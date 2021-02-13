U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.83
    +18.45 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,458.40
    +27.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,095.47
    +69.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.36
    +4.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.73
    +1.49 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.45
    +0.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0420 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9050
    +0.1550 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,797.27
    +277.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.79
    +24.08 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,589.79
    +61.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.07
    -42.86 (-0.14%)
     

Meticore Reviews 2021 - Legit Weight Loss Supplement or Diet Pills Have Side Effects? Review by FitLivings

FitLivings Reviews
·32 min read

Meticore supplement for weight loss. Meticore ingredients really work or are there any negative reviews? Find out more here.

Real Meticore Reviews - Legit Weight Loss Supplement or Diet Pills Have Side Effects Complaints?

Meticore supplement for weight loss. Meticore ingredients really work or are there any negative reviews? Find out more here.
Meticore supplement for weight loss. Meticore ingredients really work or are there any negative reviews? Find out more here.
Meticore supplement for weight loss. Meticore ingredients really work or are there any negative reviews? Find out more here.

East Meadow, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticore customer reviews 2021 update. This newly released report outlines important information on Meticore weight loss diet pills every consumer must know before buying.

MUST READ: “Critical New Meticore Supplement Report - This May Change Your Mind”

Meticore is a highly in-demand dietary supplement that uses nature's best ingredients to improve metabolic rate, and eventually helps maintain a healthy weight. According to the official website, this dietary blend is different from other synthetic fat burners that push the body into a forced weight loss. Not only are such products discouraged by health professionals but also dangerous as they may lead to various complications. The only way to lose weight without suffering the side effects is by using something that goes along the body's natural capacity, such as the Meticore metabolism boosting supplement.

Everything has changed after the world stepped into the pandemic last year. It was scary, uncertain, and dreadful, but most of all, it was alarming for public health. At first, when no evidence was found on this virus, there was no way to explain why it is infecting people and who will suffer the most. But after passing a few months, researchers identified some 'high-risk target groups' which were most vulnerable to coronavirus. People were shocked to see 'OBESITY' and "DIABETICS' among the biggest risk factors of this disease, creating a chaotic situation and urging millions to lose and maintain a healthy weight.

The introduction of the Meticore supplement among these home-ridden stressed out people received mixed responses at the start. Whether to trust a dietary supplement or not was a big question. And the more important question was if it was really going to help them lose weight. Because every other weight loss activity, gyms, or diet meal delivery was practically suspended at that time, using a dietary supplement was the easiest way to encourage a healthy weight loss.

(SPECIAL PROMO 2021) New Customers Can Get Meticore For an Exclusive Low Price Today

Today, Meticore diet pills have a loyal family of users, which endorse and recommend them for their effortless weight support without spending anything extra in terms of money and effort. But it is not the only option available to people, and there are dozens of other products manufactured by multiple popular brands.

The decision to choose one fat-burning supplement among the rest is tedious and frustrating, and believe it or not, it discourages thousands of people from trying a new product. However, there is definitely a way to analyze the pros and cons of a product before deciding about it such as reading and researching more about it. This Meticore review will answer all questions regarding its formulation, safety, and affordability to help you decide if it is worth a purchase.

So let's find out more about what this supplement is, what’s inside of it, where to buy Meticore pills and what you should do if it fails to impress you.

ALSO SEE: “We Found an AMAZING Discounted Price For Meticore Customers Right Here”

Meticore Review

Did you know that the US's adult obesity rate is accurately 42.4%, and this is the first time this rate has crossed the 40% mark? It is clearly a sign of the worst obesity crisis faced by the country as it has reported a whopping 26% increase in the number of obese people during the last 18 years only. And the worst part is that this problem is not confined to a particular age group; everyone is equally affected by it.

Most obese people also develop obesity, hypertension, and heart diseases along with a slow metabolism. Together this combination of all medical conditions makes them more likely to get sick, age prematurely, contract pathogens including coronavirus, and die an early death. In the report released by the Behavioral Risk Factors Surveillance System (BRFSS) under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, Mississippi tops the charts as the 'heaviest' state in terms of adult obesity with 40.8% with Colorado at last place with 23.8%, a factor that is still considerably high. Nearly twelve states in the United States have more than 35% obesity levels. Interestingly, comparing this report with the one from 2000 shows that not a single US state had adult obesity rates exceeding 25% at that time.

With this current trend observed in the rise of the obesity rate, experts fear that the United States along with the rest of the world may soon suffer from another pandemic in the next few years i.e. the 'obesity' pandemic. The increased consumption of high-calorie diet, sugar, and deep-fried foods with lots of additives and preservatives inside are the biggest culprit to it. Prolonged working hours, extra stress, and a sedentary lifestyle have made it all worse. The US weight loss supplement market has reached a record worth of $72 billion, showing how the whole nation is desperately looking for tricks to lose weight.

Sadly, there is no 'trick' to lose weight, and all these products which offer incredible benefits are nothing but a scam. In this market full of bizarre products, the introduction of Meticore supplement has encouraged people to take a step and give themselves a chance to get rid of this extra fat once and all.

Meticore pills include a smartly designed weight loss-promoting formula that combines nature's best ingredients and uses them to upgrade the body’s metabolism without affecting other functions. It affects all the activities until the cellular level, starting from the breakdown of food to nutrient absorption and energy production. According to multiple Meticore customer reviews available on meticore.com, it improves metabolism by fixing all the underlying issues which make it slow in the first place. It also works on energy levels, raising them to the maximum level so that the users never feel lethargic.

Lastly, Meticore capsules trigger basal body temperature, resulting in rapid fat-melting and leading to faster, more visible weight loss. Remember that even though it is an independent supplement, by taking it along with a healthy, low-calorie diet and basic lifestyle improvements, its effects can be maximized. Right now, Meticore is available at a discounted offer; get your hands on this product before it sells out.

