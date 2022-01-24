U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,295.08
    -102.86 (-2.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,570.56
    -694.81 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,430.75
    -338.17 (-2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.25
    -32.67 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -1.67 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.53 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3471
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,025.69
    +739.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    819.12
    +8.52 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Meta leaps into the supercomputer game with its AI Research SuperCluster

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

There's a global competition to build the biggest, most powerful computers on the planet, and Meta (AKA Facebook) is about to jump into the melee with the "AI Research SuperCluster," or RSC. Once fully operational it may well sit in the top ten fastest supercomputers in the world, which it will use for the massive number crunching needed for language and computer vision modeling.

Large AI models, of which OpenAI's GPT-3 is probably the best known, don't get put together on laptops and desktops; they're the final product of weeks and months of sustained calculations by high performance computing systems that dwarf even the most cutting-edge gaming rig. And the faster you can complete the training process for a model, the faster you can test it and produce a new and better one. When training times are measured in months, that really matters.

RSC is up and running and the company's researchers are already putting it to work... with user-generated data, it must be said, though Meta was careful to say that it is encrypted until training time and the whole facility is isolated from the wider internet.

The team that put RSC together is rightly proud at having pulled this off almost entirely remotely — supercomputers are surprisingly physical constructions, with base considerations like heat, cabling, and interconnect affecting performance and design. Exabytes of storage sound big enough digitally, but they actually need to exist somewhere too, on site and accessible at a microsecond's notice. (Pure Storage is also proud of the setup they put together for this.)

RSC is currently 760 Nvidia DGX A100 systems with a total 6,080 GPUs, which Meta claims should put it approximately in competition with Perlmutter at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. That's the fifth most powerful supercomputer in operation right now, according to longtime ranking site Top 500. (#1 is Fugaku in Japan by a long shot, in case you're wondering.)

That could change as the company continues building out the system. Ultimately they plan for it to be about three times more powerful, which would in theory put it in the running for third place.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZnykn1tDSE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

There's arguably a caveat in there. Systems like second-place Summit at Lawrence Livermore National Lab are employed for research purposes where precision is at a premium. If you're simulating the molecules in a region the Earth's atmosphere at unprecedented detail levels, you need to take every calculation out to a whole lot of decimal points. And that means those calculations are more computationally expensive.

Meta explained that AI applications don't require a similar degree of precision, since the results don't hinge on that thousandth of a percent — inference operations end up producing things like "90% certainty this is a cat," and if that number were 89% or 91% wouldn't make a big difference. The difficulty is more about achieving 90% certainty for a million objects or phrases rather than a hundred.

It's an oversimplification, but the result is that RSC, running TensorFloat-32 math mode, can get more FLOP/s (floating point operations per second) per core than other, more precision-oriented systems. In this case it's up to 1,895,000 teraFLOP/s or 1.9 exaFLOP/s, more than 4x Fugaku's. Does that matter? And if so, to whom? If anyone, it might matter to the Top 500 folks, so I've asked if they have any input on it. But it doesn't change the fact that RSC will be among the fastest computers in the world, perhaps the fastest to be operated by a private company for its own purposes.

Recommended Stories

  • GOG's New Year Sale includes deals on 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'The Witcher 3'

    You can save up to 90 percent on thousands of games.

  • Meta: Facebook owner wants to build ‘the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world’

    Meta says it wants to build the most powerful artificial intelligence supercomputer in the world. The Facebook owner has already designed and built what it calls the AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, which it says is among the fastest AI supercomputers in the world. It hopes to top that league by mid-2022, it said, in what would be a major step towards increasing its artificial intelligence capabilities.

  • AT&T is rolling out multi-gig fiber internet to more than 70 cities

    In order to provide easier access to faster internet, AT&T is rolling out new multi-gigabit fiber plans that start as low as $110 a month.

  • 2 Top Space Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    You knew it was going to happen -- the stock market would fall. Because downturns are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle, a pullback in the stock market crash is virtually inevitable. Smart investors, though, realize it's best to prepare for them, not by selling all their stocks and stashing the cash under the mattress, but by choosing investments carefully.

