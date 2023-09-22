Michael Doar Bought 5.3% More Shares In Hurco Companies

Potential Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Michael Doar, recently bought US$199k worth of stock, paying US$21.59 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.3%.

See our latest analysis for Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Doar is the biggest insider purchase of Hurco Companies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$21.79. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Hurco Companies share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.90k shares worth US$298k. But they sold 2.43k shares for US$52k. Overall, Hurco Companies insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Hurco Companies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Hurco Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Hurco Companies insiders own about US$9.2m worth of shares (which is 6.5% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hurco Companies Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Hurco Companies stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hurco Companies you should be aware of, and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.