Also read Meticore independent reviews from customers and know why they are recommending Meticore for weight loss in 2021. Visit the official website here for more information.

Understanding the Relationship between Obesity Levels and Meticore Supplement

How can you know if your body is healthy or fat? Most people determine it by their shirt/dress size or appearance, but the scientific determination of obesity is very different. Most experts use the body mass index (BMI) system to calculate an ideal weight for a person. Using this BMI system and other field methods, i.e., waist size, the thickness of skinfolds, waist to hip ratio, and bioelectrical impedance, it is possible to determine a person's obesity levels accurately.

There are various factors involved in obesity, but the most common among these is a 'slow metabolism.' Metabolism refers to a set of all activities governing the breakdown of food and energy production. Usually, the body temperature (called core body temperature or basal body temperature) controls all the cellular activities involved in metabolism. Any changes to these activities turn down the core body temperature, and the body eventually experiences a slowed-down metabolism and starts gaining weight.

A low core body temperature means that the body is not breaking down food to derive energy and use it to run the body functions. So all the food a person is consuming keeps getting stored inside his body, while an energy crisis takes over the entire body. At this point, the body starts to show the typical signs of a sluggish metabolism that include lethargy, fatigue, stress, low-energy, inability to focus on anything, etc.

Slow metabolism is not a disease, but if ignored, it can lead to several issues like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The only good thing about it is that it can be improved by making specific dietary and lifestyle changes. And if you want better results, use a metabolic booster like Meticore, which improves this effort and brings about much faster results.

Considering the widespread popularity of this supplement, especially its deep sleep weight loss, it is customary to question its efficacy and the truth behind these promises. Let's investigate everything about Meticore diet pills and how they trigger basal body temperature inside.

What Happens When the Body has a Low Core Body Temperature?

The average body temperature is 36 degrees Celsius. When this temperature drops down, it is considered low and can cause a huge impact on the body’s functions. There is research-based evidence suggesting that the low core body temperature often leads to hormonal imbalance, especially in the thyroid hormone, which makes it hard to lose weight.

The thyroid hormone plays a vital role in regulating the body’s metabolism, and any changes to it can lead to obesity and the inability to lose weight, despite dieting or exercising. The whole metabolic rate depends upon the thyroid function, and additionally, it is also affected by other factors like stress and inflammation.

Typically, the basal body temperature fluctuates when the surrounding environment temperature changes, but there is no way to change it on your own unless its regulators, i.e., thyroid, stress, inflammation, and toxins, are controlled. When a person starts using Meticore pills, his body starts to fix these irregularities. After a few weeks, the body goes through a complete metabolic transformation and starts losing weight independently.

More detailed information on Meticore diet pills can be found on meticore.com. Use this link to visit the official website.

Effects of Meticore on Basal Body Temperature and Metabolic Rate Explained

How does Meticore really work? To understand this, you must know how this supplement works on the basal temperature and metabolism of the body.

There is proven evidence on how basal body temperature is related to metabolism and obesity. All bodies with a low basal body temperature are usually suffering from a slow metabolism. This means that making changes to the body temperature can directly affect its metabolic rate and eventually result in weight loss. However, the body needs a push to get into thermogenesis so that the basal body temperature is raised.

The most efficient way to make changes to the basal body temperature is by changing the diet and setting a strict workout routine. However, following these changes for a long time requires the highest level of motivation and dedication, which most people lack. In such circumstances, using the Meticore metabolism boosting supplement can help achieve an optimal basal temperature in a shorter duration of time.

The next thing that Meticore targets is all underlying factors that slow down basal body temperature. These factors include stress, inflammation, and toxins buildup, which make a person gain weight and also increases his risk of contracting certain diseases. Luckily, the Meticore ingredients list is loaded with antioxidants that fight against free radicals, relieve chronic inflammation, and lower stress levels. When combined with thermogenesis, this process completely transforms the metabolism of a person, making his body shed extra fat at rapid speeds.

The dietary changes required for this process are only basic, such as cutting on sugar, meal planning, and eating fresh food instead of canned/processed food. The activity levels requirements are also primary, and anything such as 30 mins cardio or 60 minutes of the walk would work best.

(EXCITING DEALS AVAILABLE) Click Here To Order Meticore Bundle Package at Reduced Prices Today

Is Meticore Legit or a Scam? How to Determine its Efficacy?

No matter how much money you spend on buying a product, there is always this risk to experience undesirable effects. It suggests the need for a proper background check before investing your money in a supplement instead of blindly purchasing it. Although the risk of scams is higher with weight loss products, the company behind the Meticore supplement has taken special measures and provided its potential users with a list of key features that help them decide its efficacy.

These key features are mentioned on meticore.com and are briefly described below.

  • Meticore targets the key issues that are causing metabolism to slow down instead of relying on artificially-induced weight loss.

  • The weight loss by Meticore capsules is long-term and continues even after the user stops consuming these pills. It is because it enhances the body’s natural capacity to lose weight. Once the weight loss issues are fixed, there is no way that the body will go back to a slow metabolism phase ever again.

  • Meticore can also be used to maintain a healthy weight after losing it once. Most users stop using a supplement once they reach their target weight and don’t follow the mandatory post-care. On the other hand, users can easily rely on Meticore now and then, even after achieving their target weight, so that they are successfully able to maintain it for years.

Everything inside Meticore is obtained from natural ingredients of the purest quality, according to the manufacturers. There are fewer chances of these ingredients going wrong for the body and interfering with other functions, making this supplement safe for everyone. For more Meticore customer reviews and Meticore before and after pictures, head over the official website using this link.

The Role of Meticore Ingredients in Metabolism Support

Meticore weight loss supplement contains several plant-based ingredients, which are behind all of its expected benefits. The value of these ingredients inside every pill is in accordance with the safety levels for an adult body.

Here is what’s inside Meticore.

  • Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is a daily nutrient required for a healthy body. It is naturally found in foods like meat, dairy, fruits, and eggs and is responsible for nerve health, DNA synthesis, and the prevention of anemia. A deficiency of vitamin B12 often results in raised stress levels, fatigue, and anxiety, which, in turn, affect metabolism.

  • Chromium

It is a mineral that is essentially needed in processing lipids and sugars by the body. Although it is only required in trace amounts, chromium deficiency causes problems in glucose metabolism, leading to raised sugar levels, insulin sensitivity, and diabetes type 2. It also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which are already a fatal risk factor for obese patients. Meticore pills add the daily value of chromium to the body, making sure that none of its users suffer from the deficiency of this nutrient ever again.

  • Meticore Proprietary blend

This proprietary blend is made of six natural ingredients, all of which have proven health benefits in humans. These include African mango seeds, Ginger, Moringa leaves, Bitter mango (Citrus aurantium fruit), turmeric, and Fucoxanthin (from Brown seaweed).

Here is how all these Meticore ingredients play a part in metabolic boost.

  • African Mango Extract

This ingredient has a long history of medicinal benefits that include metabolic and energy boost in a user. It has been confirmed by scientific studies that using it regularly results in the melting of stubborn fat layers, especially in women. These mangoes naturally have a high amount of fiber inside. The reason to add it into Meticore ingredients is to help the user feel fuller despite eating less. Furthermore, it also mediates weight loss by immunity improvement, better sugar balance, and enhanced cholesterol control.

SEE ALSO: Meticore weight loss reviews 2020. Is this supplement worth buying? Find out more here!

  • Bitter Orange

This ingredient inside Meticore capsules plays a role in digestion by inducing thermogenesis, which raises the basal body temperature. As a result, the body burns calories faster and generates heat, which melts the stubborn fat layers around the belly, thighs, and hips. One specific ingredient inside bitter orange called synephrine works like ephedra, but without the side effects that usually accompany this medicine. In Chinese medicine, bitter orange has been used to treat nausea, constipation, and heartburn, all of which are common signs of a slow metabolism.

  • Ginger

Ginger is normally added to meals to enhance flavor, but it also has a medicinal role inside the human body. Two compounds called galanin and chrysin found in ginger have anti-inflammatory properties that lower the chances of a slow metabolism. They are capable of melting fat and saving the body from fat accumulation as well. Due to its anti-inflammatory benefit, ginger is also helpful for problems like muscle and joint pains which are often commonly seen in the obese.

  • Moringa leaves

The isothiocyanates inside moringa leaves have an anti-obesity effect on the body. They are exceptionally helpful to people who follow a high-calorie, junk food diet. Isothiocyanates work on insulin sensitivity of the body, lowering the risk of diabetes and related complications. Moreover, they are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals which improve bone density, mood disorders, and stomach problems.

  • Fucoxanthin (from Brown Seaweed Extract)

Fucoxanthin is a natural compound that is extracted from brown seaweed. This weed is edible and is used in various cuisines for its taste and nutrient count. Brown seaweed has a high amount of antioxidants which detoxify the body and make them free from toxins that otherwise interfere with the body and prevent weight loss. It also relieves inflammation that is another risk factor of a slow metabolism.

  • Turmeric

The golden spice from Asia has a natural anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial effect. It cleanses the body from toxins, relieves inflammation, and regulates hormones. All of these lower basal body temperatures and make the body gain weight, if not controlled. Moreover, turmeric improves the absorption of all other Meticore ingredients, making sure that the body receives all of them in appropriate amounts.

Going through all these details shows that the Meticore formula is free from additives, fillers, and toxins. The reason why it can meet the expectations of its users is that it is highly target-specific. Besides, everything inside it has proven benefits against obesity, and none of them carries the risk of side effects, as per most real Meticore reviews reports available online.

Although it is least likely to cause undesirable Meticore side effects, if a user is unsure about trying this supplement, the best thing to do is consult a doctor first before incorporating it in daily life. To know more about Meticore ingredients in detail, head over to the official website using this link.

Is Meticore a Multivitamin? How to Use It?

It is common to confuse Meticore supplement with a multivitamin because both carry all essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals required for the healthy functioning of the body. However, Meticore offers more benefits than multivitamin supplement alone and probably works better because of its natural composition. On the other side, most multivitamins are synthetic; meaning they are made up of chemicals. For this reason, they always carry a risk of interacting with body functions and causing side effects.

Both Meticore pills for weight loss and multivitamins are used the same way. You only require a glass of water to take these capsules. There is no specific time to take the daily dose, but consuming it during the first half of the day is better so that its effects could last all day.

You don't have to use an additional multivitamin when you are using Meticore. Follow these tips to get maximum benefits from this product.

  • Hydrate your body and keep a water bottle with you all day.

  • Fix your sleeping hours and get into bed at the same time every day.

  • Stop taking alcohol, quit smoking, and avoid recreational drugs.

  • Prefer eating fresh and healthy food instead of buying pre-cooked meals.

  • Don't try a crash diet no matter how 'amazing' it sounds.

  • Never lose motivation, no matter how much weight you lose every week.

Reasons to Prefer Meticore Over Other Dietary Formulas

The Meticore supplement is one of the most talked-about dietary formulae in the market. Some people are concerned to know if it really works, while others want to know what makes it better than other brands that they were using before.

Based on information taken from Meticore customers reviews online, here are a few things that make it a better choice than all other diet pills.

  • Herbal nature

Many people don't believe in dietary supplements because there is no way to check what's added to their formula. Sometimes the company hides the details or adds hidden ingredients that are synthetic. One distinctive thing about Meticore weight loss pills is that they have a herbal formula that is free from artificial/hidden ingredients. There is nothing inside it that can be a problem for any user.

