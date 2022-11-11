Michael H. Jenkins Assumes the Role of Orion Energy Systems CEO

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

Mr. Michael Jenkins, Orion’s new CEO

Michael H. Jenkins Assumed the Role of Orion Energy Systems CEO after the retirement of CEO Mike Altschaefl.

MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced Michael H. Jenkins, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has officially assumed the role of Orion’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the retirement of CEO Mike Altschaefl on November 10th.



Mike Jenkins is an accomplished executive leader with a strong track record of business and financial achievement built over more than 25 years. He joined Orion last year as part of a long-term strategic leadership and planning process and was selected to serve as CEO based on his significant leadership, operational, and sales and marketing skills and contributions.

Mr. Altschaefl will continue to serve on Orion’s Board of Directors following his retirement through the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders and, thereafter, may provide consulting services to the Company until December 31, 2023.

Mr. Jenkins, Orion’s new CEO, commented, “I’d like to thank Mike Altschaefl for his dedication and leadership to Orion over the past five years. He returned the business to financial strength, expanded our customer base and capabilities, and successfully guided Orion through the COVID-19 pandemic with care and empathy. Mr. Altschaefl leaves Orion a much stronger business as a result of his five years of leadership. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals, and progress here or visit Orion’s website at orionlighting.com.