  • 5 Explosive Space Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Space travel seems so far away, but it's not too early for investors to consider these five space stocks.

  • Personalities of Pittsburgh: Sunil Wadhwani on launching, growing and giving back to region's startups

    Sunil Wadhwani’s first company didn’t survive, but the lessons he learned from its shuttering only further empowered him to keep going. Wadhwani has immersed himself in many initiatives, including philanthropic endeavors that provide free health care services to millions of people in his native-born India. Second, by helping other innovators who are starting companies and helping them by providing financing, other forms of support and I’ve helped over 50 such innovators scale up or build companies.

  • Algae Market Potentially Worth $320 Billion Draws Honda, Eneos

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. and Honda Motor Co. are among a group of more than 35 Japanese companies and institutions that have banded together to try to tap the potential of microalgae to help replace fossil fuels and to provide an array of food and consumer goods products. Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina

  • Jeff Bezos Wants to Stop Aging. What Does That Even Mean?

    Michael Tran/GettyJeff Bezos is on a mission to conquer aging. He has just recruited Hal Barron from GlaxoSmithKline to help lead Altos Labs, the ambitious new anti-aging company with billions of investment. So what does science really say about this? Could we beat aging?Aging isn’t just a change in how we feel or look, aging happens at a cellular level. In a lab culture dish, adult skin cells divide roughly 50 times before stopping. But skin cells from a newborn baby can divide 80 or 90 times.

  • Who is Matthew Willson, the British astrophysicist killed by a stray bullet in Georgia?

    ‘This world is so unfair’. Friends, family and colleagues react to the tragic death of Matthew Willson

  • Let It Grow: A DNA Database for Plants, One Species at a Time

    Japan’s Kazusa DNA Research Institute leads an effort to collect plant genomes and make them available to everyone

  • Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale but can only be bought with cryptocurrency

    ‘The Enigma’ is a 555.55-carat diamond, heavier than both the Great Star of Africa and the Golden Jubilee

  • Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

    The volcano shortly before its eruption. Maxar via Getty ImagesThe Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front travelin

  • IHU: How dangerous is the new Covid variant and where has it spread?

    Researchers referring to B.1.640.2 as ‘new variant of probably Cameroonian origin’

  • Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

    Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture.

  • New Zealand rolling out new COVID-19 restrictions

    New Zealand is rolling out new COVID-19 restrictions as the country works to prevent an outbreak in cases driven by the omicron variant.Just before midnight on Sunday, New Zealand will move into its Red setting, triggering a number of mitigation measures to tame the spread of the virus, according to a statement from the government.Individuals in the country will be required to wear masks in public venues and on public transportation and...

  • The Shady Site That Shows Anti-Vaxxers Will Believe Anything

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLast month, a British man launched a site allowing visitors to type in COVID-19 vaccine lot numbers, the codes that identify batches of the safe and effective shots, and call up the number of alleged deaths and injuries associated with them.These figures are drawn from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The safety monitoring database, operated jointly by the CDC and FDA, encourages people to submit reports of anything

  • 'I was so burned out': Millennial employees reveal how 'monotasking' has changed work life

    Monotasking is exactly what it sounds like — working on a single idea, task or project for a clearly defined amount of time.

  • Hippos 'honk' to each other and can recognise their friends' voices

    Hippos can communicate with one another and tell the difference between the honking sounds of their friends, neighbours and strangers, a study has found.

  • This powerful new accelerator looks for keys to the center of atoms

    Nuclear physicists trying to piece together how atoms are built are about to get a powerful new tool. Why it matters: When the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams begins experiments later this spring, physicists from around the world will use the particle accelerator to better understand the inner workings of atoms that make up all the matter that can be seen in the universe. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the more than 13.7 billion years since the Big

  • Mars reflections that suggested there is water on surface of red planet may be just an illusion, scientists say

    Sparkling reflections on Mars that led to hopes of water on the planet might actually have just been an illusion, scientists have said. In 2018, researchers spotted bright reflections under the Martian south pole. The reflections are more likely to be from volcanic rock, buried under ice, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Texas at Austin.