  • Mode of work

The word 'diet pills' gives an impression of something that suddenly forces the body to start melting fat, and this whole effort sounds' forceful,' which is true. Most diet pills work by triggering the body to lose weight, and this 'trigger' follows an unnatural way, which increases the risk of side effects. However, Meticore doesn't believe in tricking the body. It has clearly shared details on its ingredients, explaining how they help induce a natural weight loss. This approach is different, better, and safer than other dietary formulas.

  • Simplicity and ease

Everyone who has ever been on a diet knows the struggle of meal planning, grocery shopping, cooking, and eating certain calories daily, along with performing specific exercises. Unfortunately, none of this can work without motivation and dedication to lose weight for at least three to six months.

Interestingly, most people get frustrated when their weight is stuck and quit this effort mid-way. But weight loss with the Meticore diet pills is easier as it doesn't need the user to spend all of his time and energy on planning. It only needs basic dietary changes and regularity of usage and the results start to show up within a few days.

Remember that the exact timeline required for Meticore capsules to produce results may vary from one user to another.

  • Fit for vegans

With so much focus on health, many people have switched to plant-based diets, as they find them to be healthier and better than the typical diet. Let aside the meal planning and grocery shopping; they can't find health supplements that are fit for vegetarians and vegans as most of them have any animal-based ingredient added. But there is no such concern with Meticore pills as they have no soy, egg, meat, or dairy inside and are suitable for people following plant-based diets.

  • Non-habit forming

Some companies try to get their users hooked to their products by adding specific habit-forming ingredients inside. These types of supplements lead to dependence and gradually require a higher dose to work. Not only are they a burden on your supplement budget but also a risk to the body.

Meticore, on the other side, is free from such issues. It is a non-addictive and non-tolerance building supplement, even if used for months.

  • Risk-free product

Meticore is risk-free than all other weight loss products and devices available in the market. None of the ingredients can cause a side effect, and the supplement requires no effort to be added to a daily routine.

  • Suitable for everyone

Meticore diet pills don't have a target audience and are suitable for people of all ages and sexes. As there are no hormones added into this formula, it is least likely to cause any hormonal changes in the user taking it. It is not suitable for children, even if they are over their healthy weight. If you have a child suffering from obesity, get help from a doctor and never use adult supplements on them.

This information makes it clear that Meticore has nothing inside its formula which can cause any side effect. It improves the metabolic rate and energy levels of an adult user, and its natural composition makes it safe for long-term use.

Meticore supplement for weight loss claims to have transformed thousands of lives. But does it really work for every user? To read Meticore reviews 2020 from customers and the latest 2021 reports before you make your purchase, visit the official website here.

Meticore Side Effects: What Can Happen?

The appearance of side effects shows that a particular product is not suitable for a person. While most weight loss products are highly likely to cause side effects, Meticore is free from such issues. It is a herbal product that can’t possibly make a user sick. However, there are a few things that need clarity.

Herbal doesn’t always mean safe, even if a user experiments with it. The herbal extracts have a long history of medicinal use, which means that they are equally powerful as medicines. Overdosing a herbal supplement, mixing it with another herbal supplement or medicine, and taking it with alcohol are a few things that can make any natural supplement worse for the body.

It is advised to follow standard dosage guidelines while using any supplement or medicine. No user should take Meticore with another diet pill, performance enhancer, opioid, or anxiety medicine. This type of experimentation is dangerous and can cause serious side effects.

According to mymeticore.com, Meticore contains the finest natural ingredients. Every batch has to pass a quality test before launching into the market, so there is nothing about this supplement that could raise concern over product safety. It is suitable for people of all ages, except underage individuals. Although it is a natural product, it still requires a basic safety check estimating who can or can’t use it.

Where to Buy Meticore Diet Pills at a Discounted Price?

Interested consumers are advised to only buy Meticore from the official website i.e. meticore.com or mymeticore.com. Whether you are in the USA, Australia, Canada, UK, or anywhere else around the world, the official webpage is where you should be placing your order. Don’t trust any other seller that offers Meticore, including sellers on Amazon and Walmart, because the company has no association with the local dealers and stores. It is to make sure that every customer receives genuine products directly shipped from the company and the risk of any Meticore scam can be minimized.

Coming to its price, Meticore is affordable and can easily fit in everyone’s health budget. Buying it in bulk reduces the price and makes it more affordable.

  • The price of one bottle (30-day dose) is $59 only.

  • The price of a three-bottle pack (90-day dose) is $49/bottle.

  • The price of a six-bottle pack (180-day dose) is $39/bottle.

One bottle of Meticore capsules typically lasts for one month. The daily dosage recommendation is only one capsule with a glass of water. Consumers may see noticeable changes in their bodies within a few weeks of using it. However, if someone has to lose more than 10 pounds, it may take three to six months to reach his target weight. There are no risks involved in the long-term use of this supplement, and you can even use it for maintaining weight after losing it once.

Individual results may vary. All Meticore orders are entitled to a 60-day money-back offer. No matter how many bottles you order, you can get your money back within these 60 days if you are not happy to see its results. This duration is enough to make your decision about using it. Although it is least likely to happen, if a user wants to get his money back, he should contact the customer care line and request a refund.

The company will ask for order details and may require the customer to send empty and used bottles back. Once these bottles reach the company, the refund amount is sent back to the user. No refund claims after 60 days of purchasing will be entertained. For more details on refund procedures and product returns, feel free to contact the company directly at contact@meticore.com.

(OFFICIAL WEBSITE LINK) Click Here To Order Meticore For as Low as $39 Only

Who Can Use Meticore?

Every overweight or obese person with no underlying health issue can use Meticore pills to lose weight. Here is how to identify low metabolism in a person.

  • Lethargic feeling and low energy levels

  • Feeling bloated and gassy all the times

  • Extreme sugar cravings

  • Over a healthy weight

  • Inability to lose weight

  • Hypothyroidism

  • Cellulite, especially in women

  • High blood sugar

  • Poor dietary routine

  • Cognitive and concentration problems

  • Memory related issues

Who Cannot Use Meticore?

