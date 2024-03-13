Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    5,182.00
    +4.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,046.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,247.50
    +19.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.30
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    +0.35 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,165.20
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2782
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6730
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    72,919.75
    +731.11 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.81
    +78.58 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,695.97
    -101.54 (-0.26%)
     

Metro Bank posts smaller annual loss after last-minute rescue package

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Metro Bank in London

(Reuters) -British lender Metro Bank posted a smaller annual loss on Wednesday, supported by its cost-cutting efforts and as outflows stabilised towards the end of the year after an eleventh-hour capital injection.

Since its launch in 2010, the company has faced a string of setbacks such as accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital relief. In October, the embattled lender had to strike a 925-million-pound ($1.18 billion) rescue deal overnight to bolster its balance sheet following urgent weekend talks in the wake of volatile trading.

In the months that followed, Metro has announced sweeping cost-cutting plans, which would see it lay off 20% of its staff and axe some of its biggest customer perks including seven-day opening hours.

Last month, Barclays executive Marc Page was also appointed as the finance chief, succeeding James Hopkinson, who announced plans to step down after a less than two-year stint.

Metro, which was launched to challenge the dominance of Britain's big banks, reported an underlying loss before tax of 16.9 million pounds ($21.62 million), compared with a loss of 50.6 million pounds last year.

Deposits grew by 1% from June to 15.62 billion pounds, as of Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.7816 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Advertisement