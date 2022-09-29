Mexico’s Top Financial Services Platform Techreo Raises $5.6M to Accelerate Growth

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Techreo , the leading financial services platform in Mexico, recently announced a capital raise of $5.6M to continue serving hundreds of thousands of users in Central and South America. The investment round was led by Te Creemos Holdings - one of the largest financial institutions in Mexico - and rounded out by angel investors, a clear indication of the widespread enthusiasm surrounding the innovative tech firm.

Techreo, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

Techreo is a groundbreaking financial services platform that serves the historically underbanked consumers in Mexico. By providing users with a safe and easy platform to receive payments and pay for services partnered with a regulated financial institution, Techreo is transforming the way their clients conduct business. They eliminate long lines, allowing their users to pay essential bills (water, electricity, cell service) from the convenience of their smart device.

With their most recent funding success, Techreo has built out their technology, offering an increasing number of features to their rapidly growing consumer base. The most recent features on the platform includes investment services, allowing users to generate higher returns without any fees; avenues for small business owners to secure reliable loans, micro-insurance programs, delivering essential protection for health, home, and family and a financial education section, empowering users to learn more about business, financial freedom, and more. By the end of the year they will have in place eCommerce capabilities for entrepreneurs to buy and sell merchandise through the platform.

Perhaps most significantly, Techreo has leveraged their capital raise to roll out a loyalty program among its current customer base, allowing them to rapidly expand to new industry sectors. With thousands of new users joining the platform daily, Techreo is quickly becoming the go-to resource for mobile financial services.

Story continues

"With our loyalty program, we are seeing over 70% of new customers coming through referrals, so that is working very well for us." explains Techreo founder Iliana de Silva.

Techreo has already reached 125,000 customers on their innovative platform, and based on their projections, they expect to reach over 200,000 by the end of the year. It is an exciting time for the platform, which plans to become a one-stop portal for all financial services. While this is a bold plan for the tech firm, it is even better news for historically underbanked consumers who are looking for a platform they can trust.

"We recently launched two new products within the app, a financial education section and micro-insurance," de Silva says. "There is really not another application on the market right now that has all the features that we offer."

Techreo offers unparalleled financial services on an easy-to-use and secure platform partnered with regulated financial institutions in each country, offering a unique hybrid model of tech and human touch. With so many financial institutions at risk for fraud and identity theft, Techreo has emerged as industry leaders in safety and security.

With their latest capital raise, Techreo is poised to continue their rapid growth in the coming months.

About

Techreo is a leading financial services platform in Mexico. It's the first digital platform for comprehensive financial services designed for everyone.

Contact Information:

Name: Iliana de Silva

Company: Techreo

Phone Number: 800 323 4736

Email: info@techreo.mx

Address: Av. Colonia del Valle No. 615, Colonia Del Valle, Benito Juárez, 03100, México, Ciudad de México.

SOURCE: Techreo





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/718146/Mexicos-Top-Financial-Services-Platform-Techreo-Raises-56M-to-Accelerate-Growth