Meticore pills are not suitable for people from the following groups.

  • Obese children

  • Pregnant and breastfeeding women

  • Obesity as a secondary disease

  • Hypertensive, diabetics, and heart patients

  • People who are on daily medication

If you are unsure about using the Meticore supplement for any reason, it is better to discuss it with a healthcare professional before using it.

(LIMITED SUPPLIES) Click Here To Order Meticore Pills From Its Official Website

What to Do if Meticore Doesn’t Meet Your Expectations?

The biggest reason people refuse to try a new product is that they fear losing their money. There are minimal chances that Meticore will not work in a person. Still, if there is the slightest feeling of unhappiness or dissatisfaction attached, the company is ready to refund your money.

As surprising as it may sound, all users of Meticore can request a refund of their money if they find it ineffective for weight loss. The duration to apply for this refund option is 60 days.

Going through Meticore reviews from customers online, it appears that it has left most of its users completely satisfied (though individual results may vary). Those who were not able to lose weight usually had an underlying condition which, once fixed, led them to lose weight. But it would be unfair to say that all users experienced the same effects because that’s not how weight loss works. Every human body is different, and weight loss for each one of them is also variable. Even if they are given the same product to use, the results obtained after a few days will significantly differ from each other.

This money-back offer will compensate if a user has found Meticore capsules to be non-helpful. It is advised not to throw the half-used or empty bottles if you are indecisive about this product. In case you decide to request a refund, the company will require Meticore bottles as proof that you have used the supplement.

Meticore.com mentions that the address to send used bottles back to the company is as follows: Meticore, 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

Meticore Reviews 2021 Verdict: Is It Worth Using?

Meticore claims to be one of the most successful health-boosting products of 2020, and in this New Year, its popularity continues to grow. There is not one but many reasons which are behind its success. The biggest of all is its natural formula, which has been modified as per adult dietary needs. The purest ingredients mixed in the latest machinery and prepared under standard protocols have changed the public perception of diet pills.

Meticore pills target the problems which slow down metabolism and make a person gain unhealthy weight. Although it is an independent supplement, using it with certain dietary modifications and increased activity levels can improve its effects. For a safe experience, never exceed the daily dose.

If you compare its price with other diet pills, you will notice that Meticore doesn’t go off the budget or add significantly to your monthly health budget. In fact, it is much cheaper than buying an expensive gym membership, signing up for a meal delivery system, or undergoing weight loss surgery.

Right now, the company is offering a discounted price on bulk purchase, which lowers its price to $39 per bottle. This is probably the lowest price that you will find for a natural weight loss supplement like Meticore.

Visit The Official Website Of Meticore Here For The Latest Discounted Deals and Offers

Product Contact:

Meticore

contact@meticore.com

About Fit Livings:

This press release has been created by Fit Livings, a USA based company that provides consumers with product reviews and reports helping them make informed decisions. Individual results may vary and this product review has been published for information purposes only. Any purchase done from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product.

To contact Fit Livings regarding this press release, please email at info@fitlivings.com

FDA and Supplements: The FDA will never approve a dietary supplement. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are a category of their own, and they are not subject to FDA regulation or approval. If a company is claiming that the FDA approves their diet supplement, run. This is a clear misrepresentation. -- This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. --- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

News via: View Source here >> Meticore Reviews 2021 - Legit Weight Loss Supplement or Diet Pills Have Side Effects? Review by FitLivings


This news has been published for the above source. FitLivings Reviews [ID=16911]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES; NON-RELIANCE. EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY. IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC

Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got a lot clearer

    Speaker Pelosi has given new details as the checks legislation blazes through Congress.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • Goldman Sachs: These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Surge at Least 30%

