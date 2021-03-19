Meticore Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Fake Controversy?

Meticore is a natural weight loss supplement with eight ingredients formulated to raise low core body temperatures and act as a morning metabolism trigger – but is it a scam with negative side effects or real fat burning benefits?

New York, NY, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticore is a popular diet pill that targets your metabolism to help with weight loss by raising low core body temperature naturally.

By taking one capsule of Meticore daily, you can purportedly lose weight easily – and with limited diet or exercise required. The diet pill works by targeting cellular activity via increasing low core body temperatures, helping you naturally burn more calories using a combination of eight potent ingredients that Todd Pittman and the Meticore company have formulated in a unique dosage to produce real results for those looking for a morning metabolic rate trigger.

So how does Meticore aim to work differently than other diet pills in 2021? But does it even work? What’s inside Meticore weight loss pills? There is also a lot of fake Meticore controversy found online about negative side effects as well. Let's cover everything you need to know about Meticore and how it works today in our March 2021 updated review.

What is Meticore?

Meticore is a nutritional supplement offered online through Meticore.com for a very affordable price considering the popularity, demand and overall results.

Each bottle contains 30 capsules. You take one capsule of Meticore per day to enjoy easy, effective, rapid weight loss. The Meticore morning metabolism trigger supplement is meant to be used in conjunction with a one minute sunrise routine in order to boost the resting metabolic rate, allowing the body to kick the fat burning process into high gear earlier in the day.

The makers of Meticore are overly proud of the fact as to how their formula targets low core body temperature, which has ample amounts of scientific evidence for being one of the leading root causes for age-related weight gain. By raising your internal body temperature, Meticore claims to burn more fat and calories in the morning so one can eat throughout the day with a higher metabolism as opposed to the metabolic slowdown most aging adults experience. The theory explained during the official Meticore weight loss pill presentation is that you body needs to heat itself from somewhere, so it raises core body temperature to accelerate fat burning and calorie burning throughout the entire day for enhanced results with daily continual use.

Because the estimated global weight loss supplement market in 2020 alone was over $24 billion and will be roughly $33 billion in the next five years according to some reports, and the fact that other diet pills contain stimulants – like caffeine – to accelerate fat burning - there is a real need to sift throug the Meticore scam controversy to find out whether or not this eight ingredient formula is legit or not. Some diet pills use herbal extracts that suppress your appetite, naturally encouraging you to eat less, but the combination of six ingredients and two vitamins in Meticore are what really set this supplement apart from the hundreds if not thousands of fat burning diet pills marketed online.

That’s not the case with Meticore, which uses ingredients to target low body temperature, making it easier to lose weight. Before reviewing the Meticore ingredients list of 250mg proprietary blend that include Citrus Bioflavanoids (citrus aurantium fruit), Turmeric Rhizome (Curcuma longa), Fucoxanthin, Ginger Rhizome (Zingiber officinale), African Mango Seed (Irvingia gabonensis) and Moringa (moringa oleifera), along with 35mcg of Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) and 10mcg of Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), the Meticore morning metabolism trigger formula is still one of the leading dietary supplements for natural weight loss in the world.

How Does Meticore Work?

According to all of the latest scientific research and medical evidence, overweight people have lower overall body temperatures than skinnier people.

If you have lots of fat tissue on your body, then this fat tissue tends to stay at a cooler temperature. Your body doesn’t heat fat tissue the same way it heats lean muscle mass.

If you have lots of lean muscle mass, meanwhile, your body keeps that muscle tissue at a higher average temperature. Your body needs to burn more calories to maintain this higher temperature. After all, the heat has to come from somewhere.

Meticore is based on the premise that overweight people have lower core body temperatures than skinnier people.

To solve that issue, Meticore contains ingredients that purportedly target low core body temperature in overweight people. That means you get the fat-burning advantages of someone who has lots of lean muscle mass – even if you’re currently overweight or obese.

Have you ever wondered why some skinny people can eat anything, avoid working out, and still maintain a healthy weight?

In many cases, the difference is related to their natural metabolism – the rate at which their bodies burn calories. Skinnier people with lean muscle mass tend to have a better metabolism because they need to keep their bodies at a higher average temperature. Overweight people, on the other hand, tend to have slower metabolisms. They burn fewer calories because their bodies don’t need a higher resting temperature.

Meticore claims to help resolve these health issues and other weight loss problems, making it easier than ever to lose weight.

Meticore Features & Benefits

The makers of Meticore advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Your skin will glow and feel plump and fresh

You will lose stubborn fat from all over your body

Your hair will feel silkier

Your will experience less joint pain

You can boost your metabolism to avoid belly fat issues

As you can see, Meticore claims to help with more than just weight loss; the makers of Meticore also claim you can experience joint-related benefits, skin and hair benefits, and other benefits.

How Much Weight Can I Lose with Meticore?

Of course, most people are interested in learning how much weight they can lose with Meticore. So how much weight can you expect to lose with the diet pill?

Meticore’s weight loss results differ from patient to patient. Some people already have high core body temperatures, which means they’re less affected by Meticore.

Other people have more fat to burn and more weight to loss. While some people could lose 30 pounds while taking Meticore, others will lose 5 to 10 pounds.

The official company product page for Meticore at Meticore.com claims you need “at least 90 days to 180 days” to lose weight with Meticore. After 90 to 180 days of taking Meticore, you should be at your “desired weight,” at which point you can lock in your results.

Testimonials online for Meticore are generally positive, with people reporting dramatic weight loss within days or weeks of taking Meticore.

Overall, the makers of Meticore avoid making specific weight loss claims about their formula, although they claim you should achieve your target weight within 90 to 180 days of taking Meticore – regardless of what your target weight is.

How Does Meticore Raise Core Body Temperature?

Any diet pill can influence your metabolism. Eating food influences your metabolism. Drinking coffee influences your metabolism.

What makes Meticore different is that the supplement claims to influence metabolism by targeting low core body temperature. While other supplements influence metabolism directly, Meticore claims to target low core body temperature, indirectly raising metabolism.

To do that, Meticore uses a range of plant extracts, herbal extracts, and other ingredients.

To be clear, the makers of Meticore claim their supplement only targets low core body temperature – they don’t claim the supplement raises core body temperature. However, it’s unclear how a supplement could “target” low core body temperature without raising it. For all intents and purposes, Meticore claims to raise core body temperature to help you lose weight.

Meticore Ingredients

Meticore contains a range of plant extracts, herbal extracts, and other ingredients linked to weight loss. According to the makers of Meticore, these ingredients target low core body temperature in various ways.

Again, we assume Meticore’s ingredients raise core body temperature. By raising core body temperature with ingredients like vitamin B12, Meticore accelerates your metabolism, making it easy to lose weight.

Here is the full list of ingredients in Meticore and how they work, according to the makers of the diet pill:

African Mango Extract: African mango extract is one of the most popular diet pill ingredients available toady. A growing number of diet pills use African mango extract to accelerate weight loss. There’s limited largescale research on African mango extract, although studies show it targets metabolism, appetite, and other areas related to weight loss. Some people take African mango extract diet pills daily to suppress appetite, while others take it to boost metabolism. In Meticore, African mango extract purportedly works by raising core body temperature.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a popular anti-inflammatory spice used in Indian cuisine for centuries. Modern research tells us turmeric works because it contains a natural chemical called curcumin, which is rich with anti-inflammatory curcuminoids. Some people take turmeric daily to support inflammation throughout the body. The dosage of turmeric in Meticore is smaller than the dose used in other turmeric supplements, although it’s possible this turmeric could help you lose weight. Most studies show that turmeric supports healthy inflammation throughout the body, which should lower core body temperatures – not raise it. However, the makers of Meticore use turmeric to distribute flavonoids and antioxidants throughout the body, helping with weight loss in various ways.

Ginger: Ginger has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to support various aspects of health and wellness. Ginger is known to be rich with flavonoids and antioxidants – similar to turmeric. Traditional medicine practitioners have observed ginger working for centuries. Today, science tells us that ginger is rich with natural chemicals that support healthy inflammation throughout the body. Just like with turmeric, ginger should support healthy inflammation, which typically means it lowers core body temperatures. However, the makers of Meticore claim it targets low core body temperature to help you lose weight.

Brown Seaweed Extract: Brown seaweed extract, also labeled as fucoxanthin on diet pills, is a natural plant extract sourced from the ocean. Brown seaweed extract is rich with a natural chemical called fucoxanthin. This natural chemical is linked with weight loss and overall health and wellness benefits. Studies show fucoxanthin could support inflammation throughout the body because, like ginger and turmeric, fucoxanthin has anti-inflammatory effects. This could help you maintain normal core body temperatures, solving your low core body temperature issues.

Moringa Oleifera: Meticore contains one final plant extract called Moringa oleifera, also known as drumstick tree. Natural healers have used the leaves and pods of the plant in traditional medicine for centuries. Moringa is particularly important in ancient Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine, where it’s used to support cognition, cardiovascular health, and other issues. Although moringa oleifera is less common in diet pills, the makers of Meticore claim this ingredients targets metabolism, low core body temperature, and weight loss in multiple ways.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is a crucial B vitamin. Your body needs vitamin B12 for energy. Without vitamin B12, many people feel sluggish or foggy. Fortunately, most people get vitamin B12 through the foods you eat: vitamin B12 is found in beef, chicken, pork, and other meats. If you get a normal amount of meat from your diet, then you should have sufficient vitamin B12. However, if you are vegan or vegetarian, then you need to take a vitamin B12 supplement – like Meticore. There are no natural plant-based sources of vitamin B12. Meticore claims the vitamin B12 in its supplement boosts energy and targets low core body temperature in various ways.

Meticore packages all of these ingredients within a vegan, vegetarian, all-natural capsule and formula.

While other diet pills add caffeine, stimulants, chemicals, and other toxic ingredients, Meticore seems to exclusively use natural ingredients with no harmful additives.

Scientific Evidence for Meticore: How Does Meticore Really Work?

Like most diet pills, Meticore has not completed any clinical trials proving it leads to significant weight loss yet. Most diet pill companies cannot afford to invest in clinical trials, nor do they publish research in peer-reviewed journals.

Instead, it’s up to us to review evidence on individual ingredients within Meticore and their thermoregulation qualities that are beneficial for fat burning weight loss properties.

Many ingredients in Meticore are backed by science, with multiple studies showing that turmeric and African mango extract can help with weight loss.

Other ingredients in Meticore are backed by limited evidence. Some ingredients need more research to verify they cause weight loss, target low core body temperature, or provide other benefits as advertised by Meticore.

First, it’s no secret that your body needs to burn energy to create heat. Basic laws of thermodynamics tell us that heat has to come from somewhere: energy cannot be created or destroyed; it’s transferred between different states.

When your body is naturally cool, you don’t need to burn many calories. Your body stays cool in your resting state, so your body doesn’t need to spend energy to heat you up.

When your body is naturally warm, your body does need to burn calories. Your body needs to stay warm in its resting state, so your body burns energy to maintain that high internal body temperature.

It’s true that overweight people have cooler body temperatures than skinnier people. Researchers have observed this effect in multiple studies.

In 2015, researchers found that people who struggled with weight loss frequently had problems with low core body temperature. Many of these people were doing everything right – they were dieting and exercising. However, they didn’t lose weight. Their bodies simply didn’t burn enough calories in their resting state to lose weight.

Typically, a high internal body temperature isn’t good. A high internal body temperature means you have inflammation. It leads to conditions like a fever. Your body can’t maintain a high internal body temperature for a long period of time.

That’s why Meticore is careful about claiming to raise or lower body temperature: it simply claims to target low core body temperature.

Instead of forcing your body into a feverish state, for example, Meticore might simply help maintain your body’s normal temperature. If your body temperature is naturally low, then that means Meticore could raise it. However, the supplement is unlikely to create a fever, based on the ingredients listed on the label.

People who are overweight have low body temperature. By raising body temperature to normal levels, we can kickstart your body’s energy burning.

Where does your body get energy? Your body gets energy through calories – which is the energy in the food you eat. If you eat enough, then your body gets enough energy through the calories you consume.

If you don’t eat enough, however, or if you’re dieting, then your body needs to get energy elsewhere. In this situation, your body burns fat to create energy. Your body stores fat for later use – like at times when you need energy. It’s a survival mechanism.

Ultimately, all of this boils down to the premise of Meticore: by raising your low core body temperature, Meticore makes it easier to lose weight because your body needs to burn more calories.

Scientific Evidence for Meticore: How Do the Ingredients Work?

As mentioned above, Meticore has not completed any studies verifying it works. However, researchers have previously studied individual ingredients within Meticore to assess their effectiveness.

Turmeric is backed by more scientific evidence than any other ingredient in Meticore.

Typically, people take turmeric for its anti-inflammatory effects: studies show that turmeric is rich with antioxidant chemicals like curcumin that support healthy inflammation throughout the body. By neutralizing free radicals, turmeric targets inflammation and oxidation, potentially leading to significant health and wellness benefits.

By targeting inflammation throughout your body, turmeric could help your body maintain a normal core body temperature – which is how Meticore claims to work.

Turmeric has also been specifically linked to weight loss in multiple studies. Some studies show that taking turmeric on its own is enough to lose weight. In 2015, researchers found that taking 70 to 2,400mg of curcumin per day led to significant reductions in weight, BMI, and other obesity-related biomarkers.

That all sounds good – but the dosage of turmeric in one capsule of Meticore is too low to have significant effects. Most studies suggest that you need 750mg to 6,000mg of turmeric per day to experience significant benefits (with most turmeric containing 5% to 40% curcumin by concentration). The relatively small dose of turmeric in Meticore is not linked to significant benefits in any largescale studies – and this low dosage is especially noticeable for people with higher body weight. As a heavier person, you need a higher dosage of everything to enjoy the same benefits as a skinnier person, which makes the low dosage of turmeric in Meticore especially worrying.

Researchers have observed similar weight loss benefits with brown seaweed extract and fucoxanthin. Although research is early, studies have found taking fucoxanthin could lead to significant benefits throughout your body. Some studies show fucoxanthin prevents damage to the cardiovascular system, for example, which could make it easier to lose weight. Other studies have linked fucoxanthin directly with weight loss.

The biggest problem with fucoxanthin, however, is that many fucoxanthin supplements don’t actually contain fucoxanthin. Brown seaweed extract is hard to obtain, and you need to extract fucoxanthin from brown seaweed before putting it into a diet pill. One study found that dozens of leading brown seaweed extract supplements had no detectable traces of fucoxanthin – despite marketing themselves as fucoxanthin supplements. Since Meticore does not share independent lab testing results, it’s hard to verify how much fucoxanthin is really in the formula.

Overall, many of the ingredients in Meticore are linked to weight loss, although the dosages may seem relatively low, the formulators are keen on the fact of how well they work in unison with one another to produce the desired results that are outlined during its official presentation. Fortunately, Meticore is backed by a competitive refund policy – so if you don’t lose a significant amount of weight, you’re entitled to a complete refund.

How Much Does Meticore Cost?

Meticore is only available through Meticore.com. You may be able to find third party sellers selling Meticore on Amazon and other major retailers, although it’s officially only available through Meticore.com.

At the official website, you’ll pay $60 per bottle, with discounts dropping the price as low as $40 or $50 per bottle if purchasing 90 to 180 day supplies:

1 Bottle (30 Capsules / 30 Day Supply): $59 + $9.95 Shipping ($59 per bottle)

3 Bottles (90 Capsules / 90 Day Supply): $147 + $9.95 Shipping ($49 per bottle)

6 Bottles (180 Capsules / 180 Day Supply): $234 + $9.95 Shipping (39 per bottle)

Prices may be higher or lower outside of the official website.

Can I Get a Refund on Meticore?

Meticore comes with a 60 day money back guarantee, which is similar to most other diet pills and supplements.

If you don’t lose a significant amount of weight within 60 days of taking Meticore, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

Who Makes Meticore?

