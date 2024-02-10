Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) reported $934.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $9.40 for the same period compares to $12.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.31 million, representing a surprise of -4.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.32.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Mettler-Toledo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Products: $709.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $765.01 million.
Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time): $225.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.28 million.
Net sales- Retail: $51.38 million versus $50.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Net sales- Industrial: $370.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $384.75 million.
Net sales- Laboratory: $513.26 million versus $546.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mettler-Toledo here>>>
Shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.