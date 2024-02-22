Mexico's Televisa trims net loss in fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of broadcaster Televisa is seen outside its headquarters in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa on Thursday reported its second consecutive quarter in the red, clocking a net loss of 8.662 billion pesos ($510.5 million), with revenues dragged down by its SKY unit.

The fourth-quarter result compares to a net loss of 12.189 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company's revenues reached 18.412 billion pesos in the October-December period, better than expected according to a mean forecast of 18.13 billion pesos, based on analysts polled by LSEG.

The company's operating profits decreased 6.0%.

Televisa's satellite TV unit SKY saw about 160,400 disconnections with a 15.3% fall in revenue.

Televisa's cable segment added 9,600 connections in the quarter between broadband and video subscribers, while revenue dipped 1.8%.

