3 million more job openings since pre-pandemic times and according to one economist, a slowdown in immigration is a contributing factor.

  • Tencent Rant, Sea Pay Freeze Hint at Deepening Gaming Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd. are signaling that the $200 billion gaming industry, which in 2022 endured one of its worst slumps on record, is in for an even rockier year.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gain

  • Over 90% of FTX's Blockfolio Acquisition Was Made Using FTT Tokens: Report

    The now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly funded 94% of its Blockfolio acquisition using its native FTT token.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Which is the Better Investment for 2023?

    Nvidia (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) remain at the top of the semiconductor food chain in terms of diversity. Let's see which of these semiconductor leaders could be the better investment going into 2023.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo Avoids Another Big Mortgage Lawsuit

    A summary judgment in Illinois was largely lost around recent news of the CFPB $3.7 billion settlement.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.71 a barrel by 0715 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.40 a barrel, up 91 cents, or 1.2% higher. Both contracts were on track to post a second weekly gain, with Brent up 3.3% and WTI up 5.5%.

  • FTX opposes BlockFi's claim to Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX on Thursday asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to stop crypto lender BlockFi from laying claim to more than $440 million worth of Robinhood stock purchased by indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. BlockFi had filed a lawsuit on Nov. 28 demanding the turnover of 56 million Robinhood shares that were allegedly pledged as collateral for BlockFi's loans to the FTX-affiliated crypto hedge fund Alameda Research. But FTX and Alameda went bankrupt without repaying the BlockFi loans, and U.S. bankruptcy law protects the companies from debt collection efforts like BlockFi's lawsuit, FTX said in a filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.

  • BHP Set to Face $12 Billion UK Suit Over Brazil Dam Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- A UK judge set a trial date of April 2024 for a case against BHP Group over a Brazilian mining-waste disaster, with claimants seeking an estimated £10 billion ($12 billion). Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains;