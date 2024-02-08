President & CEO Michel Khalaf of MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) has sold 20,460 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MetLife Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management with operations in nearly 50 countries and holding leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,460 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for MetLife Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells over the past year.

MetLife Inc President & CEO Michel Khalaf Sells 20,460 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MetLife Inc were trading at $65.95, giving the company a market cap of $48.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.61, which is above both the industry median of 11.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $65.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $71.19, MetLife Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

MetLife Inc President & CEO Michel Khalaf Sells 20,460 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

