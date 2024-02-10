Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) reported $934.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $9.40 for the same period compares to $12.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.31 million, representing a surprise of -4.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mettler-Toledo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Products : $709.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $765.01 million.

Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time) : $225.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.28 million.

Net sales- Retail : $51.38 million versus $50.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net sales- Industrial : $370.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $384.75 million.

Net sales- Laboratory: $513.26 million versus $546.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Mettler-Toledo here>>>



Shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Story continues

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research