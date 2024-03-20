Micron Soars After AI Growth Helps Bolster Revenue Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, jumped in late trading after giving a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter, buoyed by demand for artificial intelligence hardware.

Fiscal third-quarter revenue will be $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $5.99 billion. Micron will have earnings, minus certain items, of about 45 cents a share. Analysts projected 24 cents.

Micron and its rivals are emerging from one of the worst slumps the memory chip industry has suffered, triggered by weak demand for personal computers and smartphones. But executives are optimistic about the future as the booming market for AI gear is helping chipmakers return to growth and profitability.

“We believe Micron is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the semiconductor industry of the multiyear opportunity enabled by AI,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in the statement.

The shares gained more than 10% to $10.57 in late trading after the results were released. They had climbed 13% this year through the close.

Mehrotra has promised investors that 2024 will mark a rebound for the industry and 2025 will see record sales levels. But Micron will need to make enough ultrafast memory, which works with Nvidia Corp. chips to help data center operators develop AI software.

Micron also is looking to makers of personal computers and smartphones to return to steady ordering. Many of them had scaled back demand to draw down the inventory they had on hand. Weak ordering from those customers pushed chip prices down below the cost of production last year.

In the second quarter, which ended Feb. 29, Micron’s revenue rose 58% to $5.82 billion. The Boise, Idaho-based company had earnings of 42 cents a share, excluding certain items. That compares with estimated sales of $5.35 billion and a projected loss of 24 cents a share.

“Micron has returned to profitability,” Mehrotra said in prepared remarks. “Micron drove robust price increases as the supply-demand balance tightened.”

Micron competes with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in selling chips that provide short-term memory in computers and phones. Micron also makes flash memory, which provides longer-term storage in those devices.

Both types of memory follow industry standards, meaning that parts from different companies are interchangeable and can be traded like commodities. The downside is that prices can be volatile, and customers can switch from one supplier to another.

Memory-chip makers have been trying to push into new markets, such as data centers, cars and an increasing array of gadgets — making them less dependent on phones and PCs. But they haven’t become diversified enough to offset the swings in demand within their core markets.

AI-related systems use something called high-bandwidth memory. That type of chip is new and less of a commodity and allows companies like Micron to charge a much higher price.