    We’re well into the first quarter of 2021 now, and it’s a good time to take stock of what’s behind us, and how it will impact what lies ahead. Goldman Sachs strategist Jan Hatzius believes that we are on an upward trajectory, with better times ahead. Hatzius sees the developed economies expanding as the corona crisis recedes. For the US, particularly, he is impressed by the ‘very substantial fiscal support’ implies in the latest COVID relief package. Even with that, however, Hatzius believes that Q4 was a weaker period, and we are still not quite out of it. He’s putting Q1 growth at 5%, and says that we’re going to see further expansion ‘concentrated in the spring,’ and an ‘acceleration to 10% growth rate in Q2.’ And by accelerations, Hatzius means that investors should expect Q2 GDP in the neighborhood of 6.6%. Hatzius credits that forecast to the ongoing vaccination programs, and the continued development of COVID vaccines. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are already in production and circulation. Hatzius says, in relation to these programs, “That fact that we are developing more options and that governments around the world are going to have more options to choose between different vaccines [means] production is likely to ramp up in pretty sharply in incoming months… It’s definitely a major reason for our optimistic growth forecast.” In addition to Hatzius' look at the macro situation, analysts from Goldman Sachs have also been diving into specific stocks. Using TipRanks' database, we identified two stocks that the firm predicts will show solid growth in 2021. The rest of the Street also backs both tickers, with each sporting a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Stellantis (STLA) We’ve talked before about the Detroit automakers, and rightly so -- they are major players on the US economic scene. But the US hasn’t got a monopoly on the automotive sector, as proven by Netherlands-based Stellantis. This international conglomerate is the result of a merger between France’s Groupe PSA and the Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler. The deal was a 50-50 all stock agreement, and Stellantis boasts a market cap exceeding $50 billion, and a portfolio of near-legendary nameplates, including Alpha Romeo, Dodge Ram, Jeep, and Maserati. The deal that formed Stellantis, now the world’s fourth largest automotive manufacturer, took 16 months to accomplish, after it was first announced in October 2019. Now that it is reality – the merger was completed in January of this year – the combined entity promises cost savings of nearly 5 billion euros in the operations of both Fiat-Chrysler and PSA. These savings look to be realized through greater efficiency, and not through plant closures and cutbacks. Stellantis is new in the markets, and the STLA ticker has supplanted Fiat-Chrysler’s FCAU on New York Stock Exchange, giving the new company a storied history. The company’s share value has nearly tripled since its low point, reached last March during the ‘corona recession,’ and has stayed strong since the merger was completed. Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers is upbeat on Stellantis’ future, writing, “We see four drivers which, in our view, will enable Stellantis to deliver. 1) PSA and FCA’s product portfolios in Europe cover similar segment sizes at similar price points… 2) Incremental economies of scale can potentially have a material impact on both companies... 3) Both companies are at a relatively nascent stage [in] electric vehicle programs. The merger will prevent duplication and deliver synergies. 4) Finally, we see some opportunities around central staffing where existing functions can likely be consolidated...” In line with this outlook, Galliers rates STLA a Buy and his $22 price target indicates room for 37% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Galliers’ track record, click here) Overall, this merger has generated plenty of buzz, and on Wall Street there is broad agreement that the combined company will generate returns. STLA has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 7 buy-side reviews. The stock is priced at $16.04, and the average target of $21.59 is congruent with Galliers’, suggesting a 34.5% one-year upside potential. (See STLA stock analysis on TipRanks) NRG Energy (NRG) From automotive, we move to the energy sector. NRG is a $10 billion utility provider, with dual head offices in Texas and New Jersey. The company provides electricity to more than 3 million customers in 10 states plus DC, and boasts a over 23,000 MW was generating capacity, making it one of North America’s largest power utilities. NRG’s production includes coal, oil, and nuclear power plants, plus wind and solar farms. In its most recent quarterly report, for 3Q20, NRG showed $2.8 billion in total revenues, along with $1.02 EPS. While down year-over-year, this was still more than enough to maintain the company’s strong and reliable dividend payment f 32.5 cents per common share. This annualizes to $1.30 per common share, and gives a yield of 3.1%. Analyst Michael Lapides, in his coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, rates NRG a Buy. His $57 price target suggest an upside of 36% from current levels. (To watch Lapides’ track record, click here) Noting the recent acquisition of Direct Energy, Lapides says he expects the company to deleverage itself in the near-term. “After NRG’s acquisition of Direct Energy, one of the larger electricity and natural gas competitive retailers in the US, we view NRG’s business as somewhat transformed. The integrated business model — owning wholesale merchant power generation that supplies electricity that gets used to serve customers supplied by NRG’s competitive retail arm — reduces exposure to merchant power markets and commodity prices, while increasing FCF potential," Lapides wrote The analyst summed up, "We view 2021, from a capital allocation perspective, as a deleveraging year, but with NRG creating almost $2bn/year in FCF, we see a pick up in share buybacks as well as 8% dividend growth ahead in 2022-23." We’re looking at another stock here with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. This one based on a 3 to 1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. NRG is trading for $41.84 and its $52.75 average price target suggests a 26% upside from that level on the one-year time frame. (See NRG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Ready For A Melt Up? Analyzing Apple, Amazon, Palantir

    The stock market could pull back or melt up, are you ready? Apple and Amazon are setting up, while Palantir earnings are on tap.

  • A Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the money that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money,” Strauss said in a statement.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”The case is U.S. v Qin, 21-cr-75, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)(Updates with comment from prosecutor and case caption)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These EV Stocks Have 'Most Compelling Strategies' In Crowded Field: Analyst

    QuantumScape and Fisker stand apart from other EV stocks in a fast-moving landscape for vehicle and battery startups, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Corning Is Growing Like a Chip Stock. Investors Haven’t Figured It Out—Yet.

    The company serves a diverse set of markets, from smartphones to vaccine vials. Why the stock deserves more attention

  • Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration at the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • Churchill Capital Corp. VI upsizes IPO to 48 million units

    Churchill Capital Corp. VI said Friday it upsized its initial public offering to 48 million units from an earlier plan to offer 46 million, with shares expected to start trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'CCVI.U.' The special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, is the latest one from ex-Citigroup Inc. banker Michael Klein. SPACs, or blank-check companies, are ones that raise money in an IPO and then have two years to acquire a business or businesses. It has become a popular way to go public during the pandemic and raised a record of $82 billion in proceeds in 2020, according to Dealogic data. Klein's Churchill Capital Corp. IV SPAC has been the subject of speculation that it may acquire electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, but the company has declined to comment.

  • Florida man pleads guilty to using PPP funds to buy a $318,000 Lamborghini—among other things

    He also had $3.4 million in the bank.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Bumble stock pops after surging 63% on IPO day

    Bumble's stock gained further ground Friday before the market open after its sizzling stock market debut on Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: LULU, Veeva, Logitech Among 12 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Veeva, Logitech, LULU stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • How Long It Takes To Be A Millionaire With Stocks

    Many investors are piling into stocks — including in the S&P 500 — hoping to be millionaires. And while stocks are millionaire makers, the wait varies.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rack up Triple-Digit Gains, Say Analysts