Meticore was formulated by a man named Todd Pittman, who claims “nothing like this has ever been created in history.” There’s limited information about Todd online, and we can’t find any evidence he exists outside of the Meticore sales video. It’s unclear what type of medical experience Todd has, what other supplements he has made, or any other information about Todd and his team.

You buy Meticore through Meticore.com, which is an online store run by Digistore.

It’s unclear where, specifically, Meticore is made – or where the ingredients are sourced. However, the company claims to make Meticore in an Food and Drug registered, GMP-certified facility somewhere in the United States.

Contact Meticore’s manufacturer by email at contact@meticore.com.

Meticore Scam Warnings: True or False?

There are only a limited number of independent Meticore reviews online from actual customers. But one thing is clear, there are fake Meticore scams found online that will result in negative side effects for using these cheap ingredient knock-offs posing as the real Meticore weight loss supplement. It is actually quite easy to fall victim to fraudulent Meticore scams online because they are found everywhere, whether it be any number of the Meticore Amazon listings on Amazon.com or Ebay or any third party retail platform. All of them are 100% fake and should be avoided at all costs. They are not tested, they do not offer money back guarantee, and the refund process is quite difficult to act on should customers find out they bought phony pills under the brand name Meticore.

In fact, before covering the final verdict in this Meticore review for March 2021, let's outline how easy it is for those who order directly from the official website Meticore.com:

The order will be processed through the well known and respected marketplace, Digistore24. Due to this, your transaction will appear under the name of Digistore24 in your credit card or billing statement. If you aren’t at the ownership position of the credit card you have used, do inform them during the initial phase. All upgrades are mentioned as separate transactions in the statement slip.

If you need any more assistance, write to the official VIP customer service team at contact@meticore.com.

Shipping Specifications

The shipment faculty is spread across almost all countries due to the popular demand of the product. Here is how they manage shipping orders according to the Meticore fine print found within the terms and conditions on their website:

The Meticore team intends to ship your order on the day of the purchase. Having said that, if failure to do so, the order will be positively shipped the next day.

They ship out orders on all days of the week. The only exceptions are US holidays and postal holidays.

You will get the tracking link of your order as and when it is shipped. This way you can know the status of your order.

Average shipping timing is International: 1-2 weeks or US/Canada: 5-7 days

Returning of Physical Items

If you want to return any physical commodity, then ensure that you make a return shipment. This should be directed at

Meticore

1301 Ridgeview Drive

McHenry, IL 60050

The return order should have all the bottles that you received. These can be in any state- empty, partially filled, or full. If you have received any bonus item, that should also feature in your return package. Alongside these, you also need to place the original packaging slip to successfully qualify for the refund. Remain informed that your return shipment will go through a checking process. Only when it meets our requirements, you will be eligible for refund. One of the integral needs to qualify for a refund is to ensure that the return shipment reaches the faculty within 60 days from the day of purchase.

If you have lost your original packing slip, then insert a note in the return shipment. It should specify-

Digistore Order ID

Full Name

Full Address

Email Address

Contact Number

You have to pay for shipping the return order. This amount will be refunded in case of the US orders. However, shipping and custom charges paid for international orders are non-refundable. Your refund should reflect in your bank within 3-5 days mostly. The time duration depends upon the concerned bank.

Knowing how easy and risk-free a purchase of morning metabolism trigger is at Meticore.com makes the Meticore scam controversy pretty nil at the end of the day.

Conclusion: Should You Take Meticore to Lose Weight?

Meticore claims to offer powerful weight loss results by targeting low core body temperature with eight highly-touted ingredients.

The diet pill uses ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and vitamin B12 to help you maintain normal core body temperature, leading to powerful weight loss results. When your body temperature is hotter, your body needs to burn more calories to maintain that high temperature. That means your body needs to burn fat for energy.

Like any diet pill, Meticore won’t work when taken on its own without diet and exercise. It’s not a miracle solution for weight loss and should never be taken under the premise that it is a cure-all fat burner like some of these fake Meticore customer reviews found online would have you believing.

However, if you pair Meticore with a diet and exercise routine, then it’s possible it could support your weight loss goals in various ways. And, Meticore has a generous refund policy, giving you 60 days to request a complete refund if you don’t lose a lot of weight.