    Is a pause to the stock market’s continued surge finally in the cards? The talk has turned to rising interest rates and the specter of inflation against the backdrop of growth powered by Covid fiscal stimulus. However, strategists say there’s no need to get alarmist just yet. According to Goldman Sachs equity strategist, Ryan Hammond, the stock market bull may stick with us for a while. Hammond notes that interest rates remain low, and sees this as the key factor. “Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a ‘tipping point’ for equities,” Hammond opined. Casting his gaze at the broader markets, Hammond points out that since 2012, the S&P 500 performance has consistently been positively correlated with inflation bets. “Improving growth expectations often correspond with higher breakeven inflation, rising earnings expectations, and improving investor sentiment, which more than offset the higher discount rate,” Hammond wrote, backing his belief that inflation fears should remain low. With rates and inflation low, this makes the stock market the go-to place for investors seeking higher returns. And within the stock market, penny stocks are sure to attract attention. These names trading for under $5 per share are considered to be some of the most controversial on the Street, and divide market watchers into two factions: critics and fans. The former brings a valid argument to the table. Stocks don’t just end up trading at such low levels; typically, there’s a very real reason for their bargain price tags. As for the latter, the potential for an investment worth only pocket change to appreciate even a seemingly insignificant amount, the result of which could be massive percentage gains, is too enticing to ignore. The implication for investors? Due diligence is essential, as some penny stocks might not have what it takes to climb their way back up. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) We will start with Checkpoint Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that works in the oncology field. Checkpoint acquires, develops, and commercializes immune-enhanced combination treatments for solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has two leading drug candidates, CK-101 and CK-301. CK-101, known as cosibelimab, is a small-molecule targeted anti-cancer agent, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of specific non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug candidate targets cancers susceptible to the EGFR mutation, making it applicable to approximately 20% of NSCLC patients. The drug has shown promise compared to traditional chemotherapy treatments. Further studies will test CK-101 against tumor progression due to resistance mutations. The second candidate, CK-301, is an antibody drug currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. The selected cancers include NSCLC, as well as metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. All of these cancers are responsive to the therapeutic action of CK-301, an anti-tumor response due to blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. CK-301 has shown a 44% objective response rate in treated patients during the Phase 1 study, along with a 10.3-month median progression-free survival rate, when compared to currently available approved treatments. Based on these results, the company is continuing its clinical phase program, including an early registration of patients for a Phase 3 study. Among the fans is Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim who writes, “We think the risk-reward is favorable heading into the full, reg-enabling Phase 1 readout for cosibelimab in metastatic CSCC in 2H21. We view this as the key near term focus for CKPT. We expect a positive readout based on what we have viewed as strong interim data that have recently been presented for cosibelimab (SITC 2020, ESMO 2020).” The analyst added “The potential peak sales opportunity for cosibelimab is underappreciated, in our view, and we expect upwards earnings estimate revisions to drive CKPT shares higher.” In line with her upbeat outlook on the cosibelimab potential, Kim rates CKPT shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), and her $16 price target indicates confidence in a 331% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With only Buys assigned in the last three months, 3 to be exact, the word on the Street is that CKPT is a Strong Buy. Additionally, the $17.67 average price target brings the upside potential to 365%. (See CKPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Next up we have Galmed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is aramchol, a liver targeted SCD‑1 modulator, designated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which aramchol has been given Fast Track Designation status by the FDA. NASH is a fatty liver disease, closely correlated to obesity, for which there are currently no targeted drugs available. Due to the growing obesity rates, the market for NASH medications is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with some estimating it could be worth $35 billion. Whoever brings a solution into play stands to cash in handsomely. Aramchol has completed Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials and is currently in Phase 3. However, the enrollment for the study was recently temporarily halted; Aramchol meglumine - an NCE (new chemical entity) with extended IP compared to aramchol, and which the company is switching to - is earmarked to take aramchol’s place in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study. In Q2, Galmed expects to sit down with the FDA to discuss substituting aramchol meglumine for aramchol, and file the IND in 1H21. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse thinks the company has been playing its cards right. “Of course, delaying Phase 3 by one year in a competitive NASH field is suboptimal but given all NASH trials are being delayed by COVID anyway, we think Galmed made the right decision to transition to aramchol meglumine now. At this point, FDA go-ahead remains the most important catalyst in 2021, followed by 24- week open label data from the first cohort,” the 5-star analyst opined. Galmed has also recently added a new candidate to the pipeline called Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid peptide that inhibits Serum Amyloid A (SAA) polymerization and aggregation. The company believes that Amilo-5MER could potentially play a role in numerous indications, such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and COVID-19. “Preclinical data presented by Galmed show good activity in IBD and RA mouse models… This adds an interesting new value driver for Galmed beyond NASH, which is ongoing,” Seedhouse added. To this end, Seedhouse rates GLMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. Should his thesis play out, a twelve-month gain of 270% could potentially be in the cards. (To watch Seedhouse’ track record, click here) Wall Street analysts are firmly on Galmed’s side; The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only - 4, in total. Like Seedhouse, other analysts are anticipating big returns; At $19, the average price target implies gains of 314% in the year ahead. (See GLMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power

    Green energy stocks are in favor, as investors increasingly gravitate toward them due to the huge potential and a favorable geopolitical environment. Against this backdrop, Morgan Stanley initiated a coverage of a few electric vehicle and battery stocks. The Analyst: Adam Jonas initiated coverage of Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) with an Overweight rating and $70 price target. The analyst initiated coverage of Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) with an Overweight rating and $27 price target. Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares were initiated with an Underweight rating and $18 price target. Jonas initiated coverage of Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) shares with an Underweight rating and $12 price target. The Thesis: QuantumScape and Fisker offer the most compelling strategies and positive risk-reward, while Lordstown and Romeo, though holding interesting commercial potential, have less attractive growth rates and risk-reward, Jonas said in a note. QuantumScape Very Well Positioned to Serve Domestic EV Players: QuantumScape has been developing game-changing solid state cell technology over the last decade and has achieved promising results with its patented ceramic separator, which enables higher energy density, lower cost, improved safety and faster charging, Jonas said. Volkswagen A G Unsponsored Represent 1 10th Sh ADR (OTC: VWAGY), a 20% shareholder in QuantumScape, is co-funding the ramp and demand for its first 20 GWh, the analyst said. The company is well-positioned to serve the U.S.-based EV players, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), as the automakers look to secure a domestic supply of advanced solid state technology, he said. If solid state batteries open up all-new total addressable markets such as electric aviation and urban air mobility, the company has the scope to become one of the largest in Morgan Stanley's coverage universe, Jonas said. Related Link: Bill Gates And Volkswagen-Backed EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Via SPAC Why Fisker Stands Out In Crowded Startup Field: Fisker is a play on an all-new, asset-light, design-centered EV business model that improves time to market and break-even points, Jonas said. "In a very crowded EV startup field, we think FSR stands out as one of the more de-risked and strategically underpinned business models," the analyst said. Morgan Stanley said investors underestimate that the company's path to commercialization is significantly aided by Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA), which has a mastery of bringing high quality vehicles to market on time with good economics, he said. "FSR is our EV 'sleeper pick.'" Why Lordstown Faces Competitive, Tech Risks: Lordstown has entered a fast-growing TAM, with potentially underappreciated competitive and technology risk, Jonas said. Despite enjoying the benefits from a nearly free plant and a highly experienced management team, the company faces a flood of new competition in electric pickup trucks from startups and legacy OEMs with far greater scale and distribution advantages, the analyst said. The company's radical new hubmotor technology, he said, poses elevated execution risk, as it has never been commercialized at scale in the light vehicle market. Why Morgan Stanley Is Bearish On Romeo Power: Romeo, which provides battery pack technology for commercial fleets, faces competition from OEM in-sourcing, Jonas said. The company's value proposition could be appealing to small-scale OEMs, the analyst said. "The company sits in the middle/downstream part of the value chain of batteries and does not appear to be involved in vehicle design or cell technology." The stock performance will boil down to how quickly the company can convert orders to production, scale manufacturing and maintain margins, according to Morgan Stanley. The Price Action: At last check: Quantumscape shares were rising 18.52% to $53.30. Fisker was jumping 22.22% to $18.87. Lordstown shares were slipping 13.76% to $26.52. Romeo Power shares were moving down 6.15% to $16.62. Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest Photo courtesy of Fisker. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInovio Shares Rally As Oppenheimer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Developer Approaching Finish LineCOVID-19 Vaccine Updates: US Strikes 100M-Dose Supply Deals With Moderna, Pfizer, EU Starts Rolling Review Of CureVac Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Spam maker Hormel just bought 115-year-old Planters for $3.35 billion

    Yahoo Finance chats with Hormel chairman and CEO Jim Snee about his big purchase of Planters.

  • With a reported deal in the wings for Joby Aviation, electric aircraft soars to $10B business

    One year after nabbing $590 million from investors led by Toyota, and a few months after picking up Uber’s flying taxi business, Joby Aviation is reportedly in talks to go public in a SPAC deal that would value the electric plane manufacturer at nearly $5.7 billion. News of a potential deal comes on the heels of another big SPAC transaction in electric planes (for Archer Aviation). It’s a heady time for startups making vehicles powered by anything other than hydrocarbons, and the SPAC wave has hit it hard.

  • Fisker, QuantumScape join ‘buy’ list at Morgan Stanley

    In another sign Wall Street is keeping close tabs on electric vehicles and related stocks, Morgan Stanley adds four stocks to its coverage list, giving Fisker Inc. and QuantumScape Corp. its highest rating.

  • Inovio Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Shares of vaccine researcher Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) are currently trading around the $15 level, and one analyst thinks that's a bargain. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh makes the argument that progress on Inovio's INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine, combined with its INO-5401 cancer vaccine and its Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine VGX-3100, could drive Inovio stock higher. How much higher? Singh initiated coverage on INO with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and set a Street high price target of $35. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 128% over the next 12 months. (To watch Singh's track record, click here) Of the three biggest vaccine candidates, Singh sees INO-4800 as the one offering the most immediate value, and contributing $20 per share to his $35 overall target price. Less well known than competing coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, Singh notes that INO-4800 has several advantages to recommend it. For one, it's DNA-based, and thus can theoretically be modified to combat mutated versions of the COVID-19 coronavirus. For another, it offers a better "safety/tolerability profile," that could recommend it as an alternative to other vaccines. And for a third, INO-4800 is said to be both easier to store and has a longer shelf life than other vaccines on the market today, which might make it more suitable for stockpiling against future coronavirus outbreaks. VGX-3100 is the next most valuable of Inovio's vaccine candidates, thinks Singh, being worth perhaps $7 a share. It's also, says the analyst, the vaccine with the "highest sustainability and potential upside on commercialization" for Inovio, as HPV will presumably remain a problem long after the coronavirus pandemic has gone away. Singh also sees "potential to expand into other (pre)cancerous indications" based on research done for VGX-3100. Finally, Singh sees INO-5401 as worth perhaps $5 a share to Inovio stock. In the analyst's view, INO-5401 could be a "potential breakthrough" drug for treating patients with glioblastoma, a cancer that has not seen a real improvement in treatment options "for decades." Other vaccine candidates in the pipeline, plus Inovio's cash on hand, make up the final $3 of the analyst's target valuation for Inovio. Not all this value may be immediately apparent to investors, however. Notably, Singh admits that revenues at Inovio over the past three years have been measured in the low single digits of millions of dollars. It won't be until next year, says the analyst before sales really grow appreciably. But once these vaccines begin coming to market, the analyst sees significant growth potential: $656 million in sales in 2022, twice that in 2023, $2.1 billion in 2024, and $3 billion in 2025. Indeed, by 2025, the analyst forecasts that Inovio could be earning $6.48 per share, per year, making today's price target of $35 (not to mention today's actual share price of $15) look cheap indeed. And indeed, that's probably why the analyst is rating the stock "outperform" and recommending that investors buy it. In the meantime, though, investors will need to be patient, because Singh sees no chance of Inovio earning anything this year. Profits will only emerge alongside sales next year -- $1.46 per share. Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about INO as the Oppenheimer analyst. INO's Hold consensus rating is based on 3 Buys, 5 Holds and a single Sell. INO shares have had a bountiful 2021 so far, and are up ~72%. As such, the $16.14 average price target suggests limited upside potential. (See INO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.